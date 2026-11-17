Prestigious Annual Awards Program Recognizes Companies and Products Driving Innovation in the Global Legal Industry

SPRINGFIELD, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / Readback , a service of InfraWare , today announced it has been selected as winner of the "Voice Transcription Solution of the Year" award in the 7th annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by LegalTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout legal technology companies, products and services around the globe.

Readback, a service of InfraWare, is a complete deposition service that delivers speed, accuracy, and transparency for attorneys. From scheduling to transcript delivery, each step is streamlined and overseen by trained professionals. Active Reporting is a voice transcription platform engineered specifically for legal proceedings. It combines patented multi-stream speech processing with real-time human verification to deliver certified transcripts with speed and reliability. Legal professionals receive near-time access to testimony, one-hour rough transcript, and next-business-day delivery of certified audio and transcripts, and human support.

Readback's Active Reporting offers a more efficient and cost-effective way to capture and transcribe depositions. Active Reporting replaces the steno machine and operator with a Guardian to support the entire proceeding, as well as a Multi-Intelligence Service Team (MIST) of human transcribers assisted by AI. A live feed of the rough text of the transcript is delivered in near-time, during the proceeding. This near-time capability gives attorneys immediate access right in the middle of a proceeding so attorneys can scroll back and re-read testimony without interrupting the proceeding. Active Reporting is ideal for complex and high-stakes litigation and large firms with high case volumes.

The technical foundation relies on a dedicated live Guardian overseeing every proceeding, backed by human editors who refine speech recognition output in real time. MIST is unique to Readback and allows technology and humans to work in tandem to create an accurate record.

"I'm pleased to accept 'Voice Transcription Solution of the Year' from LegalTech Breakthrough on behalf of Readback, a service of InfraWare. Our unique Active Reporting model has been refined by decades of experience and over 60,000 depositions," said Nick Mahurin, CEO of InfraWare. "We're proud to be redefining the way legal transcripts are delivered, making depositions more efficient, reliable, and better aligned with the pace of modern legal practice."

The legal technology sector is rapidly redefining how legal work gets done, transforming one of the world's most complex and vital industries. From AI legal assistants and agentic research to contract intelligence, eDiscovery, court and compliance technology, and connected legal operations platforms, legal technology is delivering greater speed, transparency and access to justice for law firms, legal departments, courts and the people they serve.

The mission of the annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators transforming the global legal landscape with breakthrough technology. The program conducts a comprehensive analysis of the companies redefining how legal services are researched, drafted, managed and delivered. From AI-driven research and drafting platforms and contract lifecycle management to eDiscovery, case and practice management, regulatory compliance, legal spend analytics and access-to-justice solutions, these innovations are enabling legal organizations to work more efficiently, serve clients better and shape the future of the legal profession.

"Readback sets a new benchmark for voice transcription across the legal sector. The legal industry has long faced a high-stakes dilemma: rely on a dwindling supply of traditional stenographers or settle for standalone automated speech recognition applications that are unverified and often fail evidentiary standards," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, LegalTech Breakthrough. "Readback redefines standard expectations for voice transcription by eliminating the trade-off between speed and affordability. Active Reporting transforms high-stakes depositions in real time, providing instant access to transcript text during proceedings and giving litigators an edge."

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About InfraWare & Readback

Readback is the industry's first AI-assisted deposition reporting platform to offer Active Reporting capabilities. Readback is part of InfraWare, a company focused on enabling the performance of busy professionals by providing technology-assisted content production in highly-regulated environments where repetitive documentation is important but burdensome. Cloud-based SaaS platforms and industry-specific service providers enable physicians, attorneys, and other highly compensated professionals to deliver their most amazing performance. To learn more about Readback, go here . Follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn and X .

For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact Lauren Frazier at lauren.frazier@infraware.com .

SOURCE: InfraWare

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/readback-a-service-of-infraware-wins-%22voice-transcription-solu-1252258