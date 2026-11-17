Proposed acquisition would add an established solar energy business with engineering and installation capabilities to support Abits' AI infrastructure strategy

If the acquisition is completed, the Company intends to evaluate solar development opportunities at existing and future infrastructure sites to expand energy generation capabilities and reduce reliance on grid electricity

DUFF, TN / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / Abits Group Inc. (Nasdaq:ABTS) ("Abits" or the "Company"), a U.S.-focused digital infrastructure company, today announced that it has signed a nonbinding letter of intent to acquire 100% of The Boston Solar Company LLC ("Boston Solar"), an established solar energy company. The proposed acquisition would advance Abits' strategy to vertically integrate its energy and digital infrastructure operations by adding solar engineering and installation capabilities to support planned artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructure development. Boston Solar would also provide Abits with an established operating business and a presence in the New England solar energy market.

Stephen Faucetta, Chairman and CEO of Abits Group, commented:

"Our strategy is to build a vertically integrated energy and digital infrastructure business with greater control over the power supply and infrastructure needed to support AI and high-performance computing operations. Boston Solar would bring an established operating business and the engineering and installation capabilities to help advance that strategy. We see opportunities to leverage those capabilities in developing solar generation at future infrastructure sites while evaluating additional opportunities at our existing Tennessee facilities.

"At the same time, we believe each acquisition should stand on its own financial merits. Our objective is to acquire businesses with attractive fundamentals and growth opportunities that can also strengthen our broader platform."

Established Solar Energy Business With Growth Opportunities

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts, Boston Solar provides integrated solar energy services, including system design, engineering, procurement and installation for residential and commercial customers. The company has served more than 7,500 households across New England and has completed commercial projects for businesses and larger facilities, including the MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston.

According to preliminary information provided by the seller's management, Boston Solar generated over $25.0 million in unaudited revenue in 2025 and has generated approximately $11.5 million of unaudited revenue through Q3 2026, with an additional $16.0 million in contracted solar projects awaiting installation. These figures remain subject to financial and contractual due diligence.

Boston Solar has expanded its commercial operations, including relationships with regional solar project developers. The business would provide Abits with an established presence in New England, where relatively high electricity prices support customer interest in alternative energy solutions. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, commercial electricity prices in New England averaged approximately 22.5 cents per kilowatt-hour in 2025, compared with approximately 13.4 cents nationally.

If the acquisition is completed, Abits intends to retain Boston Solar's senior management team, subject to mutually acceptable agreements, and pursue opportunities to expand its residential and commercial operations. The proposed acquisition would provide an additional source of operating revenue while bringing technical capabilities that could support Abits' broader energy infrastructure development strategy.

Solar Development Opportunities at Existing and Future Facilities

Subject to completion of the proposed acquisition, Abits intends to leverage Boston Solar's engineering and installation capabilities to evaluate solar generation projects at its existing facilities and future infrastructure development sites. These projects could provide additional sources of electricity to complement existing power arrangements, potentially reducing reliance on grid-supplied electricity and improving long-term energy economics.

The Company currently operates its wholly owned facility in Duff, Tennessee and a facility in Memphis under a third-party hosting arrangement, with approximately 24 megawatts (MW) of existing power capacity and the potential to expand to 34 MW.

Abits intends to evaluate the feasibility of deploying solar generation at these locations, taking into account available land, site requirements, utility agreements, electricity costs and potential returns on investment. Boston Solar's technical and operating experience could support the evaluation, design and installation of suitable projects.

Beyond its existing operations, Abits believes solar generation could play an important role in the development of future AI and HPC infrastructure sites. Integrating solar generation with other available power sources could provide greater flexibility in managing electricity requirements while potentially reducing the amount of power purchased from the grid.

Any solar development would remain subject to technical feasibility, site control, permitting, electrical integration, financing and other project requirements.

Building a Vertically Integrated Energy and Digital Infrastructure Platform

Abits is pursuing a strategy to develop infrastructure capable of supporting AI and HPC hosting operations. Central to this strategy is increasing the Company's ability to develop and manage the power generation and physical infrastructure required to support energy-intensive computing applications.

By combining power generation capabilities, solar development expertise and prospective data center operations, Abits aims to reduce its dependence on third-party energy providers where economically feasible and gain greater control over its operating costs.

The Company's acquisition strategy also emphasizes businesses with attractive standalone financial and operating characteristics. Management intends to pursue acquisitions that can generate value through their existing operations while providing complementary capabilities that strengthen Abits' broader infrastructure platform.

Abits plans to pursue its infrastructure development strategy in phases, aligning capital investment with technical feasibility, available financing and commercial opportunities. The Company has not entered into definitive AI or HPC hosting agreements.

Proposed Acquisition

The letter of intent contemplates Abits acquiring 100% of Boston Solar's outstanding equity interests from SinglePoint and any other selling equity holders. Except for customary binding provisions, including exclusivity and confidentiality, the letter of intent is nonbinding and does not establish the final purchase price or the form of consideration. Completion of the proposed acquisition remains subject to satisfactory due diligence, execution of definitive agreements, required financing, corporate and third-party approvals and other closing conditions. There can be no assurance that a definitive agreement will be executed or that the transaction will be completed, or as to the timing or terms of any transaction.

About Abits Group Inc.

Abits Group Inc. (Nasdaq:ABTS) is a digital infrastructure company with operations in the United States. Through its U.S. subsidiary, Abit USA, Inc., the Company owns or operates infrastructure supporting energy-intensive computing applications. Abits is evaluating opportunities to expand its business into artificial intelligence, high-performance computing and related digital infrastructure services. Additional information is available at www.abitsgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the Company's proposed acquisition of Boston Solar, the anticipated terms and potential completion of the transaction, potential behind-the-meter power generation, permitting, solar development, AI and HPC hosting opportunities, required infrastructure upgrades, financing, commercial arrangements and future development plans.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These include the possibility that definitive agreements may not be executed or the proposed acquisition may not be completed; the accuracy of unaudited financial and operating information regarding Boston Solar provided by the seller, which the Company has not independently verified; the Company's ability to integrate Boston Solar and retain its management, employees and customers; changes in federal, state and local solar incentives, tariffs and net metering policies; restrictions under the Company's existing financing agreements; the ability to obtain required consents, financing and approvals; environmental and regulatory requirements; the availability and cost of electricity, cooling and connectivity; the Company's ability to secure customers and strategic partners; additional capital requirements; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including under "Risk Factors" in its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Readers should not place undue reliance on these statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

Investor and Media Contacts

Hayden IR

Brian Siegel, 346-396-8696

or

Brett Maas, 646-536-7331

abts@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Abits Group Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/abits-group-signs-letter-of-intent-to-acquire-boston-solar-advancing-1253175