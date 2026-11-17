BERLIN, MD / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX:TYCB), the holding company of Calvin B. Taylor Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income for the third quarter 2026 ("3Q26") of $4.3 million, or $1.62 per share compared to net income of $3.7 million, or $1.40 per share for the second quarter of 2026 ("2Q26"), and net income of $4.2 million, or $1.53 per share for the third quarter of 2025 ("3Q25"). Net income for the first nine months of 2026 was $11.8 million or $4.47 per share, compared to net income for the first nine months of 2025 of $11.8 million, or $4.32 per share.
2026 Third Quarter and Year-to-Date Highlights
Double-Digit Net Interest Income Growth - Net interest income increased 10.1% year over year during the third quarter and 10.6% year-to-date, driven by continued loan growth, improved asset yields, and disciplined balance sheet management.
Robust Deposit Growth - Deposits increased $58.6 million, or 6.6%, over the 12 months ended September 30, 2026, while averaging deposits for the third quarter of 2026 increased $49.5 million, or 5.7%, compared to the third quarter of 2025. This growth was achieved while maintaining a disciplined approach to funding costs.
Strong Asset Quality - Credit quality remained favorable with no net charge-offs, low levels of past due loans, and an allowance for credit losses equal to 0.76% of total loans.
Continued Stockholder Value Creation - The Company increased its quarterly cash dividend to $0.41 per share for the most recent quarter, repurchased 28,914 shares year-to-date, and increased tangible book value per share (excluding OCI) by 8.6% compared to the prior year.
Chief Executive Officer and President M. Dean Lewis commented, "Our third quarter and year-to-date performance demonstrates the strength of our core banking franchise. We generated double-digit growth in net interest income, maintained assets above $1 billion, and continued to grow both loans and deposits while maintaining strong liquidity and credit discipline. We believe these results demonstrate the value of the relationship-focused community banking we provide throughout the markets we serve, and the benefits of our combined investments in our team, technology, and delivery capabilities. Looking ahead, we remain focused on disciplined growth, operating efficiency, and creating long-term value for our stockholders while continuing to serve the financial needs of our customers and communities."
Quarterly Results of Operations
Quarterly net income was $4.3 million for 3Q26, as compared to $3.7 million for 2Q26 and $4.2 million for 3Q25. A summary of the quarterly results of operations are included in the table and comments that follow.
|For the Three Months Ended
|Prior Year
|Prior Quarter
|Sep. 30, 2026
|Sep. 30, 2025
|Jun. 30, 2026
|Change
|Change
Results of Operations
Net interest income
|$
|10,172,791
|$
|9,236,650
|$
|9,521,285
|10.1
|%
|6.8
|%
Provision for credit losses
|200,000
|400,000
|345,000
|(50.0
|)
|(42.0
|)
Noninterest income
|888,280
|1,223,011
|1,062,407
|(27.4
|)
|(16.4
|)
Noninterest expense
|5,288,256
|4,697,079
|5,427,327
|12.6
|(2.6
|)
Income before income taxes
|5,572,815
|5,362,582
|4,811,365
|3.9
|15.8
Income tax expense
|1,296,000
|1,193,500
|1,106,000
|8.6
|17.2
Net income
|$
|4,276,815
|$
|4,169,082
|$
|3,705,365
|2.6
|%
|15.4
|%
Yield on earning assets
|5.17
|%
|4.99
|%
|5.20
|%
|18
|bp
|(3
|)bp
Cost of interest-bearing deposits
|1.80
|1.79
|1.74
|1
|6
Net interest margin
|3.99
|3.84
|4.05
|15
|(6
|)
Return on average assets
|1.59
|1.65
|1.50
|(6
|)
|9
Return on average equity
|12.83
|13.27
|11.38
|(44
|)
|145
Efficiency ratio
|47.76
|%
|44.89
|%
|50.69
|%
|287
|bp
|(293
|)bp
Net interest income increased $652 thousand, or 6.8% in 3Q26, as compared to 2Q26, primarily due to increases in interest earned on interest-bearing deposits with other banks of $520 thousand, interest on investment securities of $214 thousand, and income on loans of $208 thousand. These increases were partially offset by an increase in interest expense on deposits of $291 thousand. The average balance on deposits with other banks increased $54.2 million, while the yield improved 22 bps due to seasonal deposit inflows and an interest rate increase of 25 bps by the Federal Reserve in late September. The average balance on investment securities improved $12.4 million, while yields improved 16 bps. Average loan growth increased $2.1 million, with 3 bps added to the overall yield on loans. Net interest income increased $936 thousand, or 10.1% in 3Q26, as compared to 2Q26, primarily driven by loan growth and improved yields. Interest and fees on loans increased $1.1 million, reflecting a $53.2 million increase in average loan balances and a 17 bps increase in loan yields. This improvement was partially offset by higher interest expense on deposits of $238 thousand, the result of a higher average balance on total deposits of $49.6 million and an increase in rates paid of 4 bps.
Provision expense for credit losses decreased $145 thousand in 3Q26 when compared to 2Q26 and decreased $200 thousand when compared to 3Q25. The lower level of provision expense was primarily attributable to a sufficient level of allowance for credit losses for the current loan portfolio and outstanding commitments, which has experienced minimal growth and significant paydowns on lines of credit for tourism driven borrowers during the quarter. Overall credit quality metrics have slightly improved in 3Q26 as management diligently continues to pursue workouts and reduce overall non-performing assets.
Noninterest income decreased in 3Q26 by $174 thousand, or 16.4%, as compared to 2Q26, and $335 thousand, or 27.4%, as compared to 3Q25. The decrease in noninterest income in 3Q26 is primarily due to the gain on sales of equity securities in both 2Q26 and 3Q25. These securities represented holding company investments in other financial institutions that management has actively sought to divest, with proceeds redeployed to support the Company's stock repurchase program.
Noninterest expense decreased $139 thousand, or 2.6%, from 2Q26, due to lower employee benefits of $318 thousand and professional fees of $151 thousand, partially offset by increases in salaries and wages of $177 thousand, data processing fees of $131 thousand and marketing expenses of $59 thousand. The reduction in employee benefits was primarily attributable to stop-loss reimbursements from the Company's insurance carrier, which are typically received during the third quarter in connection with the end of the plan year. Professional fees decreased in 3Q26, due to the completion of financial and IT audits in 2Q26. The increase in salary and wages reflected a full quarter of compensation adjustments and key talent acquisitions to remain competitive in attracting and retaining talent. Data processing expense increased $131 thousand due primarily to continued investments in digital banking platforms, payment processing services, information security solutions, and technology enhancements intended to improve the customer experience and support future growth.
Quarterly per share data, dividend payout ratio, and repurchase of stock by the Company for each period is included in the following table. The amount and timing of future stock repurchases will depend upon several factors including regulatory capital requirements, market value of the Company's stock, general market and economic conditions, liquidity, and other relevant considerations, as determined by the Company.
|For the Three Months Ended
|Prior Year
|Prior Quarter
|Sep. 30, 2026
|Sep. 30, 2025
|Jun. 30, 2026
|Change
|Change
Per Share Data
Basic and diluted net income per common share
|$
|1.62
|$
|1.53
|$
|1.40
|5.9
|%
|15.7
|%
Dividends paid per common share
|0.41
|0.37
|0.38
|10.8
|7.9
Market value at period end
|60.00
|56.00
|55.00
|7.1
|9.1
Book value per common share at period end
|49.61
|47.06
|49.81
|5.4
|(0.4
|)
Book value per common share excluding OCI
|53.15
|48.94
|51.92
|8.6
|2.4
Dividend payout ratio
|25.30
|%
|24.17
|%
|27.04
|%
|113
|bp
|(174
|)bp
Number of shares repurchased
|2,022
|7,500
|1,000
|(73.0
|)%
|102.2
|%
Repurchase amount
|$
|110,509
|$
|394,275
|$
|53,000
|(72.0
|)
|108.5
Average repurchase price
|$
|54.65
|$
|52.57
|$
|53.00
|4.0
|%
|3.1
|%
Year-to-date Results of Operations
Net income was $11.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, as compared to $11.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of $64 thousand, or less than 1%. A summary of the year-to-date results of operations are included in the table and comments below.
|For the Nine Months Ended
|Sep. 30, 2026
|Sep. 30, 2025
|Change
Results of Operations
Net interest income
|$
|28,864,132
|$
|26,100,016
|10.6
|%
Provision for credit losses
|545,000
|1,200,000
|(54.6
|)
Noninterest income
|2,508,036
|4,067,990
|(38.3
|)
Noninterest expense
|15,465,674
|13,771,651
|12.3
Income before income taxes
|15,361,494
|15,196,355
|1.1
Income tax expense
|3,541,000
|3,440,000
|2.9
Net income
|$
|11,820,494
|$
|11,756,355
|0.5
Yield on earning assets
|5.16
|%
|4.95
|%
|21
|bp
Cost of interest-bearing deposits
|1.73
|1.80
|(7
|)
Net interest margin
|4.01
|3.79
|22
Return on average assets
|1.55
|1.62
|(7
|)
Return on average equity
|12.07
|13.03
|(96
|)
Efficiency ratio
|48.61
|%
|47.52
|%
|109
|bp
Net interest income increased $2.8 million, or 10.6%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, as compared to same period last year, and was attributable to increases in interest income from loans and investment securities, partially offset by a decrease in interest income on deposits with other banks and higher interest expense on deposits. The average balance of loans in 2026 increased $47.9 million and total loan yields improved 18 bps, when compared to 2025. Although the average balance of investment securities decreased $8.3 million, yields improved by 42 bps, when compared to the prior year. Interest income on deposits with other banks decreased $253 thousand, or 12.0% in 2026 driven by a 64 bps reduction in yield. Deposit costs increased $334 thousand, or 4.2%, in the first nine months of 2026, reflecting growth in average interest-bearing deposits, led by a $22.6 million increase in money market accounts and an $18.5 million increase in certificates of deposits.
The allowance for credit losses was 0.76% of total loans as of September 30, 2026, compared to 0.72% as of September 30, 2025. The provision for credit losses recorded in the nine months ended September 30, 2026, of $545 thousand was primarily the result of organic loan growth. Asset quality has remained strong with only isolated non-accrual loans and troubled loan modifications, neither of which indicate broader credit or economic concerns within the loan portfolio.
Noninterest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, decreased by $1.1 million, or 38.3%, as compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2025, primarily due to the sale of excess land adjacent to bank property in 2025, which resulted in a gain of $1.9 million. Excluding this one-time sale of property, noninterest income increased $392 thousand, or 9.7% when compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The sale in 2025 allowed the Company to reinvest and leverage the proceeds to improve overall operating performance in 2026. Compared with 2025, noninterest income benefited from higher returns on bank owned life insurance, higher overdraft fees and a smaller realized loss from the repositioning of the available-for-sale securities portfolio. Realized losses on available-for-sale securities occurred in both 2026 and 2025, but to a lesser degree than in 2025, resulting in a favorable variance of $321 thousand.
Noninterest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, increased $1.7 million, or 12.3% as compared to the same period in 2025, primarily within salary and wages of $1.0 million and employee benefits of $211 thousand. During the past 12 months, the Company has strengthened its team through strategic additions in several key positions and completed targeted compensation adjustments to remain competitive in attracting and retaining talent. The increase in employee benefits expense has been the result of higher pharmaceutical costs and workforce growth. In addition, data processing expense increased $379 thousand due to technology investments to enhance its digital banking capabilities, information security framework, and operational efficiency initiatives.
Per share data and repurchases of stock by the Company for each period are included in the following table.
|For the Nine Months Ended
|Sep. 30, 2026
|Sep. 30, 2025
|Change
Per Share Data
Basic and diluted net income per common share
|$
|4.47
|$
|4.32
|3.5
|%
Dividends paid per common share
|1.17
|1.10
|6.4
Market value at period end
|60.00
|56.00
|7.1
Book value per common share at period end
|49.61
|47.06
|5.4
Book value per common share excluding OCI
|53.15
|48.94
|8.6
Dividend payout ratio
|26.19
|%
|25.48
|%
|71
|bp
Number of shares repurchased
|28,914
|11,360
|154.5
|%
Repurchase amount
|$
|1,511,016
|$
|583,552
|158.9
Average repurchase price
|$
|52.26
|$
|52.10
|0.3
|%
Financial Condition
Core deposits, deposit insurance, liquidity and capital remain an area of focus for the Company and the entire banking industry. The Company relies mostly on core deposits, as defined by bank regulators, which are gathered from customers in local markets. The Company and the Bank remain well capitalized according to regulatory capital standards and exceed the threshold to be well capitalized (Community Bank Leverage Ratio) as of September 30, 2026.
The Company's financial condition at quarter end is summarized in the table and comments that follow.
|For the Three Months Ended
|Prior Year
|Prior Quarter
|Sep. 30, 2026
|Sep. 30, 2025
|Jun. 30, 2026
|Change
|Change
Financial Condition
Assets
|$
|1,079,259,822
|$
|1,014,553,046
|$
|1,020,289,521
|6.4
|%
|5.8
|%
Cash and unencumbered debt securities
|309,052,887
|305,206,210
|248,693,233
|1.3
|24.3
Loans
|699,723,393
|643,501,899
|700,380,739
|8.7
|(0.1
|)
Deposits
|940,846,336
|882,229,278
|880,995,723
|6.6
|6.8
Interest-bearing deposits
|676,208,247
|624,582,987
|634,603,070
|8.3
|6.6
Stockholders' equity
|$
|130,827,360
|$
|127,726,914
|$
|131,456,630
|2.4
|%
|(0.5
|)%
Common stock outstanding
|2,637,103
|2,714,376
|2,639,125
|(2.8
|)%
|(0.1
|)%
Stockholders' equity / assets
|12.12
|%
|12.59
|%
|12.88
|%
|(47
|)bp
|(76
|)bp
Average assets
|$
|1,069,825,453
|$
|1,001,754,848
|$
|992,624,512
|6.8
|%
|7.8
|%
Average loans
|699,461,158
|646,134,164
|697,313,116
|8.3
|0.3
Average deposits
|922,639,034
|873,171,981
|856,367,644
|5.7
|7.7
Average stockholders' equity
|$
|132,267,664
|$
|124,623,010
|$
|130,618,076
|6.1
|1.3
Average stockholders' equity / assets
|12.26
|%
|12.28
|%
|12.80
|%
|(2
|)bp
|(54
|)bp
Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage ratio)
|13.10
|%
|13.26
|%
|13.81
|%
|(16
|)bp
|(71
|)bp
Deposits increased $86.8 million, or 10.2%, from 4Q25 and increased $58.6 million, or 6.6%, in the prior 12 months. The Company traditionally experiences seasonal deposit inflows during the third quarter due to the local tourism-based economy. The Company's deposits increased by $59.9 million, or 6.8% when compared to 2Q26. The Bank operates with a high level of core deposits, defined by banking regulators as checking, money market, and savings accounts plus any time deposits less than $250,000. All deposit accounts with a balance in excess of the FDIC insurance limit of $250,000 are disclosed on quarterly regulatory reports filed with bank regulators. As of 3Q26, the Bank had deposit accounts with balances in excess of $250,000 totaling $240.1 million, which represents 25.5% of total deposits, as compared to $204.5 million or 23.2% as of 2Q26 and $223.0 million or 25.3% of total deposits as of 3Q25. The Bank is a member of the IntraFi Network which enables large depositors' access to multimillion-dollar FDIC insurance for funds placed into the network and provides an equal amount of reciprocal deposits under FDIC insurance limits to the bank. In recent years, the banking industry has experienced a surge in usage of the IntraFi Network by existing and new customers, due to the added insurance protection and the higher rates paid on these larger deposits. Reciprocal deposits from the IntraFi Network were $182.3 million as of 3Q26, as compared to $159.3 million and $157.3 million as of 2Q26 and 3Q25, respectively.
On-balance sheet liquidity, as measured by cash and unencumbered available for sale debt securities, remains strong as of 3Q26 and equaled 32.9% of total deposits. Selected liquidity metrics are summarized in the table below.
|For the Three Months Ended
|Prior Year
|Prior Quarter
|Sep. 30, 2026
|Sep. 30, 2025
|Jun. 30, 2026
|Change
|Change
Liquidity
Cash and unencumbered debt securities / total deposits
|32.85
|%
|34.59
|%
|28.23
|%
|(174
|)bp
|462
|bp
Debt securities pledged / total debt securities
|9.77
|9.15
|12.32
|62
|(255
|)
Loans / deposits
|74.37
|72.94
|79.50
|143
|(513
|)
Average loans / average deposits
|75.81
|74.00
|81.43
|181
|(562
|)
Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits
|28.13
|29.20
|27.97
|(107
|)
|16
Non-maturity deposits / total deposits
|54.63
|54.71
|54.47
|(8
|)
|16
Time deposits / total deposits
|17.24
|%
|16.08
|%
|17.56
|%
|116
|bp
|(32
|)bp
Noncore funding sources are available to the Bank but are intended for contingency funding needs and not to pursue growth. As of 3Q26, the Bank can borrow up to $289.8 million from the Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") and $1.8 million from the Federal Reserve Discount Window that would require pledging of loans and/or debt securities as collateral. Debt securities currently pledged are collateral for public deposits.
Loans and Asset Quality
Funding of previously committed construction loans, localized demand for commercial and residential real estate loans, and seasonal borrowings during the previous nine months resulted in continued organic loan growth with loans increasing $38.4 million, or 5.8%, since December 31, 2025. Loan growth over the past twelve months was $56.2 million, or 8.7%. Loan growth and the repricing of existing loans at current market rates contributed to an increase in the yield on loans from 5.66% in 3Q25 to 5.83% in 3Q26. Loan yields increased by 3 bp in 3Q26 as compared to 2Q26.
Loan performance has remained strong over the past twelve months, but persistent higher interest rate environment and inflation has begun to put pressure on new construction loan demand. Nonperforming loans increased modestly during the quarter, primarily reflecting a limited number of borrower relationships, while delinquency levels improved and net charge-offs remained negligible. Overall, asset quality measures continue to compare favorably with historical experience and indicate continued portfolio stability. Selected asset quality metrics are summarized in the table below.
|For the Three Months Ended
|Prior Year
|Prior Quarter
|Sep. 30, 2026
|Sep. 30, 2025
|Jun. 30, 2026
|Change
|Change
Asset Quality Data
Allowance for credit losses / total loans
|0.76
|%
|0.72
|%
|0.79
|%
|4
|bp
|(3
|)bp
Nonperforming loans / total loans
|0.83
|0.19
|0.77
|64
|6
Nonperforming assets / total assets
|0.54
|0.12
|0.53
|42
|1
Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans
|-
|0.02
|0.01
|(2
|)
|(1
|)
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
|$
|9,242
|$
|55,402
|$
|22,042
|$
|(46,160
|)
|$
|(12,800
|)
Nonperforming loans
|5,797,952
|1,228,057
|5,424,532
|4,569,895
|373,420
Other real estate owned
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Total nonperforming assets
|5,797,952
|1,228,057
|5,424,532
|4,569,895
|373,420
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest
|127,392
|110,391
|361,274
|17,001
|(233,882
|)
Accruing troubled loan modifications ("TLMs")
|$
|1,776,966
|$
|160,037
|$
|1,818,204
|$
|1,616,929
|$
|(41,238
|)
Financial Statements
Consolidated balance sheets at period end and consolidated statements of income for the periods ended are presented below.
Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|September 30
|December 31,
|September 30
|2026
|2025
|2025
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
|$
|5,936,624
|$
|5,740,137
|$
|5,806,902
Federal funds sold and interest bearing deposits
|107,021,602
|61,119,244
|100,206,048
Cash and cash equivalents
|112,958,226
|66,859,381
|106,012,950
Investment securities available for sale (at fair value)
|209,998,739
|198,822,246
|200,617,237
Investment securities held to maturity (at amortized cost)
|7,332,872
|13,166,812
|18,638,879
Equity securities, at fair value
|364,442
|552,133
|552,133
Restricted securities
|711,500
|675,800
|675,800
Loans held for investment
|699,723,393
|661,363,200
|643,501,899
Less: allowance for credit losses
|(5,294,930
|)
|(4,998,223
|)
|(4,636,031
|)
Loans, net
|694,428,463
|656,364,977
|638,865,868
Accrued interest receivable
|2,869,143
|3,183,246
|2,500,425
Prepaid expenses
|822,015
|744,624
|513,022
Premises and equipment, net
|16,042,216
|16,485,407
|16,283,151
Computer software, net
|137,131
|144,000
|97,697
Deferred income taxes, net
|2,759,813
|1,294,479
|1,259,112
Bank owned life insurance and annuities
|29,387,164
|28,499,211
|27,930,725
Other assets
|1,448,098
|483,938
|606,047
Total assets
|$
|1,079,259,822
|$
|987,276,254
|$
|1,014,553,046
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|$
|264,638,089
|$
|234,602,011
|$
|257,646,291
Interest-bearing deposits
|676,208,247
|619,431,016
|624,582,987
Total deposits
|940,846,336
|854,033,027
|882,229,278
Accrued interest payable
|672,674
|675,335
|640,923
Accrued expenses
|2,475,812
|1,492,517
|1,182,624
Deferred compensation and supplemental retirement benefits
|1,609,720
|1,552,531
|1,461,879
Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures
|962,247
|767,247
|950,247
Other liabilities
|1,865,673
|477,253
|361,181
Total liabilities
|948,432,462
|858,997,910
|886,826,132
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock, par value $1 per share; authorized 10,000,000
|2,637,103
|2,662,947
|2,712,011
Additional paid in capital
|850,920
|2,288,047
|208,281
Retained earnings
|136,671,514
|127,947,058
|129,933,753
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of deferred income tax
|(9,332,177
|)
|(4,619,708
|)
|(5,127,131
|)
Total stockholders' equity
|130,827,360
|128,278,344
|127,726,914
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|1,079,259,822
|$
|987,276,254
|$
|1,014,553,046
Period-end common shares outstanding
|2,637,103
|2,662,947
|2,714,376
Book value per common share
|$
|49.61
|$
|48.17
|47.06
Calvin B. Taylor Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
INTEREST INCOME
Interest and fees on loans
|$
|10,272,460
|$
|9,212,728
|$
|29,936,501
|$
|27,026,435
Interest on investment securities:
U.S. Treasury and government agency debt securities
|913,509
|840,286
|2,496,549
|2,200,882
Mortgage-backed debt securities
|949,813
|929,595
|2,690,655
|2,474,959
State and municipal debt securities
|61,807
|85,655
|199,726
|270,199
Interest on federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits
|965,922
|921,017
|1,861,017
|2,113,866
Total interest income
|13,163,511
|11,989,281
|37,184,448
|34,086,341
INTEREST EXPENSE
Interest on deposits
|2,990,720
|2,752,631
|8,320,316
|7,986,325
Total interest expense
|2,990,720
|2,752,631
|8,320,316
|7,986,325
NET INTEREST INCOME
|10,172,791
|9,236,650
|28,864,132
|26,100,016
Provision for credit losses
|200,000
|400,000
|545,000
|1,200,000
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION
FOR CREDIT LOSSES
|9,972,791
|8,836,650
|28,319,132
|24,900,016
NONINTEREST INCOME
Debit card interchange fees, net
|218,456
|222,456
|654,932
|646,055
Nonsufficient funds and overdraft fees, net
|196,485
|172,384
|599,787
|527,344
Merchant payment processing, net
|112,747
|142,091
|236,591
|282,663
Service charges on deposit accounts, net
|44,211
|42,027
|132,394
|127,099
Income from bank owned life insurance annuities
|255,427
|260,867
|779,705
|682,466
Income from bank owned life insurance death proceeds
|-
|-
|-
|-
Dividends
|10,998
|11,107
|48,167
|44,378
Loss on disposition of investment securities
|(11,975
|)
|(4,187
|)
|(444,577
|)
|(765,120
|)
Gain on disposition of equity securities
|-
|242,700
|239,409
|242,700
Gain on disposition of fixed assets
|(650
|)
|15,400
|-
|1,952,838
Gain on disposition of other real estate owned
|-
|-
|-
|-
Other noninterest income
|62,581
|118,166
|261,628
|327,567
Total noninterest income
|888,280
|1,223,011
|2,508,036
|4,067,990
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and wages
|2,453,390
|2,072,766
|6,975,404
|5,969,568
Employee benefits
|504,569
|703,448
|2,000,579
|1,789,220
Occupancy expense
|349,249
|279,614
|1,028,193
|879,032
Furniture and equipment expense
|191,687
|231,203
|644,684
|647,689
Data processing
|697,692
|436,886
|1,777,573
|1,398,886
Marketing
|146,510
|78,408
|280,112
|317,576
Directors' fees
|82,008
|95,700
|277,056
|286,300
Telecommunication services
|58,155
|54,323
|187,579
|192,575
FDIC insurance premium expense
|107,137
|103,302
|322,445
|307,068
Professional fees
|108,076
|136,324
|435,181
|418,970
Other noninterest expenses
|589,783
|505,105
|1,536,868
|1,564,767
Total noninterest expense
|5,288,256
|4,697,079
|15,465,674
|13,771,651
Income before income taxes
|5,572,815
|5,362,582
|15,361,494
|15,196,355
Income tax expense
|1,296,000
|1,193,500
|3,541,000
|3,440,000
NET INCOME
|$
|4,276,815
|$
|4,169,082
|$
|11,820,494
|$
|11,756,355
Basic and diluted net income per common share
|$
|1.62
|$
|1.53
|$
|4.47
|$
|4.32
###
About Calvin B. Taylor Banking Company
Calvin B. Taylor Banking Company, the bank subsidiary of Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX:TYCB), founded in 1890, offers a wide range of loan, deposit, and ancillary banking services through both physical and digital delivery channels. The Company operates twelve full-service banking offices and two loan production office across the Delmarva Peninsula, serving communities in Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware through both physical and digital banking channels.
Contact
Philip O'Neil, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President
410-641-1700, taylorbank.com
SOURCE: Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc.
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/calvin-b.-taylor-bankshares-inc.-reports-2026-third-quarter-and-year-1251894