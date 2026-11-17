WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / The Smithsonian Science Education Center has released a new free community research guide, Water! How can we care for Earth's freshwater? as part of the Smithsonian Science for Global Goals series. Designed for young people ages 11-18 (grades 6-12), it offers the opportunity to investigate various aspects of freshwater management and design solutions for a more sustainable future. Through hands-on learning, readers will discover local connections to global water topics, understand the natural and social sciences that underlie freshwater management and take action to care for freshwater both near and far from their homes.

This guide was field tested by teachers and students in over 30 education settings across the globe, including the U.S., Panama, Peru, Uganda, France and Mexico, using donated water quality testing kits. It also highlights projects and programs from five Smithsonian units, including the Smithsonian Environmental Research Center, Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute and the Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute.

The Smithsonian Science Education Center is hosting a series of free virtual professional development opportunities for educators and community leaders interested in learning how to implement the guide in their classrooms and other educational settings. The series will begin with a free introductory webinar Nov. 18 at 5 p.m. EST, which will provide an overview of the guide and upcoming professional development programs.

The guide is freely available and can be downloaded as a PDF on the Smithsonian Science Education Center's website at Water! guide. Plans are in place for integrating the Smithsonian Science Education Center's guide into digital content management system.

About the Smithsonian Science Education Center

The Smithsonian Science Education Center is a unit of the Smithsonian Institution that is transforming K-12 Education through science in collaboration with communities across the globe. The Smithsonian Science Education Center is nationally and internationally recognized for the quality of its programs and its impact on K-12 science education.

Visit the Smithsonian Science Education Center's website to learn more. Connect with the Smithsonian Science Education Center on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Contact Information :

Ebony Venson

Manager of Communications & Marketing

Vensonet@si.edu

SOURCE: Smithsonian Science Education Center

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/new-smithsonian-science-education-guide-helps-youth-explore-earths-freshwater-1253112