Fast Moving Consumer Goods and Keg n Bottle, proud to sponsor the next Calienté Spirits Expo, taking place on Saturday, November 21, 2026, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at The Sinclair, 643 G Street Event Center, Downtown San Diego, California.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / Fast Moving Consumer Goods and Keg n Bottle, proud to sponsor the next Calienté Spirits Expo, taking place on Saturday, November 21, 2026, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at The Sinclair, 643 G Street Event Center, Downtown San Diego, California.

The Calienté Spirits Expo has become one of Southern California's premier networking and tasting events for emerging and established beverage alcohol brands looking to connect directly with buyers, distributors, retailers, media personalities, bartenders, restaurant operators, influencers, and consumers.

The event is sponsored by Keg N' Bottle, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, leading beverage distributors, industry buyers, and local consumers who are passionate about discovering new beverage brands.

Participating brands will have the opportunity to showcase their products face-to-face with key decision makers in the beverage alcohol industry, including beer, wine, and spirits distributors, restaurant and bar owners, retail buyers, bartenders, and influential members of the local beverage community.

Attendees will experience tastings from innovative emerging brands while suppliers gain valuable exposure, networking opportunities, and the ability to generate immediate sales and business relationships.

Each exhibitor space includes an 8' x 8' footprint, Wi-Fi access, and air-conditioned comfort, creating an ideal environment for brand presentations, sampling, and business discussions.

A video recap from a previous Calienté Spirits Expo can be viewed here:

Video: https://youtube.com/shorts/IXyExp4cPLU?si=ICeWrzNSy-9XfSaT

Supporting Growth for Emerging Beverage Brands

The Calienté Spirits Expo aligns closely with the mission of Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc., which provides education, mentorship, commercialization support, retail relationships, distribution opportunities, and growth resources for emerging consumer brands. FMCG supports founders and entrepreneurs across beverages, and emerging spirit brands.

Executive Quotes

"The Calienté Spirits Expo was created to give emerging spirit brands direct access to the people who can help grow their business. Instead of spending months trying to secure introductions, we're bringing distributors, buyers, media, influencers, retailers, and consumers together under one roof. The relationships built at this event can accelerate a brand's growth dramatically."

- Sandro Piancone, CEO and Co-Founder, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.

"Our focus is creating a true business-building event for emerging spirit brands. Attendees don't just pour samples; they meet distributors, retailers, restaurant operators, media representatives, and consumers who can become long-term supporters of their brand. We are excited to welcome another outstanding group of exhibitors and guests to San Diego."

- Dale S Amante, Founder, Calienté Spirits Expo

Event Details

Event: Calienté Spirits Expo 2026

Date: Saturday, November 21, 2026

Time: 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Location: The Sinclair Event Center

643 G Street

San Diego, CA 92101

To attend: www.calientespiritsfest.com

Exhibitor Opportunities Available

A limited number of exhibitor spaces remain available. Beverage brands interested in showcasing products and networking with buyers, distributors, retailers, media, influencers, and consumers are encouraged to reserve their space immediately. 619-727-9657

https://calientespiritsfest.com/

About Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.

Fast Moving Consumer Goods is a nationwide ecosystem created to educate and support new founders, celebrities, CEOs and doctors engaged in the formulation, manufacturing, launching and scaling of their fast moving consumer goods brands, including beverages, beauty products, nutritional supplements, and spirits. FMCG provides beverage development and formulation, beverage manufacturing, nutritional supplement development and production, beauty product development, TikTok Live Selling, retail sales, and wholesale distribution management. FMCG is the nation's first fast moving consumer goods incubator. Both Sandro Piancone and Jorge Olson are available for podcast and speaking engagements.

https://www.fmcgstock.com

(619) 975-6556

Media Contact:

Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.

media@fmcgstock.com

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SOURCE: Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/calient%c3%a9-spirits-expo-returns-to-san-diego-bringing-togethe-1253135