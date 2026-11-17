BERLIN, MD / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX:TYCB), the holding company of Calvin B. Taylor Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income for the third quarter 2026 ("3Q26") of $4.3 million, or $1.62 per share compared to net income of $3.7 million, or $1.40 per share for the second quarter of 2026 ("2Q26"), and net income of $4.2 million, or $1.53 per share for the third quarter of 2025 ("3Q25"). Net income for the first nine months of 2026 was $11.8 million or $4.47 per share, compared to net income for the first nine months of 2025 of $11.8 million, or $4.32 per share.

2026 Third Quarter and Year-to-Date Highlights

Double-Digit Net Interest Income Growth - Net interest income increased 10.1% year over year during the third quarter and 10.6% year-to-date, driven by continued loan growth, improved asset yields, and disciplined balance sheet management.

Robust Deposit Growth - Deposits increased $58.6 million, or 6.6%, over the 12 months ended September 30, 2026, while averaging deposits for the third quarter of 2026 increased $49.5 million, or 5.7%, compared to the third quarter of 2025. This growth was achieved while maintaining a disciplined approach to funding costs.

Strong Asset Quality - Credit quality remained favorable with no net charge-offs, low levels of past due loans, and an allowance for credit losses equal to 0.76% of total loans.

Continued Stockholder Value Creation - The Company increased its quarterly cash dividend to $0.41 per share for the most recent quarter, repurchased 28,914 shares year-to-date, and increased tangible book value per share (excluding OCI) by 8.6% compared to the prior year.

Chief Executive Officer and President M. Dean Lewis commented, "Our third quarter and year-to-date performance demonstrates the strength of our core banking franchise. We generated double-digit growth in net interest income, maintained assets above $1 billion, and continued to grow both loans and deposits while maintaining strong liquidity and credit discipline. We believe these results demonstrate the value of the relationship-focused community banking we provide throughout the markets we serve, and the benefits of our combined investments in our team, technology, and delivery capabilities. Looking ahead, we remain focused on disciplined growth, operating efficiency, and creating long-term value for our stockholders while continuing to serve the financial needs of our customers and communities."

Quarterly Results of Operations

Quarterly net income was $4.3 million for 3Q26, as compared to $3.7 million for 2Q26 and $4.2 million for 3Q25. A summary of the quarterly results of operations are included in the table and comments that follow.

For the Three Months Ended Prior Year Prior Quarter

Sep. 30, 2026 Sep. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2026 Change Change Results of Operations Net interest income $ 10,172,791 $ 9,236,650 $ 9,521,285 10.1 % 6.8 % Provision for credit losses 200,000 400,000 345,000 (50.0 ) (42.0 ) Noninterest income 888,280 1,223,011 1,062,407 (27.4 ) (16.4 ) Noninterest expense 5,288,256 4,697,079 5,427,327 12.6 (2.6 ) Income before income taxes 5,572,815 5,362,582 4,811,365 3.9 15.8 Income tax expense 1,296,000 1,193,500 1,106,000 8.6 17.2 Net income $ 4,276,815 $ 4,169,082 $ 3,705,365 2.6 % 15.4 % Yield on earning assets 5.17 % 4.99 % 5.20 % 18 bp (3 )bp Cost of interest-bearing deposits 1.80 1.79 1.74 1 6 Net interest margin 3.99 3.84 4.05 15 (6 ) Return on average assets 1.59 1.65 1.50 (6 ) 9 Return on average equity 12.83 13.27 11.38 (44 ) 145 Efficiency ratio 47.76 % 44.89 % 50.69 % 287 bp (293 )bp

Net interest income increased $652 thousand, or 6.8% in 3Q26, as compared to 2Q26, primarily due to increases in interest earned on interest-bearing deposits with other banks of $520 thousand, interest on investment securities of $214 thousand, and income on loans of $208 thousand. These increases were partially offset by an increase in interest expense on deposits of $291 thousand. The average balance on deposits with other banks increased $54.2 million, while the yield improved 22 bps due to seasonal deposit inflows and an interest rate increase of 25 bps by the Federal Reserve in late September. The average balance on investment securities improved $12.4 million, while yields improved 16 bps. Average loan growth increased $2.1 million, with 3 bps added to the overall yield on loans. Net interest income increased $936 thousand, or 10.1% in 3Q26, as compared to 2Q26, primarily driven by loan growth and improved yields. Interest and fees on loans increased $1.1 million, reflecting a $53.2 million increase in average loan balances and a 17 bps increase in loan yields. This improvement was partially offset by higher interest expense on deposits of $238 thousand, the result of a higher average balance on total deposits of $49.6 million and an increase in rates paid of 4 bps.

Provision expense for credit losses decreased $145 thousand in 3Q26 when compared to 2Q26 and decreased $200 thousand when compared to 3Q25. The lower level of provision expense was primarily attributable to a sufficient level of allowance for credit losses for the current loan portfolio and outstanding commitments, which has experienced minimal growth and significant paydowns on lines of credit for tourism driven borrowers during the quarter. Overall credit quality metrics have slightly improved in 3Q26 as management diligently continues to pursue workouts and reduce overall non-performing assets.

Noninterest income decreased in 3Q26 by $174 thousand, or 16.4%, as compared to 2Q26, and $335 thousand, or 27.4%, as compared to 3Q25. The decrease in noninterest income in 3Q26 is primarily due to the gain on sales of equity securities in both 2Q26 and 3Q25. These securities represented holding company investments in other financial institutions that management has actively sought to divest, with proceeds redeployed to support the Company's stock repurchase program.

Noninterest expense decreased $139 thousand, or 2.6%, from 2Q26, due to lower employee benefits of $318 thousand and professional fees of $151 thousand, partially offset by increases in salaries and wages of $177 thousand, data processing fees of $131 thousand and marketing expenses of $59 thousand. The reduction in employee benefits was primarily attributable to stop-loss reimbursements from the Company's insurance carrier, which are typically received during the third quarter in connection with the end of the plan year. Professional fees decreased in 3Q26, due to the completion of financial and IT audits in 2Q26. The increase in salary and wages reflected a full quarter of compensation adjustments and key talent acquisitions to remain competitive in attracting and retaining talent. Data processing expense increased $131 thousand due primarily to continued investments in digital banking platforms, payment processing services, information security solutions, and technology enhancements intended to improve the customer experience and support future growth.

Quarterly per share data, dividend payout ratio, and repurchase of stock by the Company for each period is included in the following table. The amount and timing of future stock repurchases will depend upon several factors including regulatory capital requirements, market value of the Company's stock, general market and economic conditions, liquidity, and other relevant considerations, as determined by the Company.

For the Three Months Ended Prior Year Prior Quarter Sep. 30, 2026 Sep. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2026 Change Change Per Share Data Basic and diluted net income per common share $ 1.62 $ 1.53 $ 1.40 5.9 % 15.7 % Dividends paid per common share 0.41 0.37 0.38 10.8 7.9 Market value at period end 60.00 56.00 55.00 7.1 9.1 Book value per common share at period end 49.61 47.06 49.81 5.4 (0.4 ) Book value per common share excluding OCI 53.15 48.94 51.92 8.6 2.4 Dividend payout ratio 25.30 % 24.17 % 27.04 % 113 bp (174 )bp Number of shares repurchased 2,022 7,500 1,000 (73.0 )% 102.2 % Repurchase amount $ 110,509 $ 394,275 $ 53,000 (72.0 ) 108.5 Average repurchase price $ 54.65 $ 52.57 $ 53.00 4.0 % 3.1 %

Year-to-date Results of Operations

Net income was $11.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, as compared to $11.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of $64 thousand, or less than 1%. A summary of the year-to-date results of operations are included in the table and comments below.

For the Nine Months Ended Sep. 30, 2026 Sep. 30, 2025 Change Results of Operations Net interest income $ 28,864,132 $ 26,100,016 10.6 % Provision for credit losses 545,000 1,200,000 (54.6 ) Noninterest income 2,508,036 4,067,990 (38.3 ) Noninterest expense 15,465,674 13,771,651 12.3 Income before income taxes 15,361,494 15,196,355 1.1 Income tax expense 3,541,000 3,440,000 2.9 Net income $ 11,820,494 $ 11,756,355 0.5 Yield on earning assets 5.16 % 4.95 % 21 bp Cost of interest-bearing deposits 1.73 1.80 (7 ) Net interest margin 4.01 3.79 22 Return on average assets 1.55 1.62 (7 ) Return on average equity 12.07 13.03 (96 ) Efficiency ratio 48.61 % 47.52 % 109 bp

Net interest income increased $2.8 million, or 10.6%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, as compared to same period last year, and was attributable to increases in interest income from loans and investment securities, partially offset by a decrease in interest income on deposits with other banks and higher interest expense on deposits. The average balance of loans in 2026 increased $47.9 million and total loan yields improved 18 bps, when compared to 2025. Although the average balance of investment securities decreased $8.3 million, yields improved by 42 bps, when compared to the prior year. Interest income on deposits with other banks decreased $253 thousand, or 12.0% in 2026 driven by a 64 bps reduction in yield. Deposit costs increased $334 thousand, or 4.2%, in the first nine months of 2026, reflecting growth in average interest-bearing deposits, led by a $22.6 million increase in money market accounts and an $18.5 million increase in certificates of deposits.

The allowance for credit losses was 0.76% of total loans as of September 30, 2026, compared to 0.72% as of September 30, 2025. The provision for credit losses recorded in the nine months ended September 30, 2026, of $545 thousand was primarily the result of organic loan growth. Asset quality has remained strong with only isolated non-accrual loans and troubled loan modifications, neither of which indicate broader credit or economic concerns within the loan portfolio.

Noninterest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, decreased by $1.1 million, or 38.3%, as compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2025, primarily due to the sale of excess land adjacent to bank property in 2025, which resulted in a gain of $1.9 million. Excluding this one-time sale of property, noninterest income increased $392 thousand, or 9.7% when compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The sale in 2025 allowed the Company to reinvest and leverage the proceeds to improve overall operating performance in 2026. Compared with 2025, noninterest income benefited from higher returns on bank owned life insurance, higher overdraft fees and a smaller realized loss from the repositioning of the available-for-sale securities portfolio. Realized losses on available-for-sale securities occurred in both 2026 and 2025, but to a lesser degree than in 2025, resulting in a favorable variance of $321 thousand.

Noninterest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, increased $1.7 million, or 12.3% as compared to the same period in 2025, primarily within salary and wages of $1.0 million and employee benefits of $211 thousand. During the past 12 months, the Company has strengthened its team through strategic additions in several key positions and completed targeted compensation adjustments to remain competitive in attracting and retaining talent. The increase in employee benefits expense has been the result of higher pharmaceutical costs and workforce growth. In addition, data processing expense increased $379 thousand due to technology investments to enhance its digital banking capabilities, information security framework, and operational efficiency initiatives.

Per share data and repurchases of stock by the Company for each period are included in the following table.

For the Nine Months Ended Sep. 30, 2026 Sep. 30, 2025 Change Per Share Data Basic and diluted net income per common share $ 4.47 $ 4.32 3.5 % Dividends paid per common share 1.17 1.10 6.4 Market value at period end 60.00 56.00 7.1 Book value per common share at period end 49.61 47.06 5.4 Book value per common share excluding OCI 53.15 48.94 8.6 Dividend payout ratio 26.19 % 25.48 % 71 bp Number of shares repurchased 28,914 11,360 154.5 % Repurchase amount $ 1,511,016 $ 583,552 158.9 Average repurchase price $ 52.26 $ 52.10 0.3 %

Financial Condition

Core deposits, deposit insurance, liquidity and capital remain an area of focus for the Company and the entire banking industry. The Company relies mostly on core deposits, as defined by bank regulators, which are gathered from customers in local markets. The Company and the Bank remain well capitalized according to regulatory capital standards and exceed the threshold to be well capitalized (Community Bank Leverage Ratio) as of September 30, 2026.

The Company's financial condition at quarter end is summarized in the table and comments that follow.

For the Three Months Ended Prior Year Prior Quarter Sep. 30, 2026 Sep. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2026 Change Change Financial Condition Assets $ 1,079,259,822 $ 1,014,553,046 $ 1,020,289,521 6.4 % 5.8 % Cash and unencumbered debt securities 309,052,887 305,206,210 248,693,233 1.3 24.3 Loans 699,723,393 643,501,899 700,380,739 8.7 (0.1 ) Deposits 940,846,336 882,229,278 880,995,723 6.6 6.8 Interest-bearing deposits 676,208,247 624,582,987 634,603,070 8.3 6.6 Stockholders' equity $ 130,827,360 $ 127,726,914 $ 131,456,630 2.4 % (0.5 )% Common stock outstanding 2,637,103 2,714,376 2,639,125 (2.8 )% (0.1 )% Stockholders' equity / assets 12.12 % 12.59 % 12.88 % (47 )bp (76 )bp Average assets $ 1,069,825,453 $ 1,001,754,848 $ 992,624,512 6.8 % 7.8 % Average loans 699,461,158 646,134,164 697,313,116 8.3 0.3 Average deposits 922,639,034 873,171,981 856,367,644 5.7 7.7 Average stockholders' equity $ 132,267,664 $ 124,623,010 $ 130,618,076 6.1 1.3 Average stockholders' equity / assets 12.26 % 12.28 % 12.80 % (2 )bp (54 )bp Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage ratio) 13.10 % 13.26 % 13.81 % (16 )bp (71 )bp

Deposits increased $86.8 million, or 10.2%, from 4Q25 and increased $58.6 million, or 6.6%, in the prior 12 months. The Company traditionally experiences seasonal deposit inflows during the third quarter due to the local tourism-based economy. The Company's deposits increased by $59.9 million, or 6.8% when compared to 2Q26. The Bank operates with a high level of core deposits, defined by banking regulators as checking, money market, and savings accounts plus any time deposits less than $250,000. All deposit accounts with a balance in excess of the FDIC insurance limit of $250,000 are disclosed on quarterly regulatory reports filed with bank regulators. As of 3Q26, the Bank had deposit accounts with balances in excess of $250,000 totaling $240.1 million, which represents 25.5% of total deposits, as compared to $204.5 million or 23.2% as of 2Q26 and $223.0 million or 25.3% of total deposits as of 3Q25. The Bank is a member of the IntraFi Network which enables large depositors' access to multimillion-dollar FDIC insurance for funds placed into the network and provides an equal amount of reciprocal deposits under FDIC insurance limits to the bank. In recent years, the banking industry has experienced a surge in usage of the IntraFi Network by existing and new customers, due to the added insurance protection and the higher rates paid on these larger deposits. Reciprocal deposits from the IntraFi Network were $182.3 million as of 3Q26, as compared to $159.3 million and $157.3 million as of 2Q26 and 3Q25, respectively.

On-balance sheet liquidity, as measured by cash and unencumbered available for sale debt securities, remains strong as of 3Q26 and equaled 32.9% of total deposits. Selected liquidity metrics are summarized in the table below.

For the Three Months Ended Prior Year Prior Quarter Sep. 30, 2026 Sep. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2026 Change Change Liquidity Cash and unencumbered debt securities / total deposits 32.85 % 34.59 % 28.23 % (174 )bp 462 bp Debt securities pledged / total debt securities 9.77 9.15 12.32 62 (255 ) Loans / deposits 74.37 72.94 79.50 143 (513 ) Average loans / average deposits 75.81 74.00 81.43 181 (562 ) Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits 28.13 29.20 27.97 (107 ) 16 Non-maturity deposits / total deposits 54.63 54.71 54.47 (8 ) 16 Time deposits / total deposits 17.24 % 16.08 % 17.56 % 116 bp (32 )bp

Noncore funding sources are available to the Bank but are intended for contingency funding needs and not to pursue growth. As of 3Q26, the Bank can borrow up to $289.8 million from the Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") and $1.8 million from the Federal Reserve Discount Window that would require pledging of loans and/or debt securities as collateral. Debt securities currently pledged are collateral for public deposits.

Loans and Asset Quality

Funding of previously committed construction loans, localized demand for commercial and residential real estate loans, and seasonal borrowings during the previous nine months resulted in continued organic loan growth with loans increasing $38.4 million, or 5.8%, since December 31, 2025. Loan growth over the past twelve months was $56.2 million, or 8.7%. Loan growth and the repricing of existing loans at current market rates contributed to an increase in the yield on loans from 5.66% in 3Q25 to 5.83% in 3Q26. Loan yields increased by 3 bp in 3Q26 as compared to 2Q26.

Loan performance has remained strong over the past twelve months, but persistent higher interest rate environment and inflation has begun to put pressure on new construction loan demand. Nonperforming loans increased modestly during the quarter, primarily reflecting a limited number of borrower relationships, while delinquency levels improved and net charge-offs remained negligible. Overall, asset quality measures continue to compare favorably with historical experience and indicate continued portfolio stability. Selected asset quality metrics are summarized in the table below.

For the Three Months Ended Prior Year Prior Quarter Sep. 30, 2026 Sep. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2026 Change Change Asset Quality Data Allowance for credit losses / total loans 0.76 % 0.72 % 0.79 % 4 bp (3 )bp Nonperforming loans / total loans 0.83 0.19 0.77 64 6 Nonperforming assets / total assets 0.54 0.12 0.53 42 1 Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans - 0.02 0.01 (2 ) (1 ) Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 9,242 $ 55,402 $ 22,042 $ (46,160 ) $ (12,800 ) Nonperforming loans 5,797,952 1,228,057 5,424,532 4,569,895 373,420 Other real estate owned - - - - - Total nonperforming assets 5,797,952 1,228,057 5,424,532 4,569,895 373,420 Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest 127,392 110,391 361,274 17,001 (233,882 ) Accruing troubled loan modifications ("TLMs") $ 1,776,966 $ 160,037 $ 1,818,204 $ 1,616,929 $ (41,238 )

Financial Statements

Consolidated balance sheets at period end and consolidated statements of income for the periods ended are presented below.

Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited) (unaudited) September 30 December 31, September 30 2026 2025 2025 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 5,936,624 $ 5,740,137 $ 5,806,902 Federal funds sold and interest bearing deposits 107,021,602 61,119,244 100,206,048 Cash and cash equivalents 112,958,226 66,859,381 106,012,950 Investment securities available for sale (at fair value) 209,998,739 198,822,246 200,617,237 Investment securities held to maturity (at amortized cost) 7,332,872 13,166,812 18,638,879 Equity securities, at fair value 364,442 552,133 552,133 Restricted securities 711,500 675,800 675,800 Loans held for investment 699,723,393 661,363,200 643,501,899 Less: allowance for credit losses (5,294,930 ) (4,998,223 ) (4,636,031 ) Loans, net 694,428,463 656,364,977 638,865,868 Accrued interest receivable 2,869,143 3,183,246 2,500,425 Prepaid expenses 822,015 744,624 513,022 Premises and equipment, net 16,042,216 16,485,407 16,283,151 Computer software, net 137,131 144,000 97,697 Deferred income taxes, net 2,759,813 1,294,479 1,259,112 Bank owned life insurance and annuities 29,387,164 28,499,211 27,930,725 Other assets 1,448,098 483,938 606,047 Total assets $ 1,079,259,822 $ 987,276,254 $ 1,014,553,046 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 264,638,089 $ 234,602,011 $ 257,646,291 Interest-bearing deposits 676,208,247 619,431,016 624,582,987 Total deposits 940,846,336 854,033,027 882,229,278 Accrued interest payable 672,674 675,335 640,923 Accrued expenses 2,475,812 1,492,517 1,182,624 Deferred compensation and supplemental retirement benefits 1,609,720 1,552,531 1,461,879 Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures 962,247 767,247 950,247 Other liabilities 1,865,673 477,253 361,181 Total liabilities 948,432,462 858,997,910 886,826,132 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, par value $1 per share; authorized 10,000,000 2,637,103 2,662,947 2,712,011 Additional paid in capital 850,920 2,288,047 208,281 Retained earnings 136,671,514 127,947,058 129,933,753 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of deferred income tax (9,332,177 ) (4,619,708 ) (5,127,131 ) Total stockholders' equity 130,827,360 128,278,344 127,726,914 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,079,259,822 $ 987,276,254 $ 1,014,553,046 Period-end common shares outstanding 2,637,103 2,662,947 2,714,376 Book value per common share $ 49.61 $ 48.17 47.06

Calvin B. Taylor Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 INTEREST INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 10,272,460 $ 9,212,728 $ 29,936,501 $ 27,026,435 Interest on investment securities: U.S. Treasury and government agency debt securities 913,509 840,286 2,496,549 2,200,882 Mortgage-backed debt securities 949,813 929,595 2,690,655 2,474,959 State and municipal debt securities 61,807 85,655 199,726 270,199 Interest on federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits 965,922 921,017 1,861,017 2,113,866 Total interest income 13,163,511 11,989,281 37,184,448 34,086,341 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on deposits 2,990,720 2,752,631 8,320,316 7,986,325 Total interest expense 2,990,720 2,752,631 8,320,316 7,986,325 NET INTEREST INCOME 10,172,791 9,236,650 28,864,132 26,100,016 Provision for credit losses 200,000 400,000 545,000 1,200,000 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 9,972,791 8,836,650 28,319,132 24,900,016 NONINTEREST INCOME Debit card interchange fees, net 218,456 222,456 654,932 646,055 Nonsufficient funds and overdraft fees, net 196,485 172,384 599,787 527,344 Merchant payment processing, net 112,747 142,091 236,591 282,663 Service charges on deposit accounts, net 44,211 42,027 132,394 127,099 Income from bank owned life insurance annuities 255,427 260,867 779,705 682,466 Income from bank owned life insurance death proceeds - - - - Dividends 10,998 11,107 48,167 44,378 Loss on disposition of investment securities (11,975 ) (4,187 ) (444,577 ) (765,120 ) Gain on disposition of equity securities - 242,700 239,409 242,700 Gain on disposition of fixed assets (650 ) 15,400 - 1,952,838 Gain on disposition of other real estate owned - - - - Other noninterest income 62,581 118,166 261,628 327,567 Total noninterest income 888,280 1,223,011 2,508,036 4,067,990 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and wages 2,453,390 2,072,766 6,975,404 5,969,568 Employee benefits 504,569 703,448 2,000,579 1,789,220 Occupancy expense 349,249 279,614 1,028,193 879,032 Furniture and equipment expense 191,687 231,203 644,684 647,689 Data processing 697,692 436,886 1,777,573 1,398,886 Marketing 146,510 78,408 280,112 317,576 Directors' fees 82,008 95,700 277,056 286,300 Telecommunication services 58,155 54,323 187,579 192,575 FDIC insurance premium expense 107,137 103,302 322,445 307,068 Professional fees 108,076 136,324 435,181 418,970 Other noninterest expenses 589,783 505,105 1,536,868 1,564,767 Total noninterest expense 5,288,256 4,697,079 15,465,674 13,771,651 Income before income taxes 5,572,815 5,362,582 15,361,494 15,196,355 Income tax expense 1,296,000 1,193,500 3,541,000 3,440,000 NET INCOME $ 4,276,815 $ 4,169,082 $ 11,820,494 $ 11,756,355 Basic and diluted net income per common share $ 1.62 $ 1.53 $ 4.47 $ 4.32

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About Calvin B. Taylor Banking Company

Calvin B. Taylor Banking Company, the bank subsidiary of Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX:TYCB), founded in 1890, offers a wide range of loan, deposit, and ancillary banking services through both physical and digital delivery channels. The Company operates twelve full-service banking offices and two loan production office across the Delmarva Peninsula, serving communities in Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware through both physical and digital banking channels.

Contact

Philip O'Neil, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President

410-641-1700, taylorbank.com

SOURCE: Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/calvin-b.-taylor-bankshares-inc.-reports-2026-third-quarter-and-year-1251894