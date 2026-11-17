Total passenger traffic up 1.3% YoY, down 0.5% YoY in Argentina
International passenger traffic up 4.2% YoY; up 0.2% YoY in Argentina
Scheduled runway works at Ezeiza Airport restricted operations for seven days during the month
Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), ("CAAP" or the "Company"), one of the world's leading private airport operators, reported today a 1.3% year-on-year (YoY) increase in passenger traffic in October 2026.
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Monthly Passenger Traffic Performance (In million PAX)
Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2026 vs. 2025)
Statistics
Oct'26
Oct'25
% Var.
YTD'26
YTD'25
% Var.
Domestic Passengers (thousands)
3,784
3,925
-3.6%
35,073
36,688
-4.4%
International Passengers (thousands)
3,119
2,994
4.2%
30,915
28,637
8.0%
Transit Passengers (thousands)
830
710
16.8%
7,718
6,673
15.7%
Total Passengers (thousands)
7,732
7,630
1.3%
73,705
71,998
2.4%
Cargo Volume (thousand tons)
34
39
-14.4%
322
326
-1.3%
Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)
74
77
-3.8%
720
728
-1.0%
Passenger Traffic Overview
Total passenger traffic increased by 1.3% in October compared to the same month in 2025. Overall performance was supported by YoY growth across all countries except Argentina, where traffic declined slightly by 0.5%. Domestic traffic decreased by 3.6% YoY, mainly driven by declines in Brazil and, to a lesser extent, in Argentina, Italy, and Ecuador. Conversely, international traffic increased by 4.2% YoY, with all countries of operation posting growth except Brazil, where international traffic accounts for less than 5% of total traffic.
In Argentina, total passenger traffic decreased slightly by 0.5% YoY. Domestic traffic declined by 1.4% YoY, continuing to be impacted by Flybondi's complete suspension of operations in early August. Aerolíneas Argentinas and JetSMART were able to absorb almost all of Flybondi's reduced capacity. In fact, October recorded the highest load factor levels in recent years and marked an all-time high in passenger traffic at the airports of Neuquén, Esquel, and Viedma. The top three domestic destinations were Bariloche, Córdoba, and Mendoza, all reporting load factors above 90%. International traffic increased slightly by 0.2% YoY, despite scheduled runway works at Ezeiza Airport, which restricted operations for seven days during the month. LATAM recorded its highest share of international traffic in recent years, while Córdoba, Aeroparque, and Mendoza airports each recorded an all-time high in international passenger traffic for the month of October. The top three international destinations during the month were Santiago de Chile, São Paulo, and Rio de Janeiro.
In Italy, passenger traffic increased by 2.2% YoY, as growth in the international segment was partially offset by a decline in domestic traffic. International traffic, which accounted for more than 80% of total passenger traffic, increased by 3.4% YoY, mainly driven by strong demand at Florence Airport. Meanwhile, domestic traffic declined by 2.9% YoY, primarily reflecting weaker performance at Pisa Airport.
In Brazil, total passenger traffic increased slightly by 0.2% YoY, as strong growth in transit passenger traffic was partially offset by a decline in the domestic segment. Domestic traffic, which accounted for more than 50% of total traffic, declined by 10.3% YoY, while transit passenger traffic increased by a solid 17.8% YoY. Among other developments, LATAM launched a new route connecting Brasília and São José do Rio Preto, initially operating three weekly frequencies and increasing to daily service as of October 25, 2026. Brasília International Airport continues to benefit from its position as a key secondary hub within Brazil's domestic network.
In Uruguay, total passenger traffic, predominantly international, increased 0.7% YoY. Regarding new developments, Azul announced the resumption of scheduled flights between Porto Alegre and Montevideo in December, with two weekly frequencies. Meanwhile, Arajet announced a new nonstop route between Montevideo and Punta Cana, scheduled to launch in March 2027 with three weekly frequencies, further expanding Uruguay's international connectivity.
In Ecuador, passenger traffic increased 1.3% YoY, although ongoing security concerns continued to weigh on travel demand. International traffic rose 5.3%, supported by strong demand on U.S. routes, the launch of new services by Avianca, JetBlue, and LATAM Airlines, and additional frequencies operated by American Airlines. Meanwhile, domestic traffic decreased 3.2% YoY, with elevated airfares continuing to constrain demand.
In Armenia, passenger traffic increased by a strong 16.9% YoY despite disruptions related to the conflict in Iran, which resulted in flight cancellations and airspace restrictions across the region. However, the impact proved to be more limited than initially expected, as strong demand from Western and Eastern Europe, Asia, and Russia continued to support overall traffic growth. In addition, Wizz Air recently announced the launch of three new routes from Yerevan to Basel, Valencia, and Varna, starting in December 2026. With these additions, Wizz Air will offer service to 22 destinations from Yerevan, further strengthening the airport's connectivity and supporting its growth outlook.
Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements
Cargo volume, decreased by 14.4% year over year, with all countries of operation posting YoY declines. By country, performance was as follows: Brazil (-9.3%), Argentina (-13.1%), Italy (-21.6%), Uruguay (-20.2%), Ecuador (-9.9%), and Armenia (-23.0%). Argentina, Brazil, and Armenia accounted for more than 80% of total cargo volume in October.
Aircraft movements declined by 3.8% YoY, as growth in Armenia was more than offset by declines in all other countries of operation. Performance by country was as follows: Armenia (+12.3%), Ecuador (-3.5%), Uruguay (-5.0%), Italy (-3.7%), Argentina (-6.5%), and Brazil (-0.4%). Argentina, Brazil, and Italy accounted for more than 80% of total aircraft movements in October.
Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2026 vs. 2025)
Oct'26
Oct'25
% Var.
YTD'26
YTD'25
% Var.
Passenger Traffic (thousands)
Argentina
4,012
4,031
-0.5%
38,636
38,965
-0.8%
Italy
952
931
2.2%
9,031
8,578
5.3%
Brazil
1,536
1,533
0.2%
14,467
13,743
5.3%
Uruguay
198
196
0.7%
1,960
1,904
2.9%
Ecuador
398
393
1.3%
4,060
3,926
3.4%
Armenia
638
545
16.9%
5,551
4,881
13.7%
TOTAL
7,732
7,630
1.3%
73,705
71,998
2.4%
Cargo Volume (tons)
Argentina
18,434
21,216
-13.1%
174,342
170,728
2.1%
Italy
932
1,189
-21.6%
8,948
10,588
-15.5%
Brazil
5,027
5,540
-9.3%
51,021
52,003
-1.9%
Uruguay
2,820
3,536
-20.2%
27,060
29,126
-7.1%
Ecuador
2,645
2,936
-9.9%
27,509
29,537
-6.9%
Armenia
3,723
4,835
-23.0%
32,756
33,918
-3.4%
TOTAL
33,582
39,252
-14.4%
321,637
325,900
-1.3%
|
Aircraft Movements
Argentina
38,421
41,085
-6.5%
381,775
396,351
-3.7%
Italy
8,355
8,678
-3.7%
80,027
77,649
3.1%
Brazil
13,410
13,461
-0.4%
127,593
125,183
1.9%
Uruguay
2,511
2,644
-5.0%
26,760
26,931
-0.6%
Ecuador
6,647
6,886
-3.5%
64,600
65,247
-1.0%
Armenia
4,323
3,851
12.3%
39,595
36,216
9.3%
TOTAL
73,667
76,605
-3.8%
720,350
727,577
-1.0%
About Corporación América Airports
Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 6 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2025, Corporación América Airports served 86.7 million passengers, 9.8% above the 79.0 million passengers served in 2024. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker "CAAP". For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.
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Contacts:
Investor Relations Contact
Patricio Iñaki Esnaola
Email: patricio.esnaola@caairports.com
Phone: +5411 4899-6716