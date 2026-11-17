Animal Parasiticides Market to Reach US$18.6 Bn by 2031 at 6.5% CAGR: Wissen Research Report

SHERIDAN, Wyo., Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

How big is the animal parasiticides market, and what is driving its growth?

The global animal parasiticides market is valued at USD 13.6 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 18.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period (2026-2031), according to a new study by Wissen Research.

Two stories are running side by side. In pet care, protection is getting longer and simpler: Merck Animal Health's BRAVECTO QUANTUM, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in July 2025, is the first FDA-approved treatment giving dogs 8-12 months of flea and tick protection. In livestock, an emerging pest has pushed regulators into emergency mode: as of November 3, 2026, the FDA had issued 16 Emergency Use Authorizations and three conditional approvals for animal drugs addressing New World screwworm.

Behind both are the same demand drivers. Increasing pet ownership and spending on companion animal healthcare, livestock production and the need to protect animal health and food safety, and growing awareness of zoonotic diseases are strengthening demand. Wissen Research's analysis finds the market evolving from conventional parasite treatment toward preventive, broad-spectrum, and long-acting solutions.

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Protection Gets Longer: From Monthly Doses to 8-12 Months

Pet owners are being offered fewer, longer, and broader treatments. BRAVECTO QUANTUM (fluralaner) is an extended-release injectable suspension, and the report sees its approval as a marker of the shift toward long-acting parasiticides that reduce treatment frequency and improve compliance. On April 9, 2026, Elanco launched Advantage Collar for Dogs, offering four months of continuous protection against fleas and ticks and repelling mosquitoes through a time-release formulation, sold through pet specialty, grocery, and mass retail channels. Boehringer Ingelheim introduced NexGard SPECTRA in India in April 2026, and Virbac launched Prevexto, a long-lasting parasite protection collar for dogs and cats, in Europe in 2025.

Coverage is broadening as well. Elanco's Credelio Quattro combines four active ingredients, lotilaner, moxidectin, pyrantel, and praziquantel, to address multiple external and internal parasites, was launched in Australia and approved in Canada in April 2026, and reached USD 100 million in net sales in September 2025, becoming Elanco's fastest pet health blockbuster. In Europe, the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Veterinary Medicinal Products adopted a positive opinion on September 10, 2026 recommending an extension of Felpreva's authorised indications to additional tick species in cats. Elanco also reports that parasite seasons are lengthening, with demand shifting toward year-round flea and tick prevention, supported by home delivery and automatic replenishment services.

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Screwworm Turns Livestock Parasite Control Into a Regulatory Race

New World screwworm has prompted a run of authorizations in the United States. Zoetis received conditional FDA approval on September 30, 2025 for Dectomax-CA1 (doramectin injection) for the prevention and treatment of infestations in cattle, including prevention of reinfestation for 21 days. Merck Animal Health received conditional approval on December 4, 2025 for EXZOLT CATTLE-CA1 (fluralaner topical solution), an isoxazoline-based product that also addresses cattle fever ticks and represents a new active ingredient class for cattle ectoparasite management. On February 5, 2026, the FDA issued an Emergency Use Authorization for Boehringer Ingelheim's Ivomec (ivermectin injection) in cattle, and in August 2026 Elanco received an authorization for CLiK Extra (dicyclanil topical suspension) across multiple livestock and other animal species.

The response now reaches companion animals and other markets. In August 2026, Zoetis received an Emergency Use Authorization for Simparica Trio for dogs and puppies, MSD Animal Health received approval from Mexico's SADER for BRAVECTO chewable tablets for dogs, and in November 2026 Merck received an Emergency Use Authorization for BRAVECTO chewable tablets in dogs and puppies. The report adds a note on stewardship: on February 5, 2026, the FDA encouraged cattle producers to use antiparasitic drugs only when medically necessary and as part of comprehensive parasite management strategies, to reduce resistance risks.

What's Fueling Growth in the Animal Parasiticides Market

Pet ownership and companion animal spending: Growing pet ownership and spending on veterinary healthcare, preventive treatments, and routine parasite protection support demand across companion animals.

Growing pet ownership and spending on veterinary healthcare, preventive treatments, and routine parasite protection support demand across companion animals. Livestock production: Rising demand for animal-derived food and the need to maintain productivity encourage farmers to adopt parasite prevention and treatment programs.

Rising demand for animal-derived food and the need to maintain productivity encourage farmers to adopt parasite prevention and treatment programs. Zoonotic disease awareness: Awareness of parasites that transmit diseases between animals and humans strengthens routine parasite control, veterinary monitoring, and preventive treatment.

Awareness of parasites that transmit diseases between animals and humans strengthens routine parasite control, veterinary monitoring, and preventive treatment. Formulation advances: Long-acting formulations, combination therapies, novel active ingredients, and alternative delivery systems improve convenience, protection duration, and effectiveness.

Long-acting formulations, combination therapies, novel active ingredients, and alternative delivery systems improve convenience, protection duration, and effectiveness. Veterinary healthcare access: Expanding veterinary services and preventive healthcare programs improve access to parasiticides and encourage regular prevention among pet owners and livestock producers.

Challenges Facing the Animal Parasiticides Market

Resistance is the long-term threat. Repeated exposure to anthelmintic compounds and inappropriate treatment practices can reduce effectiveness, which pushes manufacturers and veterinarians toward alternative active ingredients and resistance-management strategies. Incorrect dosing, treatment non-compliance, and concerns about drug residues in food-producing animals can also affect results and adoption.

The regulatory load is heavy. The FDA's Center for Veterinary Medicine requires safety, effectiveness, manufacturing, and labelling assessments before standard marketing approval, and veterinary medicines used in food-producing animals must comply with maximum residue limits and withdrawal periods. Approval, labelling, manufacturing, and pharmacovigilance requirements differ across markets, which complicates international launches. High research and development costs, fluctuating raw material prices, and competition from generic veterinary medicines add pressure, and emerging threats such as screwworm raise the need for rapid treatment development and regulatory responses.

Recent Strategic Developments in the Animal Parasiticides Market

In November 2026, Merck & Co., Inc. of the United States, through Merck Animal Health, received an Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. FDA for BRAVECTO (fluralaner) chewable tablets for the treatment of New World screwworm infestations in dogs and puppies, extending its established ectoparasiticide portfolio to an emerging parasitic threat in companion animals.

In September 2026, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated of the United States highlighted the shift toward year-round flea and tick prevention, driven by longer parasite seasons and growing pet owner demand for preventive healthcare. The company also reported increased adoption of home delivery and automatic replenishment services, reflecting changing purchasing behavior in companion animal parasiticides.

In August 2026, MSD Animal Health of the United States received approval from Mexico's SADER for BRAVECTO (fluralaner) chewable tablets to treat New World screwworm infestations in dogs, expanding the geographic availability and therapeutic applications of its fluralaner-based portfolio.

In August 2026, Zoetis Inc. of the United States received an Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. FDA for Simparica Trio (sarolaner, moxidectin, and pyrantel chewable tablets) for New World screwworm infestations in dogs and puppies, expanding the product's applications in broad-spectrum companion animal parasite management.

Three of the four announcements concern screwworm, and the fourth shows how pet owners are changing the way they buy.

Key Insights from Animal Parasiticides Market Analysis

Ectoparasiticides were an important product category in 2025, supported by the widespread occurrence of fleas, ticks, mites, and lice across companion and livestock animals. Zoetis reported USD 2,341 million in parasiticide revenue in 2025, up from USD 2,153 million in 2024 and about 25% of its total revenue, and Merck's BRAVECTO product line generated USD 1.1 billion.

were an important product category in 2025, supported by the widespread occurrence of fleas, ticks, mites, and lice across companion and livestock animals. Zoetis reported USD 2,341 million in parasiticide revenue in 2025, up from USD 2,153 million in 2024 and about 25% of its total revenue, and Merck's BRAVECTO product line generated USD 1.1 billion. Companion animals were an important animal type in 2025, supported by pet ownership, veterinary spending, and routine prevention. Zoetis reported companion animal revenue of USD 6,587 million in 2025, compared with USD 2,764 million from livestock, and USD 6,283 million from dogs and cats.

were an important animal type in 2025, supported by pet ownership, veterinary spending, and routine prevention. Zoetis reported companion animal revenue of USD 6,587 million in 2025, compared with USD 2,764 million from livestock, and USD 6,283 million from dogs and cats. North America held a leading position by region in 2025. Zoetis reported USD 5,097 million in U.S. revenue in 2025, compared with USD 4,254 million internationally, and U.S. regulators were active on screwworm authorizations.

held a leading position by region in 2025. Zoetis reported USD 5,097 million in U.S. revenue in 2025, compared with USD 4,254 million internationally, and U.S. regulators were active on screwworm authorizations. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, supported by expanding companion animal populations, rising awareness of veterinary healthcare, and demand for livestock health management in China, India, Japan, and Australia.

is the fastest-growing region, supported by expanding companion animal populations, rising awareness of veterinary healthcare, and demand for livestock health management in China, India, Japan, and Australia. The market is fragmented, with multinational animal health companies, specialised veterinary medicine manufacturers, and regional producers competing across companion and livestock categories. Competition is influenced by active ingredient innovation, product efficacy, treatment duration, species-specific formulations, regulatory approvals, and pricing. Elanco operates across veterinary-prescribed products such as the Credelio family and over-the-counter brands such as Advantage and Seresto, giving it two routes to market.

Key Players in the Animal Parasiticides Market

Leading animal parasiticides companies are focusing on new product development, novel active ingredients, long-acting formulations, broad-spectrum parasite protection, research and development, strategic acquisitions, regulatory approvals, and expansion across companion and livestock animal healthcare markets.

The report names Zoetis Inc. (US), Merck & Co., Inc. (MSD Animal Health) (US), Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany), Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (US), and Virbac (France) as the top five players. Leading players benefit from established product portfolios, veterinary distribution networks, research and development capabilities, regulatory expertise, and customer relationships. Other companies profiled in the report include Ceva Santé Animale (France), Vetoquinol S.A. (France), Phibro Animal Health Corporation (US), Dechra Pharmaceuticals Limited (UK), and Norbrook Laboratories Limited (UK).

The report also covers Huvepharma EOOD, Neogen Corporation, KRKA, d.d., SeQuent Scientific Limited, Ourofino Saúde Animal, Laboratorios HIPRA, S.A., Chanelle Pharma Group, ECO Animal Health Group plc, Abbey Animal Health, Biogénesis Bagó, Vetanco S.A., and Indian Immunologicals Limited, among others.

Regional Analysis and Growth Opportunities

North America leads the animal parasiticides market, supported by established veterinary healthcare infrastructure, significant companion animal healthcare spending, livestock production, and the presence of major animal health manufacturers. The United States is particularly important because of its established veterinary pharmaceutical industry and regulatory framework, where FDA authorizations for doramectin, fluralaner, ivermectin, and other products show the weight of livestock parasite control.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth, with China, India, Japan, and Australia important markets. Parasite prevention, treatment of livestock infestations, improving access to veterinary services, growth in commercial livestock farming, expanding distribution networks, and the growing presence of international animal health companies and regional manufacturers are supporting adoption of ectoparasiticides, endoparasiticides, and endectocides. Boehringer Ingelheim's April 2026 launch of NexGard SPECTRA in India is one example.

In Europe, regulators and manufacturers are expanding protection, from Felpreva's proposed tick indications to Virbac's Prevexto collar. In Latin America, Mexico's SADER approval of BRAVECTO chewable tablets for screwworm in dogs shows the same issue extending regionally. The Middle East & Africa complete the report's regional coverage.

Market Segmentation Snapshot

The global animal parasiticides market is segmented across parasiticide type, animal type, end user, and region:

By Parasiticide Type: Ectoparasiticides Endoparasiticides Endectocides

By Animal Type: Companion Animals (Dogs, Cats, Horses, Other Companion Animals) Livestock Animals (Cattle, Pigs, Poultry, Sheep & Goats, Other Livestock Animals)

By End User: Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics Animal Farms Home Care Settings

By Region: North America Europe Asia-Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the size of the animal parasiticides market? A: The global animal parasiticides market is estimated at USD 13.6 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 18.6 billion by 2031.

Q: What is the growth rate of the animal parasiticides market? A: The animal parasiticides market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2026 and 2031.

Q: What does the animal parasiticides market include? A: The animal parasiticides market covers veterinary pharmaceutical products formulated to prevent, control, or treat parasitic infestations in companion animals such as dogs and cats and in livestock such as cattle, sheep, goats, pigs, and poultry. Products target external parasites such as fleas, ticks, mites, and lice and internal parasites such as roundworms, tapeworms, hookworms, heartworms, lungworms, and liver flukes, and are classified as ectoparasiticides, endoparasiticides, and endectocides.

Q: How long can flea and tick protection for dogs now last? A: BRAVECTO QUANTUM (fluralaner), an extended-release injectable suspension approved by the FDA in July 2025, is the first FDA-approved treatment giving dogs 8-12 months of flea and tick protection. Elanco's Advantage Collar for Dogs, launched in April 2026, offers four months of continuous protection against fleas and ticks.

Q: How are regulators responding to New World screwworm? A: As of November 3, 2026, the U.S. FDA had issued 16 Emergency Use Authorizations and three conditional approvals for animal drugs addressing New World screwworm, covering livestock and companion animals. The FDA also encouraged cattle producers to use antiparasitic drugs only when medically necessary to reduce resistance risks.

Q: Which product category is important in the animal parasiticides market? A: Ectoparasiticides were an important product category in 2025, supported by the widespread occurrence of fleas, ticks, mites, and lice across companion and livestock animals and by growing preventive treatment and long-acting formulations.

Q: Which region leads the animal parasiticides market? A: North America held a leading position by region in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region through 2031.

Q: Who are the top players in the animal parasiticides market? A: Leading companies in the animal parasiticides market include Zoetis Inc., Merck & Co., Inc. (MSD Animal Health), Boehringer Ingelheim, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, and Virbac.

Q: What are the main challenges in the animal parasiticides market? A: The main challenges are parasite resistance, stringent veterinary drug approval and residue requirements, regulatory differences between countries, high research and development costs, fluctuating raw material prices, competition from generic medicines, and incorrect dosing or non-compliance with treatment.

The report describes a market moving from treating infestations to preventing them, with longer-lasting and broader products for pets and fast regulatory responses to new threats in livestock. For manufacturers, the work ahead is staying ahead of resistance, securing approvals across different regulatory systems, and keeping dosing and residue rules at the center of product development.

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Expert Profile | Mayur Jain, Wissen Research



Mayur Jain is a Research Expert at Wissen Research with multidomain expertise with more than 12+ years of experience in market research industry.

Email: mayur@wissenresearch.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mayur-jain-0190542a/

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