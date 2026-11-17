Prince Max von und zu Liechtenstein and Dr. Klaus Kleinfeld join more than 35 other angels behind Lucie

RHISE AI, the company behind Lucie, has raised an angel round from 40+ world-leading investors, including Prince Max von und zu Liechtenstein, Dr. Klaus Kleinfeld and Raoul Heraeus.

Lucie is live today on iPhone and Mac, while Siri AI, Gemini Spark and Muse are held back from the EU.

RHISE AI, the company behind Lucie, today announced an early angel round backing its push to bring Europe back into the personal AI race. Its 40+ angel investors include Andy Bechtolsheim, co-founder of Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) and the first investor in Google; Prince Max von und zu Liechtenstein, CEO of LGT; Dr. Klaus Kleinfeld, former CEO of Siemens, Alcoa and NEOM; Michael Baum, founding CEO of Splunk; Raoul Heraeus, managing partner of ALERA Capital; Leon Goretzka, former Germany international and Champions League winner; and founders of European unicorns Personio (Jonas Rieke) and Forto (Dr. Fabian Heilemann).

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The Rhise AI and Lucie founding team announce an angel investor raise of $2.9M. Left to right: Chris Seybold, Co-founder, COO CFO, Andy Loy, Co-founder CEO, Samy Samandjeu, Co-founder CGO, Danil Gontovnik, Co-founder CTO

Personal AI has been the big story in tech since the summer, but Siri AI and Muse are held back from the EU, and Gemini Spark excludes the European Economic Area. 72% of Germans say the country is too dependent on the US for AI (Bitkom, 28 Apr 2026). Lucie starts from a different philosophy: your attention is worth protecting, not capturing.

"Personal AI will soon know more about us than any technology before it. The question is who it works for," said Andy Loy, co-founder and CEO of RHISE AI. "Most of it is being built to capture attention. Everyone in this round has built something that lasted, and everyone in it wants Europe to build this category, not rent it."

Lucie connects health, work and personal data, from a wearable to a calendar and inbox. Heartbeat, a multi-agent system RHISE AI built in-house, works in the background and flags what needs attention, then suggests a next step and acts on it once the user approves. Over half of active users have connected live health data from a wearable. Lucie keeps personal data on European cloud infrastructure in Germany and does not sell your data.

"Most AI waits to be asked. Lucie works in the background, so you don't have to carry everything in your head," said Danil Gontovnik, co-founder and CTO of RHISE AI. "It suggests what to do, and nothing happens without your say."

"Industrial AI showed what European engineering can do. Now this team is bringing the same rigour to the most personal technology of all," said Dr. Klaus Kleinfeld, former CEO of Siemens, Alcoa and NEOM.

"European society deserves sovereign AI that serves people and does not consume them," said Prince Max von und zu Liechtenstein, CEO of LGT.

"I've spent 35 years building and backing technology that wanted more of people's time. Lucie gives it back. I invested, and I use it daily," said Michael Baum, founding CEO of Splunk.

"Our future will be shaped more and more by technology. But true progress means making sure humanity benefits from it, rather than losing what makes us human. I believe technology should empower us to reconnect with ourselves, with each other, and with what truly matters. That's why I believe in Lucie," said Raoul Heraeus, managing partner of ALERA Capital.

RHISE AI was founded by Andy Loy, who previously built the Munich industrial AI company KONUX, with Danil Gontovnik, Samy Samandjeu and Chris Seybold.

Lucie launched on 28 September on iPhone and Mac, with Android coming soon, and has passed 15,000 downloads in just over six weeks. The full list of investors is at rhise.ai/investors.

About Lucie

Lucie is a personal AI from RHISE AI Technologies, designed to make you live better, not work harder. It connects health, work and personal data to protect your attention and give you back time for what really matters. Lucie is available on iPhone and Mac in English and German and does not sell your data. rhise.ai, getlucie.ai

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261117811460/en/

Contacts:

Press contact: Amy Wilkinson, Marketing at Lucie, amy@getlucie.ai