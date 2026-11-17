Arlington philanthropist's seed funding powers student-managed fund past $145,000, cultivating world-class financial talent in North Texas.

ARLINGTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / The University of Texas at Arlington's (UTA) Student Managed Investment Fund, launched with initial capital from Sam Mahrouq, founder, chairman and CEO of Arlington-based MEI Group USA, tied for second place in the Financial Analysis Competition at the 2026 Student Managed Investment Fund Consortium Conference in Chicago. The result extends a record of student investment competition awards dating to 2022.

Mahrouq contributed $500,000 in 2019 to establish the Sam Mahrouq Financial Markets Lab and provided the fund's initial $50,000 in May 2020. According to UTA, the student-managed portfolio held approximately $145,000 in October 2026.

The lab and fund give undergraduate and graduate students access to professional financial technology and experience researching investments, evaluating risk and managing real capital under faculty supervision.

A Record of Student Achievement

According to conference host Indiana State University, the Oct. 1-2, 2026, event drew nearly 450 participants from universities worldwide. UTA shared second place in financial analysis with Hofstra University and the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

Trang Thai, Ph.D., clinical assistant professor and the fund's current advisor, said the competition required students to prepare an industry-style investment research report on Micron within a compressed timeframe.

The result follows awards in investment performance and presentation competitions in Chicago and New York. UTA reports that its students earned:

First place in the small-fund performance category in New York in April 2022

Second place in the small-fund performance category in New York in April 2024

Second place in the core-fund performance category in New York in April 2025

First place in the poster session competition in Chicago in October 2025

Third place in the poster competition in New York in March 2026

A tie for second place in financial analysis in Chicago in October 2026

UTA's account of the 2025 Chicago competition highlighted the students' preparation, independent research and ability to explain their portfolio's performance and risk management strategies.

A Personal Connection to Financial Education

Mahrouq's interest in financial markets began in Jordan, where he accompanied his father, a school principal who also invested in stocks, to watch brokers and follow share prices. In an October 2026 Citybiz Q&A, he connected those experiences to his support for UTA's financial markets lab.

"I wanted students to have access to financial tools and experiences that might expand what they believe is possible for their own lives," Mahrouq said.

Professional Tools and Practical Experience

The Student Managed Investment Fund is a credit-bearing course open to undergraduate and graduate business students selected through an interview process. Participants serve as analysts, researching companies and industries, assessing potential investments and defending recommendations before their classmates.

Students vote on portfolio decisions, with trades executed by the faculty advisor. The Financial Markets Lab provides 10 student Bloomberg terminals, with additional access through faculty and Central Library terminals. Participants also have opportunities to complete professional learning programs, including Bloomberg Market Concepts.

Thai has advised the fund since 2024, following Thomas Thompson, Ph.D., who advised it from 2020 to 2023. Thai said, "Some students have identified the Bloomberg lab and investment fund as reasons they chose UTA for their finance education."

A Continuing Commitment to Arlington

Mahrouq earned a bachelor's degree in journalism with a business minor from UTA in 1991 and began building his automotive business while still a student. The UTA College of Business recognized his entrepreneurial accomplishments and commitment to students with a College of Business Hall of Fame award in 2025.

Mahrouq's support for UTA builds on more than three decades of business leadership and philanthropy in Arlington and North Texas. He has pledged more than $1 million to the Arlington Museum of Art, where he has served on the board since 2014, and is a Founders Circle donor to the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation, a designation recognizing philanthropic commitments of $1 million or more.

Along with Rania Mahrouq, he donated $375,000 to support Taste Project's community restaurant in Arlington, including an initial $100,000 contribution and an additional $275,000 in matching funds to encourage other donors to give. His philanthropic involvement also extends to Levitt Pavilion Arlington, The Salvation Army and Arlington Life Shelter, reflecting a longstanding commitment to education, the arts, economic opportunity and community well-being.

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About MEI Group USA

MEI Group USA is a diversified Texas-based enterprise spanning automotive retail and finance, technology, fintech, insurance, real estate and hospitality. Founder, Chairman and CEO Sam Mahrouq has grown the company from a single dealership in 1992 into a group of companies with more than 600 employees and annual revenue above $500 million. The company's approach centers on creating wealth ethically, serving customers with integrity and investing in stronger communities.?For more information, visit meigroupusa.com.?

About Sam Mahrouq

Sam Mahrouq is an Arlington, Texas-based entrepreneur, philanthropist and founder, chairman and CEO of MEI Group USA, a diversified business enterprise with interests in automotive retail and finance, technology, fintech, insurance, real estate and hospitality. Since launching his first automotive dealership in 1992, Mahrouq has built a group of companies employing more than 600 people and generating annual revenue exceeding $500 million. A longtime supporter of education, the arts and community development, Mahrouq is a Founders Circle donor to the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation, a longtime board member and major donor to the Arlington Museum of Art, and a supporter of the University of Texas at Arlington and Taste Project. ?

MEDIA CONTACTS

Jo Trizila, TrizCom PR on behalf of MEI Group USA and Sam Mahrouq

Cell: 214-232-0078

Email: jo@trizcom.com

Jeff Davis, TrizCom PR on behalf of MEI Group USA and Sam Mahrouq

Cell: 410-916-4835

Email: jeff@trizcom.com

SOURCE: MEI Group USA

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/sam-mahrouqs-philanthropic-investment-in-ut-arlington-yields-national-accolades-and-care-1253136