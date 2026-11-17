LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / Cloud9, a premier global esports organization, announced the renewal of its partnership with JetBrains, the creator of intelligent software development tools trusted by more than 15 million users and 88 Fortune Global Top 100 companies. As Cloud9's Official AI-Powered Coding Partner, JetBrains will continue to support the organization across a range of initiatives, building on a year of collaboration that helped the gaming community turn ideas into software using professional development tools and AI agents.

Since the partnership began in 2025, Cloud9 and JetBrains have explored how intelligent development tools can bring new ideas to life across Cloud9's League of Legends, VALORANT, Rainbow Six, and Call of Duty divisions. As part of this collaboration, Cloud9 developed tools for its own teams, including an aim trainer featuring Cloud9 VALORANT and JetBrains branding; a 3D League of Legends visualization tool, mapping player locations and combat outcomes; and interactive bracket-creation tools for ranking VCT and LCS players and teams.

One of the partnership's key initiatives was the inaugural Sky's The Limit Hackathon, which launched in late 2025 and continued into 2026, providing participants with JetBrains' products to develop solutions to real-world esports challenges. The resulting projects demonstrated a range of applications, from interactive gaming experiences to competitive data visualization. Built using JetBrains IDEs, including PyCharm and WebStorm, alongside its AI coding agent Junie, the projects showcased how AI-assisted development can support experimentation across game development, data analysis, and fan engagement. This year's event builds on that foundation: as AI agents take on more coding tasks, developers' ability to define the problem, guide the work, and verify the result becomes even more important.

"Year one of our partnership with Cloud9 showed what developers can build when they have great tools and a real problem to solve - from data visualizations to interactive games. This year, we're excited to introduce participants to JetBrains Air and explore the next step in working with AI agents. Agents can take on more execution, but developers still decide what to build, guide the work, and verify the results. The goal is to turn creative ideas into reliable software that serves players, teams, and fans. We look forward to seeing how participants bring that approach to this year's challenges," said Anastasia Zemskova, VP of Strategy and Comms at JetBrains.

Following the success of last year's Hackathon, Cloud9 and JetBrains are excited to bring the event back as the first major initiative under their renewed partnership. The eight-week Hackathon will run from November 17, 2026, through January 12, 2027, and feature JetBrains Air , an agentic development environment designed to help users work with AI agents.

Powered by Official Esports Data from GRID, the Hackathon invites developers, esports fans, and innovators to build practical tools and interactive experiences at the intersection of AI, software development, and competitive gaming. Participants can explore working with AI agents through JetBrains Air as they develop their entries across three categories focused on VALORANT tactical scouting, League of Legends analytics, and interactive mini-games for Cloud9 events, with an additional bonus prize recognizing innovative AI-powered workflows. The challenges offer an opportunity to put the full development process into practice - from defining a useful idea and directing agent work to reviewing, testing, and refining the resulting application.

With a $25,000 prize pool, access to JetBrains' development products, and GDC tickets, flights, and hotel accommodations awarded to winners, Sky's The Limit Hackathon 2026 gives participants the opportunity to turn their ideas into practical applications for esports. Visit c9.gg/hackathon to explore the categories, review the full prize details, and register.

"Seeing what developers built during the inaugural Sky's The Limit hackathon was incredible. Partnering again with JetBrains to level up year two is a massive win for our community and Cloud9. As software creation shifts toward agentic development, putting JetBrains Air and their AI agent Junie into the hands of builders allows developers to think system-wide. We are giving creators the exact environment they need to orchestrate AI agents, explore bold concepts, and bring high-impact software to life," commented Halee Mason, Vice President of Technology and Business Development at Cloud9.

Together, Cloud9 and JetBrains aim to create more opportunities for gaming communities to explore software development and AI-powered tools and apply their skills to real-world challenges. Fans and aspiring developers can follow Cloud9 ( @Cloud9 ) and JetBrains ( @JetBrains ) for partnership and Hackathon updates. To learn more about JetBrains' development products, visit jetbrains.com .

About Cloud9

Founded in 2013, Cloud9 Esports emerged as one of the pioneering esports organizations in North America. Originally rooted in League of Legends, the team quickly gained attention for its competitive prowess and innovative strategies, securing back-to-back LCS victories in Summer 2013 and Spring 2014. Cloud9 Esports's co-founders, Jack and Paullie Etienne, envisioned a top-tier organization that would not only excel in tournaments but also prioritize player welfare and development. Today, Cloud9 Esports stands as a pinnacle of competitive excellence, with achievements including the 2018 Rocket League World Championship, the inaugural Overwatch World Championship, and being the only North American team to secure a CS Major win, among others. As the most successful and recognized organization in the region, Cloud9 has forged a legacy defined by numerous global championships. Our organization continuously strives to captivate the esports community as the most beloved, successful, and iconic force driving esports to new heights.

About JetBrains

JetBrains creates intelligent software development tools that help developers and organizations build, understand, and maintain software with confidence. Trusted by more than 15 million users and 88 Fortune Global Top 100 companies, JetBrains combines deep code intelligence with AI to help teams stay in control as software development evolves. JetBrains Air is the company's system for agentic software development, connecting the developer, team, and organizational layers of software development with greater visibility, verification, and control. It includes JetBrains Air in IDEs, Air Teams, and Air Governance, with coding agent Junie working across the system. JetBrains' portfolio of more than 30 products also includes award winning IDEs such as IntelliJ IDEA and PyCharm, as well as productivity and development tools including YouTrack, Qodana, and TeamCity. JetBrains is also the creator of Kotlin, a cross platform language used by more than 2.5 million developers each year worldwide. The company is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and has offices around the world. For more information, please visit jetbrains.com .

Contact

For Cloud9

Veronica Cheng

Marketing Program Manager

press@cloud9.gg

For JetBrains

Monica Wik

PR and Communications Director, USA

press@JetBrains.com

SOURCE: Cloud9 Esports

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/cloud9-and-jetbrains-renew-partnership-bringing-back-skys-the-limi-1244586