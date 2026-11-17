Holiday Shopping Special: Ritani is currently running 30% off lab-grown diamonds, engagement rings, wedding bands and select jewelry with code BF30, as well as savings of up to 5% on natural diamonds. Ritani is also featuring rotating Blockbuster Deals, with special offers changing throughout the holiday season.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / Ritani, the New York-based diamond and fine jewelry retailer known for its commitment to price transparency, quality craftsmanship and customer education, is here to help find the perfect holiday gift. Some people love timeless classics, others gravitate toward the latest trends and some are happiest with something meaningful they'll treasure for years to come. But one thing is certain: a beautiful piece of jewelry has a way of making any occasion feel special.

This holiday season, skip the guesswork and find something they'll truly love with Ritani's guide to the perfect jewelry gifts for every personality. From everyday diamond essentials to statement-making designs, they've rounded up inspiration for everyone on your list.

And if you're shopping for yourself this year, consider this your sign. With Ritani's holiday promotion, there's never been a better time to find something worth keeping. For a limited time, Ritani is running 30% off lab-grown diamonds, engagement rings, wedding bands and select jewelry with code BF30, as well as savings of up to 5% on natural diamonds. Ritani is also featuring rotating Blockbuster Deals, with special offers changing throughout the holiday season.

1. For the Everyday Luxury Lover

She believes the little things make life special, and that includes what she wears every day.

She's not necessarily looking for something extravagant or over-the-top. Instead, she appreciates thoughtful details, timeless designs, and pieces that effortlessly elevate her everyday wardrobe. Think delicate diamond necklaces, classic studs and bracelets that look just as beautiful with a casual outfit as they do for a night out. For this person, fine jewelry isn't reserved for special occasions. It's part of her everyday style.

Ritani's pick for the Everyday Luxury Lover: Round Lab-Grown Diamond Tennis Bracelet IGI Certified Silver & 14kt White Gold

2. For the Main Character

She doesn't follow the trends. She makes them.

You know the person. She's confident, expressive, and never afraid to make a statement. Her jewelry is an extension of her personality and understated isn't necessarily in her vocabulary. Bold diamond rings, eye-catching earrings and distinctive designs are right up her alley. Look for pieces that stand out, spark conversation and feel anything but ordinary. This is the perfect opportunity to gift something a little unexpected.

Ritani's pick for the Main Character: 0.75 CTW Emerald Lab-Grown Diamond Bezel Huggie Drop Earrings 14kt Yellow Gold

3. For the Quiet Luxury Girl

Understated elegance will always be in style.

Her style is effortless, polished, and timeless. She gravitates toward neutral colors, quality essentials and pieces that don't need to shout to make an impression. When it comes to jewelry, she prefers classic silhouettes and beautiful craftsmanship over fleeting trends. Think diamond solitaire pendants, delicate rings and classic diamond studs. These are the kinds of gifts she'll reach for year after year, regardless of what's trending.

Ritani's pick for the Quiet Luxury Girl: Round Lab-Grown Diamond Bezel Set Solitaire Stud Earrings 18kt Yellow Gold

4. For the Trendsetter

Always ahead of the curve and never afraid to try something new.

She's the first to discover the next big thing, whether it's a new fashion trend, a fresh beauty brand, or a jewelry style everyone else will be wearing next season. Her collection is constantly evolving, and she loves experimenting with different shapes, textures, and ways to wear her favorite pieces. Modern silhouettes, layered necklaces, stacked rings, and unique diamond designs are all excellent choices. Look for something that feels fresh and fashion-forward while still being versatile enough to wear beyond the season.

Ritani's pick for the Trendsetter: 1.00 CTW Round Lab-Grown Diamond Ring IGI Certified 14kt Yellow Gold

5. For the One Who Deserves It

New job, big promotion, personal milestone, or simply because.

Some gifts don't need a special occasion. Maybe she's accomplished something incredible this year, navigated a major life change or simply deserves a reminder of how much she's appreciated. Whatever the reason, this is the person who deserves something truly special. A diamond tennis bracelet, eternity band or beautiful statement ring can turn an everyday moment into a lasting memory. And if you're shopping for yourself, there's absolutely nothing wrong with celebrating your own accomplishments, too.

Ritani's pick for the One Who Deserves It: IGI Certified 2.00 CTW Marquise Shaped Lab-Grown Diamond Flower Earrings 14kt White Gold

6. For the Hopeless Romantic

She believes the best gifts tell a love story.

For the romantic in your life, jewelry is more than an accessory. It's a symbol of connection, commitment, and the moments worth remembering. Whether you're celebrating an anniversary, planning a surprise proposal, or simply looking for a meaningful way to say "I love you," diamonds make a beautiful expression of affection. From classic engagement rings and elegant wedding bands to diamond eternity bands and meaningful necklaces, these are gifts designed to be treasured long after the holidays are over.

Ritani's pick for the Hopeless Romantic: 2.00 CTW Heart Lab-Grown Diamond Earring IGI Certified 14kt Yellow Gold

7. For the Woman Who Has Everything

She's impossible to shop for, but that doesn't mean you can't surprise her.

She already has the wardrobe, the handbags, the favorite beauty products and probably everything else on her wish list. So what do you get someone who seemingly has it all? Something timeless, personal and a little unexpected. Personal gemstone jewelry is a thoughtful way to give her something she may not necessarily buy for herself. Consider a distinctive necklace, an elevated everyday bracelet or a unique ring that adds something new to her collection. When in doubt, choose quality and timeless design over something that will only be appreciated for one season.

Ritani's pick for the Woman Who Has Everything: 1.00 CTW Three-Stone Round Natural Blue Sapphire Huggie Hoop Earrings 14kt White Gold

8. For the Thoughtful Gift Giver

They do their research, compare their options, and believe the best gift is one that delivers on both beauty and value.

Not everyone shops on impulse. Some people want to understand exactly what they're buying, compare their options and feel confident that they're getting the best possible value. When purchasing diamond jewelry, that attention to detail matters.

That's where Ritani makes the shopping experience different. Its Diamond Price Transparency Tool helps shoppers understand diamond pricing and evaluate their options, while its price match guarantee offers additional confidence when comparing identical diamonds with the same certificate number.

And for anyone who could use a little extra guidance, Oscar, Ritani's AI-powered diamond shopping assistant, helps shoppers navigate diamond education, compare options, and discover personalized recommendations based on what they're looking for. Because the best gift isn't just beautiful. It's one you feel great about giving.

Ritani's pick for the Thoughtful Gift Giver: 0.50 CTW Bezel-Set Step-Cut Marquise Lab-Grown Diamond Pendant 14kt White Gold

A Little Something for Everyone (Including Yourself)

The best holiday gifts are the ones that feel personal, whether that's a timeless pair of diamond studs, a statement-making bracelet or a ring that marks an unforgettable milestone.

At Ritani, finding the perfect piece is about more than choosing beautiful jewelry. It's about having the information, selection and confidence to make a purchase you'll love. With thoughtfully designed collections, transparent diamond pricing and personalized shopping assistance from Oscar, discovering your next favorite piece is easier than ever.

And with the holiday season's best shopping opportunity here, there's even more reason to find something special.

Make this holiday season one to remember. Shop Ritani and use code BF30 at checkout to take advantage of the holiday promotion.

Contact Information:

Marisa Delatorre

E: marisad@ritani.com

T: 888-974-8264

SOURCE: Ritani

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/the-ultimate-fine-jewelry-gift-guide-8-personalities-8-perfect-gifts-1253177