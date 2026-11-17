CHANDLER, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / McCormick Systems, leading provider of MEP takeoff and estimating software and part of the Foundation Software business portfolio, has published a new article on how live supplier pricing keeps electrical bids aligned with current material costs.

Electrical material prices can move faster than price books are updated. For example, switchgear priced today could cost 5% to 10% more by the time an owner signs off three weeks later, which is enough to turn a profitable job into a break-even one. Closing that gap manually, by calling distributors or cross-checking spreadsheets, takes time away from busy estimators.

Connecting distributor pricing directly to estimating software offers another way to close it. "Why Live Supplier Pricing Is Essential for Modern Electrical Estimating" outlines how that connection helps keep material costs current throughout the bidding process.

The piece covers:

How outdated pricing databases and commodity volatility erode margins between the estimate and the purchase

Why manual price checks by phone or spreadsheet don't scale on large takeoffs

How direct integrations with local wholesalers and distributors deliver current pricing

How a price update recalculates every assembly and takeoff that uses that item

What to look for in live pricing software, including distributor compatibility and flexible override and markup controls

Throughout, the article makes the case that pricing that moves with the market can help electrical estimators protect their margins, turn bids around faster and submit competitive numbers without padding for unknowns.

To learn more about live supplier pricing for electrical estimating, read the full article here.

McCormick Systems

McCormick is an all-in-one takeoff and estimating solution for the electrical, plumbing and mechanical trades. McCormick features trade databases, Design Estimating Pro - a built-in takeoff tool - along with built-in change order tracking and unlimited change order management. For information, call (800) 444-4890 or email msi@mccormicksys.com.

Foundation Software, LLC

Foundation Software delivers job cost accounting, expense & pay management, estimating and takeoff, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services to help contractors run the business side of construction. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

Media Contacts

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing

tak@foundationsoft.com | (800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist

SIllius@foundationsoft.com | (800) 811-5926 x 4823

SOURCE: McCormick Systems

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/mccormick-explores-why-live-supplier-pricing-matters-for-electric-1250709