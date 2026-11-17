Conor O'Brien joins from Wolfe Research and Michael "Sig" Signorelli, CFA, CMT, joins from BMO, strengthening SRP's presence in Boston and New York.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / Seaport Research Partners ("SRP"), an independent institutional investment research firm, today announced the appointments of Conor O'Brien and Michael "Sig" Signorelli, CFA, CMT, to its institutional equity sales team. The additions strengthen SRP's presence in Boston and New York and reflect the firm's continued investment in senior talent, institutional client relationships, and the expansion of its research and distribution capabilities.

The appointments represent another step in SRP's long-term growth strategy: building an integrated, senior-led platform that combines differentiated investment research, institutional market expertise, and direct access to experienced analysts and strategists.

O'Brien and Signorelli bring extensive institutional relationships, established track records, and a shared ability to translate complex investment perspectives into actionable dialogue with portfolio managers and investment teams. Their expertise will further strengthen connectivity between SRP's expanding research platform and its institutional client base, enhancing the firm's ability to deliver timely insights, informed perspectives, and differentiated investment intelligence.

"Institutional investors place an extraordinary premium on insight, judgment, and trusted relationships. Conor and Sig have built their careers delivering precisely that," said Timothy C. Arthurs, Founding Principal of Seaport Research Partners. "They bring the credibility, commercial instincts, and entrepreneurial mindset that define our culture. As we continue to scale, our priority remains attracting exceptional professionals who can deepen client engagement, strengthen our research franchise, and contribute meaningfully to the long-term value of our platform."

Signorelli brings 15 years of financial services experience, including the past decade in institutional equity sales at BMO. Earlier in his career, he served as an Institutional Equity Product Manager at Columbia Threadneedle Investments, providing him with valuable perspective across both investment management and institutional research distribution.

O'Brien joins following eight years on Wolfe Research's Boston institutional sales desk, where he developed an established network of institutional investment relationships and a strong understanding of the research priorities and decision-making processes of leading investment professionals.

Both are graduates of Providence College.

Building a Differentiated Institutional Research Platform

Since its founding in 2021, Seaport Research Partners has established a growing presence in institutional investment research, assembling 27 senior analysts and strategists with coverage spanning 60 industries.

The firm's continued expansion across equity strategy, portfolio analytics, and fundamental sector research reflects a disciplined approach to building a comprehensive research platform around experienced professionals, differentiated perspectives, and the evolving needs of institutional investors.

Central to SRP's strategy is an entrepreneurial operating model designed to align the interests of its professionals, clients, and the broader organization. By combining meaningful ownership opportunities, competitive economics, research independence, and an established institutional distribution infrastructure, SRP offers experienced professionals the flexibility to develop and expand their franchises within a collaborative, senior-led organization.

"We founded SRP on a straightforward principle: exceptional talent performs best when given the independence, alignment, and infrastructure to build something enduring," Arthurs added. "Five years later, that philosophy continues to guide our growth. The addition of Conor and Sig reinforces our commitment to building a premier institutional research platform-one defined not simply by scale, but by the quality of its people, the depth of its relationships, and the value it delivers to clients."

Looking ahead, SRP will continue to pursue selective opportunities to expand its team of senior analysts and institutional sales professionals. The firm remains focused on strengthening its research capabilities, expanding its institutional reach, and positioning its platform for sustained, long-term growth.

About Seaport Research Partners

Seaport Research Partners delivers independent investment research and exclusive corporate access to institutional clients while empowering entrepreneurial analysts through ownership, favorable economics and a fully integrated operating platform.

Since its formation in 2021, SRP has added 27 senior equity analysts and strategists and now provides coverage across more than 10 sectors and 60 industries. Its research professionals average 20 years of experience, with most having worked at bulge-bracket firms and many having earned industry recognition, including Institutional Investor rankings.

SRP's model is designed to attract and retain accomplished, self-directed analysts by aligning independence, ownership and long-term economics. The platform provides the infrastructure, distribution and institutional relationships analysts need to develop and expand differentiated research franchises.

Seaport Research Partners provides brokerage services as a division of Seaport Global Securities LLC, a member of FINRA and SIPC, and provides investment advisory services through Seaport Research Partners LLC. Seaport Global Securities LLC, doing business as Seaport Research Partners, and Seaport Research Partners LLC are affiliates under the common control of Seaport Global Holdings LLC. Through Seaport Global Securities and its affiliation with The Seaport Group Europe, the platform provides access to more than 4,000 opened institutional accounts and a network of approximately 210 senior sales and trading professionals across the capital structure, including global equity and debt capital markets. The firm also provides a full suite of corporate access services encompassing multi-sector and sector-specific conferences, fixed income and derivatives research, and investment banking. SGS has offices throughout the US, as well as in London.

For additional information, visit www.seaportrp.com .

Media Contact

Justin Cable

Seaport Research Partners

949.274.8052

hello@seaportrp.com

SOURCE: Seaport Research Partners

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/seaport-research-partners-expands-institutional-equity-sales-team-wi-1253072