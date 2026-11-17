Revenue ex-IFRIC 12 Up 13.6% YoY to $536 Million, Led by Strong Aeronautical and Commercial Revenue Growth

Adjusted EBITDA ex-IFRIC 12 of $192 Million, Declining 0.9% YoY, as Growth Across All Other Markets Partially Offset Lower Results in Argentina

Strong Financial Position, with $476 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents and Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA of 0.7x

Argentina Concession Rebalancing Approved, Including an 18-Year Extension Through February 2056

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), ("CAAP" or the "Company") one of the world's leading private airport operators, reported today its unaudited, consolidated results for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026. Financial results are expressed in millions of U.S. dollars and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB").

Commencing 3Q18, the Company began reporting results of its Argentinean subsidiaries applying Hyperinflation Accounting, in accordance with IFRS rule IAS 29 ("IAS 29"), as detailed in Section"Hyperinflation Accounting in Argentina" on page 25.

Third Quarter 2026 Highlights

Consolidated Revenues excluding IFRIC12 (ex-IFRIC12) reached $536.1 million, up 13.6% year-over-year (YoY), driven by increases of 22.1% and 5.7% in Commercial and Aeronautical revenues, respectively. Excluding rule IAS 29 (ex-IAS29), consolidated revenues ex-IFRIC12 increased 12.3% YoY to $533.9 million.

Key operating metrics: 1.3% increase in passenger traffic to 23.6 million. 0.5% increase in cargo volume to 94.0 thousand tons. 2.6% decrease in aircraft movements to 224.3 thousand.

Operating Income of $142.6 million, compared with $147.0 million in 3Q25.

Adjusted EBITDA ex-IFRIC12 decreased 0.9% to $192.5 million, from $194.3 million in the year-ago period. Excluding the impact of rule IAS 29, Adjusted EBITDA ex-IFRIC12 decreased 2.2% to $191.0 million.

Adjusted EBITDA margin ex-IFRIC12 contracted 5.3 percentage points to 35.9% from 41.2% in 3Q25. Adjusting for rule IAS 29, Adjusted EBITDA margin ex-IFRIC12 decreased to 35.8% from 41.1% in the prior-year quarter.

Maintained strong liquidity position with $476.4 million in Cash Cash equivalents as of September 30, 2026.

Net debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA of 0.7x as of September 30, 2026.

On September 28, 2026, CAAP announced Argentine government approval of the rebalancing of Aeropuertos Argentina's concession agreement, including an 18-year extension through February 2056.

CEO Message

Commenting on the results for the quarter Mr. Martín Eurnekian, CEO of Corporación América Airports, noted: "In September, we achieved a major milestone with the amendment agreement entered into with the Government of Argentina. The amendment includes an 18-year extension, subject to the execution of the agreed $600 million in committed direct investments (not funded by trust funds), as well as tariffs increases and inflation adjustments, among other favorable provisions. In summary, the concession term of our largest operation has been extended through 2056, which, together with the 35-year extension of our Armenian concession, our second largest operation in terms of EBITDA, secured earlier this year, represents a significant increase in the average life of our portfolio.

Turning to the quarter's operating results, we delivered strong revenue growth in the third quarter, up 14% year over year, well ahead of passenger traffic growth, with revenue per passenger up 12%. Commercial revenues increased 22%, reflecting stronger commercial performance across our markets. Adjusted EBITDA, excluding IFRIC 12, remained broadly stable at $192 million, as growth in all markets outside Argentina offset pressure in our largest operation. In Argentina, lower domestic passenger traffic and tariffs in U.S. dollar terms, an extraordinarily difficult comparison base for cargo revenues in the prior year quarter, and higher operating costs weighed on results.

We maintained strong liquidity and low net leverage after paying a $150 million dividend to shareholders.

After quarter-end, we increased our indirect economic interest in Toscana Aeroporti from approximately 62% to 68%, strengthening our position in a market with attractive long-term growth potential. We also inaugurated a new arrivals terminal at Pisa Airport, adding 7,100 square meters and creating opportunities to expand commercial activity. In Uruguay, we recently inaugurated a new departures VIP lounge at Carrasco Airport, featuring more than 2,000 square meters of modern facilities and doubling the size of the existing lounge. Meanwhile, in Brazil, the opening of Partage Shopping Mall at Brasília Airport further expands our commercial offering.

Earlier this month, we brought together CAAP's leaders at our 2026 Leadership Summit in Uruguay, reinforcing our shared vision, strengthening alignment around our strategic priorities, and reaffirming our commitment to creating sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders.

Looking ahead, we remain encouraged by international traffic trends and the recent recovery in Argentina's domestic market. Scheduled runway maintenance at Ezeiza, recently completed, affected traffic in the fourth quarter, while the increase in the domestic passenger fee, effective December 10, should support revenues into 2027. In Uruguay, we expect further growth from the new instrument landing system and the expanded VIP lounge. As we prepare for 2027, our priorities remain operational improvements, stronger commercial performance and disciplined pursuit of growth opportunities."

Operating Financial Highlights (In millions of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted) 3Q26 as reported 3Q25 as reported % Var as reported IAS 29 3Q26 3Q26 ex IAS 29 3Q25 ex IAS 29 % Var ex IAS 29 Passenger Traffic (Million Passengers) 23.6 23.3 1.3% 23.6 23.3 1.3% Revenue 615.0 527.3 16.6% 0.8 614.1 532.1 15.4% Aeronautical Revenues 259.9 246.0 5.7% 0.7 259.3 248.5 4.3% Non-Aeronautical Revenues 355.0 281.2 26.2% 0.2 354.8 283.5 25.2% Revenue excluding Construction service 536.1 472.1 13.6% 2.2 533.9 475.4 12.3% Operating Income (Loss) 142.6 147.0 -2.9% -28.8 171.5 175.9 -2.5% Operating Margin 23.2% 27.9% -4.7pp 0.0% 27.9% 33.1% -5.2pp Net Income Attributable to Owners of the Parent 78.4 55.1 42.4% -28.3 106.7 48.9 118.0% Basic EPS (US$) 0.48 0.34 42.2% -0.17 0.65 0.30 117.6% Adjusted EBITDA 195.2 196.8 -0.8% 1.5 193.7 197.7 -2.0% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 31.7% 37.3% -5.6pp 31.5% 37.2% -5.7pp Adjusted EBITDA Margin excluding Construction Service 35.9% 41.2% -5.2pp 35.8% 41.1% -5.3pp Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA 0.7x 0.9x Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA excl. impairment on intangible assets (1) 0.7x 0.9x

Note: Figures in historical dollars (ex-IAS29) are included for comparison purposes. 1) LTM Adjusted EBITDA excluding impairments of intangible assets.

Operating Financial Highlights (In millions of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted) 9M26 as reported 9M25 as reported % Var as reported IAS 29 9M26 9M26 ex IAS 29 9M25 ex IAS 29 % Var ex IAS 29 Passenger Traffic (Million Passengers) 66.0 64.4 2.5% 66.0 64.4 2.5% Revenue 1,704.5 1,399.5 21.8% 27.7 1,676.8 1,459.3 14.9% Aeronautical Revenues 778.4 677.4 14.9% 17.3 761.1 708.5 7.4% Non-Aeronautical Revenues 926.1 722.1 28.3% 10.4 915.7 750.8 22.0% Revenue excluding Construction service 1,518.0 1,276.1 19.0% 30.6 1,487.3 1,327.3 12.1% Operating Income (Loss) 391.3 356.2 9.9% -89.5 480.8 463.9 3.6% Operating Margin 23.0% 25.5% -2.5pp 28.7% 31.8% -3.1pp Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Owners of the Parent 210.8 140.0 50.6% -56.2 267.0 196.1 36.2% EPS (US$) 1.29 0.86 49.4% -0.34 1.64 1.21 35.1% Adjusted EBITDA 562.8 506.5 11.1% 15.6 547.2 529.5 3.3% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 33.0% 36.2% -3.2pp 32.6% 36.3% -3.7pp Adjusted EBITDA Margin excluding Construction Service 36.6% 39.1% -2.5pp 36.3% 39.3% -3.0pp Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA 0.7x 0.9x Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA excl. impairment on intangible assets (1) 0.7x 0.9x

Note: Figures in historical dollars (excluding IAS29) are included for comparison purposes. 1) LTM Adjusted EBITDA excluding impairments of intangible assets.

To obtain the full text of this earnings release and the earnings presentation, please click on the following link: http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com/Results-Center

3Q26 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

When: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, November 18, 2026 Who: Mr. Martín Eurnekian, Chief Executive Officer Mr. Jorge Arruda, Chief Financial Officer Mr. Patricio Iñaki Esnaola, Head of Investor Relations Dial-in: 1-833-461-5787 (US, Toll Free); +44-808-196-8935 (UK, Toll Free); 1-585-542-9983 (International, Toll); Meeting ID: 549 815 211 Webcast Replay: CAAP 3Q26 Earnings Conference Call

Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This announcement includes certain references to Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA excluding Construction Service and Adjusted EBITDA Margin excluding Construction service, as well as Net Debt:

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as income for the period before financial income, financial loss, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by total revenues.

Adjusted EBITDA excluding Construction Service ("Adjusted EBITDA ex-IFRIC") is defined as income for the period before construction services revenue and cost, financial income, financial loss, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin excluding Construction Service ("Adjusted EBITDA Margin ex-IFRIC12") excludes the effect of IFRIC 12 with respect to the construction or improvements to assets under the concession and is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA excluding Construction Service revenue and cost, by total revenues less Construction service revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA excluding Construction Service and Adjusted EBITDA Margin excluding Construction Service are not measures recognized under IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, consolidated net income for the year as determined in accordance with IFRS or as indicators of our operating performance from continuing operations. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this information and should note that these measures as calculated by the Company, may differ materially from similarly titled measures reported by other companies. We believe that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA excluding Construction Service enhances an investor's understanding of our performance and are useful for investors to assess our operating performance by excluding certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA excluding Construction Service are useful because they allow us to more effectively evaluate our operating performance and compare the results of our operations from period to period without regard to our financing methods, capital structure or income taxes and construction services (when applicable).

Net debt is calculated by deducting "Cash and cash equivalents" from total financial debt.

Figures ex-IAS 29 result from dividing nominal Argentine pesos for the Argentine Segment, by the average foreign exchange rate of the Argentine Peso against the US dollar in the period. Percentage variations ex-IAS 29 figures compare results as presented in the prior year quarter before IAS 29 came into effect, against ex-IAS 29 results for this quarter as described above. For comparison purposes, the impact of adopting IAS 29 in Aeropuertos Argentina 2000, the Company's largest subsidiary in Argentina, is presented separately in each of the applicable sections of this earnings release, in a column denominated "IAS 29". The impact from "Hyperinflation Accounting in Argentina" is described in more detail on page 25 of this report.

Definitions and Concepts

Commercial Revenues: CAAP derives commercial revenue principally from fees resulting from warehouse usage (which includes cargo storage, stowage and warehouse services and related international cargo services), services and retail stores, duty free shops, car parking facilities, catering, hangar services, food and beverage services, retail stores, including royalties collected from retailers' revenue, and rent of space, advertising, fuel, airport counters, VIP lounges and fees collected from other miscellaneous sources, such as telecommunications, car rentals and passenger services.

Construction Service revenue and cost: Investments related to improvements and upgrades to be performed in connection with concession agreements are treated under the intangible asset model established by IFRIC 12. As a result, all expenditures associated with investments required by the concession agreements are treated as revenue generating activities given that they ultimately provide future benefits, and subsequent improvements and upgrades made to the concession are recognized as intangible assets based on the principles of IFRIC 12. The revenue and expense are recognized as profit or loss when the expenditures are performed. The cost for such additions and improvements to concession assets is based on actual costs incurred by CAAP in the execution of the additions or improvements, considering the investment requirements in the concession agreements. Through bidding processes, the Company contracts third parties to carry out such construction or improvement services. The amount of revenues for these services is equal to the amount of costs incurred plus a reasonable margin, which is estimated at an average of 3.0% to 5.0%.

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 6 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2025, Corporación América Airports served 86.7 million passengers, 9.8% above the 79.0 million passengers served in 2024. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker "CAAP". For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com

Forward Looking Statements

Statements relating to our future plans, projections, events or prospects are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as "believes," "continue," "could," "potential," "remain," "will," "would" or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Many factors could cause our actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: delays or unexpected casualties related to construction under our investment plan and master plans, our ability to generate or obtain the requisite capital to fully develop and operate our airports, general economic, political, demographic and business conditions in the geographic markets we serve, decreases in passenger traffic, changes in the fees we may charge under our concession agreements, inflation, depreciation and devaluation of the AR$, EUR, BRL, UYU or the AMD against the U.S. dollar, the early termination, revocation or failure to renew or extend any of our concession agreements, the right of the Argentine Government to buy out the AA2000 Concession Agreement, changes in our investment commitments or our ability to meet our obligations thereunder, existing and future governmental regulations, natural disaster-related losses which may not be fully insurable, terrorism in the international markets we serve, epidemics, pandemics and other public health crises and changes in interest rates or foreign exchange rates. The Company encourages you to review the 'Cautionary Statement' and the 'Risk Factor' sections of our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 and any of CAAP's other applicable filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information concerning factors that could cause those differences.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261117987921/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact

Patricio Iñaki Esnaola

Email: patricio.esnaola@caairports.com

Phone: +5411 4899-6716