InPHRED Wins Best Technology Award at 2026 IEEE Photonics Conference Start-Up Competition

Industry recognition highlights InPHRED's nanoporous InP mirror technology and its potential to enable manufacturable 1310 nm VCSELs for AI optical interconnects

BOSTON, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InPHRED, Inc., a developer of advanced semiconductor light sources based on its proprietary nanoporous photonics platform, today announced that it received the Best Technology award at the inaugural Start-Up Competition held during the 2026 IEEE Photonics Conference (IPC). The competition was organized by the IEEE Photonics Society's Industry Engagement Committee and LightCounting.

Selected from seven finalists, InPHRED was recognized for its approach to a longstanding challenge in long-wavelength vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers (VCSELs): creating high-reflectivity mirrors directly on indium phosphide (InP) using a wafer-scale, foundry-compatible process. The technology is designed to combine the manufacturing advantages of VCSELs with the single-mode fiber compatibility of 1310 nm optical links.

"This award recognizes the technical foundation of what we are building: a practical route to manufacturing long-wavelength VCSELs on InP," said Dr. Jacob Tarn, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of InPHRED. "By addressing the mirror challenge within a conventional semiconductor manufacturing framework, we believe our platform can open new opportunities for scalable, energy-efficient optical connectivity."

A manufacturable approach to long-wavelength VCSELs

Conventional VCSELs have benefited from highly efficient semiconductor mirrors available on gallium arsenide (GaAs). Extending that manufacturing model to the 1310 nm wavelength band has been difficult because InP-based material systems lack a comparably straightforward, high-index-contrast mirror structure.

InPHRED's patented nanoporous distributed Bragg reflector (DBR) technology addresses this constraint through selective electrochemical processing of epitaxial InP layers. The resulting refractive-index contrast enables highly reflective mirrors while preserving compatibility with established compound-semiconductor wafer-processing methods. The company is applying this platform across commercial sensing and optical interconnect applications.

Enabling optical connectivity for AI infrastructure

As AI computing systems scale, optical interconnect architectures are evolving to address bandwidth density, power consumption and integration complexity. InPHRED is developing 1310 nm InP VCSEL technology for single-mode optical links, including integration approaches compatible with silicon photonics and next-generation optical engines.

"The recognition from the IPC industry judging panel reinforces the relevance of our approach to the optical interconnect ecosystem," said Dr. Rebecca Levonian, Chief Business Officer of InPHRED, who presented at the competition. "We look forward to working with photonic integrated circuit developers, optical engine and module manufacturers, and system partners to evaluate how InP VCSELs can support future AI infrastructure."

InPHRED congratulates fellow competition finalists and thanks the IEEE Photonics Society, LightCounting and the industry judging panel for supporting emerging photonics technologies.

About InPHRED

Founded in 2023, InPHRED is a semiconductor photonics company developing short-wave infrared VCSELs and visible resonant-cavity light sources based on a patented nanoporous semiconductor platform originating from research at Yale University. Its technology is designed for foundry-compatible manufacturing and applications spanning sensing, digital health and next-generation optical interconnects. Learn more at www.inphred.com.

Media Contact

InPHRED, Inc. | info@inphred.com | www.inphred.com

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