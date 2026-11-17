Regulatory News:

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

THE SECURITIES REFERRED TO HEREIN HAVE NOT BEEN AND WILL NOT BE REGISTERED UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES, OR TO OR FOR THE ACCOUNT OR BENEFIT OF, U.S. PERSONS, EXCEPT PURSUANT TO AN APPLICABLE EXEMPTION FROM REGISTRATION. NO PUBLIC OFFERING OF SECURITIES IS BEING MADE IN THE UNITED STATES.

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (ISIN: FR0010221234 Euronext Paris London Stock Exchange: ETL) (the "Company") announces today the success of its offering (the "Offering") of €600 million in aggregate principal amount of new Euro-denominated senior notes due 2032 (the "New Notes"). The New Notes will be guaranteed by Eutelsat S.A. and OneWeb Holdings Limited.

The New Notes will bear interest at an annual rate of 7.750% and will be issued at a price of 100% of their par value.

On November 16, 2026, Eutelsat S.A., a subsidiary of the Company, launched a concurrent tender offer on its €600 million 1.500% notes due 2028 (ISIN: FR00140005C6), admitted to trading on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (the "Existing Notes"). The tender offer is for up to a maximum aggregate principal amount equal to the aggregate principal amount of the New Notes (the "Maximum Acceptance Amount"), subject to Eutelsat S.A.'s right to increase or decrease such amount at its sole and absolute discretion (the "Tender Offer", and together with the Offering, the "Transactions

Following the pricing of the New Notes, Eutelsat S.A. announces today that the Maximum Acceptance Amount has been set at €600,000,000. Eutelsat S.A. reserves the right, in its sole and absolute discretion, to purchase significantly less than (or none of) the full Maximum Acceptance Amount. The Tender Offer will expire at 4:00 p.m. (Paris time) on November 23, 2026, unless extended, earlier terminated or withdrawn. The results of the Tender Offer are expected to be announced as soon as practicable on November 24, 2026.

The Tender Offer is being made on the terms and subject to the conditions set out in the tender offer memorandum dated November 16, 2026.

The Company intends to use the gross proceeds from the Offering, if completed, (i) to fund the purchase of the Existing Notes accepted for purchase in the Tender Offer, (ii) to pay the fees and expenses related to the Transactions and (iii) to fund cash on balance sheet. Any proceeds from the Offering not immediately used in the Tender Offer will be placed into a treasury account on the balance sheet of the Company until used to fund the repurchases or for the redemptions of the Existing Notes on or prior to the Existing Notes maturity date.

Settlement of the New Notes is expected to take place on November 25, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions. Settlement of the Tender Offer is expected to take place on November 26, 2026, subject, among other conditions, to the settlement of the issue of the New Notes.

Important notice

The New Notes will be offered only to non-U.S. persons in offshore transactions outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), subject to prevailing market and other conditions. The Tender Offer is being made only to non-U.S. persons outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act. There is no assurance that the Transactions will be completed or, if completed, as to the terms on which they are completed. The New Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or unless pursuant to an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and any other applicable securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall it constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The New Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area ("EEA"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II"); (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97 (as amended), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (as amended, the "Prospectus Regulation

The New Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor (as defined above) in the United Kingdom. The expression "retail investor" in relation to the United Kingdom means a person who is neither (i) a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018; nor (ii) a qualified investor as defined in paragraph 15 of Schedule 1 to the Public Offers and Trading Regulations 2024.

This announcement does not constitute and shall not, in any circumstances, constitute a public offering nor an invitation to the public in connection with any offer within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation or otherwise. The offer and sale of the New Notes will be made pursuant to an exemption under the Prospectus Regulation from the requirement to produce a prospectus for offers of securities.

In the United Kingdom, this announcement is directed only at (i) persons having professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"), or (ii) high net worth entities falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order, or (iii) persons to whom it would otherwise be lawful to distribute them, all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons." The New Notes are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such New Notes will be engaged in only with, Relevant Persons.

MiFID II professionals/ECPs-only/ No PRIIPs KID Manufacturer target market (MIFID II product governance) is eligible counterparties and professional clients only (all distribution channels). No PRIIPs key information document (KID) has been prepared as not available to retail investors in EEA.

UK MIFIR professionals/ECPs-only/ No UK CCI Regulations product summary Manufacturer target market (UK MIFIR product governance) is eligible counterparties and professional clients only (all distribution channels).

No product summary required by the Consumer Composite Investments (Designated Activities) Regulations 2024 (as amended) (the "CCI Regulations") has been prepared as not available to retail investors in the United Kingdom.

Neither the content of the Company's website nor any website accessible by hyperlinks on the Company's website is incorporated in, or forms part of, this announcement. The distribution of this announcement into certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Forward-looking statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes", ?estimates", ?anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts and include statements regarding the Company's or its affiliates' intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company's or its affiliates' results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies and the industries in which they operate. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that the Company's or its affiliates' actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industries in which they operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if the Company's or its affiliates' results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industries in which they operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this announcement are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

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Contacts:

Eutelsat Communications S.A.