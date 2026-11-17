San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2026) - Boldin, the award-winning financial planning platform with more than 100,000 paid subscribers, has introduced an annual gift subscription for under $200. Holiday shoppers can now give a meaningful financial wellness gift to people who are hard to shop for, don't need anything, or don't want anything.

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Key Takeaways:

Boldin now offers a gift subscription to PlannerPlus, providing the recipient with one year of access to financial planning software.

Boldin's AI assistant helps users run real scenarios and understand what the numbers actually mean for them.

Boldin has a 4.7-star Trustpilot rating and has been recognized as a top retirement planning tool by U.S. News & World Report, Kiplinger, Investopedia, and CNBC Select.

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About Boldin

Boldin is a retirement planning platform on a mission to make high-quality planning accessible to everyone. The platform helps people understand their numbers, explore their options, and make informed decisions about retirement, taxes, Social Security, healthcare, housing, investing, and more. Combining powerful planning technology and personalized AI with education, coaching, community, and access to fiduciary advisors, Boldin gives people the tools and guidance to build a plan they can understand, trust, and act on. Today, more than 100,000 subscribers use Boldin to plan their futures, representing over $247 billion in self-reported assets. Learn more at Boldin.com.

Source: Boldin

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324507