Canadian-built custody supports Monument Bank's £250 million tokenization initiative

Balance, Canada's oldest and largest digital asset custodian, today announced its role as custodian and technology provider supporting Monument Bank's launch of the UK's first tokenized retail deposits on a public blockchain, using the Midnight network.

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Balance, Canada's oldest and largest digital asset custodian, today announced its role as custodian and technology provider supporting Monument Bank's launch of the UK's first tokenized retail deposits on a public blockchain, using the Midnight network. Monument Bank is a UK-regulated digital bank with over £6 billion in customer deposits. The bank is tokenizing an initial £250 million of its deposits through MGBP, a shielded token developed by Monument on Midnight, a privacy-preserving public blockchain, for allocation to its retail deposit customers. The full issuance has been minted and is held in custody by Balance, with its infrastructure designed to support future expansion into additional financial products.

Monument Bank is a UK-regulated digital bank with over £6 billion in customer deposits. The bank is tokenizing an initial £250 million of its deposits through MGBP, a shielded token developed by Monument on Midnight, a privacy-preserving public blockchain, for allocation to its retail deposit customers. The full issuance has been minted and is held in custody by Balance, with its infrastructure designed to support future expansion into additional financial products.

Midnight is a public blockchain network that uses zero-knowledge proofs to verify transactions without publicly revealing sensitive information. This enables financial institutions to take advantage of public blockchain infrastructure while maintaining the confidentiality of customer and transaction data.

Balance is the first Canadian digital asset custodian to support a bank in tokenizing its deposits. Its turnkey solution for Monument Bank brings together smart contract deployment, token minting and burning, secure custody, and ongoing smart contract administration. This allows Monument to focus on its customers and banking services, while Balance safeguards the tokens and provides the technology behind its tokenized deposits.

"Balance has been an integral partner in bringing our tokenized deposits to life," said Wasim Khouri, Chief Commercial Officer of Monument Bank. "We were impressed by their ability to deliver the implementation in just four weeks after finalizing requirements, meeting an ambitious timeline while demonstrating technical expertise, professionalism, and close attention to detail. This was critical in being able to be the first bank in the United Kingdom to tokenise retail deposits. Their combined custody and technology capabilities give us a strong foundation for our tokenized deposit program."

Tokenized deposits enable faster, around-the-clock settlement, simpler reconciliation, and automated payments based on client instructions. These capabilities can reduce manual processing and transaction costs for banks, potentially translating into lower fees and fewer payment delays for customers. They also lay the groundwork for new services, such as AI agents that initiate payments on a customer's behalf, subject to predefined rules governing spending limits, authorized recipients, and transaction approvals.

"Tokenizing deposits takes more than deploying a smart contract. It requires secure custody, clear governance, strict controls over who can authorize transactions, and reliable reconciliation between on-chain activity and the bank's records," said George Bordianu, Co-founder and CEO of Balance. "These are the foundations that allow a bank to adopt new technology and expand their product offering without compromising accountability or operational discipline. We're proud to help Monument put them into practice on Midnight, and we look forward to helping Canadian banks and credit unions bring the same capabilities to their customers."

Balance's turnkey Tokenization-as-a-Service suite enables financial institutions to tokenize deposits, securities, and other real-world assets, issue stablecoins, and facilitate conversions between tokenized deposits and stablecoins. The suite supports Ethereum, Midnight, Solana, Stellar, Cardano, and other blockchain networks, including permissioned deployments using Hyperledger Besu. Each implementation is tailored to the institution's asset, governance, privacy, regulatory, and integration requirements, bringing together the following capabilities:

Smart contract deployment and key safekeeping: Deploying smart contracts and safeguarding the cryptographic keys used to authorize administrative actions, including changes to ownership and permissions.

Deploying smart contracts and safeguarding the cryptographic keys used to authorize administrative actions, including changes to ownership and permissions. Token custody: Safeguarding digital tokens within institutional custody infrastructure, security controls audited under the SOC 2 framework.

Safeguarding digital tokens within institutional custody infrastructure, security controls audited under the SOC 2 framework. APIs and smart contract operations: Enabling token minting, burning, and administrative actions through APIs and platform interfaces, with configurable authorization controls and approval workflows.

Enabling token minting, burning, and administrative actions through APIs and platform interfaces, with configurable authorization controls and approval workflows. Network-specific infrastructure: Operating network-specific services, including hosted zero-knowledge proof generation and NIGHT/DUST network-fee management on Midnight, reducing the operational burden on institutions.

Operating network-specific services, including hosted zero-knowledge proof generation and NIGHT/DUST network-fee management on Midnight, reducing the operational burden on institutions. Reporting and reconciliation: Providing balance, transaction, and activity records to support reconciliation and financial reporting, with controls audited under the SOC 1 framework.

"This is Canadian-built infrastructure helping a UK bank bring nearly half a billion Canadian dollars in tokenized deposits to market," added Bordianu. "It shows that Canadian financial technology can compete and deliver on the international stage, and presents an opportunity for our own financial institutions to follow suit. At Balance, we've proven that the expertise and infrastructure are here to help Canadian banks and credit unions move from exploration to commercial deployment. Let's put them to work at home."

To learn more about Monument Bank's tokenization initiative, visit their website.

To learn more about Midnight and its technology, read their blog post.

To discuss your institution's tokenization plans, email us at contact@balance.ca.

Important Information

This announcement describes Balance's supporting custody and technology role. Balance holds the MGBP tokens, not the underlying bank deposits, which remain with Monument Bank. This announcement is not an offer or recommendation to acquire any token or banking product and does not constitute investment, legal, tax, or financial advice. Eligibility, availability, deposit rights, and any applicable protections are governed by Monument Bank's product terms and disclosures and applicable law.

About Balance

Balance provides institutional digital asset custody and ancillary services, including settlement, escrow, and collateral management. Its infrastructure supports digital asset programs across custody, stablecoins, tokenization, and secured collateral workflows. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Calgary, Balance works with financial institutions, investment platforms, and digital asset businesses to safeguard digital assets and support their related operations. For important disclosures and risk information, please visit www.balance.ca/disclaimer.

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