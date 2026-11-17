Total passenger traffic up 1.3% YoY, down 0.5% YoY in Argentina

International passenger traffic up 4.2% YoY; up 0.2% YoY in Argentina

Scheduled runway works at Ezeiza Airport restricted operations for seven days during the month

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), ("CAAP" or the "Company"), one of the world's leading private airport operators, reported today a 1.3% year-on-year (YoY) increase in passenger traffic in October 2026.

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Monthly Passenger Traffic Performance (In million PAX)

Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2026 vs. 2025) Statistics Oct'26 Oct'25 % Var. YTD'26 YTD'25 % Var. Domestic Passengers (thousands) 3,784 3,925 -3.6% 35,073 36,688 -4.4% International Passengers (thousands) 3,119 2,994 4.2% 30,915 28,637 8.0% Transit Passengers (thousands) 830 710 16.8% 7,718 6,673 15.7% Total Passengers (thousands) 7,732 7,630 1.3% 73,705 71,998 2.4% Cargo Volume (thousand tons) 34 39 -14.4% 322 326 -1.3% Total Aircraft Movements (thousands) 74 77 -3.8% 720 728 -1.0%

Passenger Traffic Overview

Total passenger traffic increased by 1.3% in October compared to the same month in 2025. Overall performance was supported by YoY growth across all countries except Argentina, where traffic declined slightly by 0.5%. Domestic traffic decreased by 3.6% YoY, mainly driven by declines in Brazil and, to a lesser extent, in Argentina, Italy, and Ecuador. Conversely, international traffic increased by 4.2% YoY, with all countries of operation posting growth except Brazil, where international traffic accounts for less than 5% of total traffic.

In Argentina, total passenger traffic decreased slightly by 0.5% YoY. Domestic traffic declined by 1.4% YoY, continuing to be impacted by Flybondi's complete suspension of operations in early August. Aerolíneas Argentinas and JetSMART were able to absorb almost all of Flybondi's reduced capacity. In fact, October recorded the highest load factor levels in recent years and marked an all-time high in passenger traffic at the airports of Neuquén, Esquel, and Viedma. The top three domestic destinations were Bariloche, Córdoba, and Mendoza, all reporting load factors above 90%. International traffic increased slightly by 0.2% YoY, despite scheduled runway works at Ezeiza Airport, which restricted operations for seven days during the month. LATAM recorded its highest share of international traffic in recent years, while Córdoba, Aeroparque, and Mendoza airports each recorded an all-time high in international passenger traffic for the month of October. The top three international destinations during the month were Santiago de Chile, São Paulo, and Rio de Janeiro.

In Italy, passenger traffic increased by 2.2% YoY, as growth in the international segment was partially offset by a decline in domestic traffic. International traffic, which accounted for more than 80% of total passenger traffic, increased by 3.4% YoY, mainly driven by strong demand at Florence Airport. Meanwhile, domestic traffic declined by 2.9% YoY, primarily reflecting weaker performance at Pisa Airport.

In Brazil, total passenger traffic increased slightly by 0.2% YoY, as strong growth in transit passenger traffic was partially offset by a decline in the domestic segment. Domestic traffic, which accounted for more than 50% of total traffic, declined by 10.3% YoY, while transit passenger traffic increased by a solid 17.8% YoY. Among other developments, LATAM launched a new route connecting Brasília and São José do Rio Preto, initially operating three weekly frequencies and increasing to daily service as of October 25, 2026. Brasília International Airport continues to benefit from its position as a key secondary hub within Brazil's domestic network.

In Uruguay, total passenger traffic, predominantly international, increased 0.7% YoY. Regarding new developments, Azul announced the resumption of scheduled flights between Porto Alegre and Montevideo in December, with two weekly frequencies. Meanwhile, Arajet announced a new nonstop route between Montevideo and Punta Cana, scheduled to launch in March 2027 with three weekly frequencies, further expanding Uruguay's international connectivity.

In Ecuador, passenger traffic increased 1.3% YoY, although ongoing security concerns continued to weigh on travel demand. International traffic rose 5.3%, supported by strong demand on U.S. routes, the launch of new services by Avianca, JetBlue, and LATAM Airlines, and additional frequencies operated by American Airlines. Meanwhile, domestic traffic decreased 3.2% YoY, with elevated airfares continuing to constrain demand.

In Armenia, passenger traffic increased by a strong 16.9% YoY despite disruptions related to the conflict in Iran, which resulted in flight cancellations and airspace restrictions across the region. However, the impact proved to be more limited than initially expected, as strong demand from Western and Eastern Europe, Asia, and Russia continued to support overall traffic growth. In addition, Wizz Air recently announced the launch of three new routes from Yerevan to Basel, Valencia, and Varna, starting in December 2026. With these additions, Wizz Air will offer service to 22 destinations from Yerevan, further strengthening the airport's connectivity and supporting its growth outlook.

Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements

Cargo volume, decreased by 14.4% year over year, with all countries of operation posting YoY declines. By country, performance was as follows: Brazil (-9.3%), Argentina (-13.1%), Italy (-21.6%), Uruguay (-20.2%), Ecuador (-9.9%), and Armenia (-23.0%). Argentina, Brazil, and Armenia accounted for more than 80% of total cargo volume in October.

Aircraft movements declined by 3.8% YoY, as growth in Armenia was more than offset by declines in all other countries of operation. Performance by country was as follows: Armenia (+12.3%), Ecuador (-3.5%), Uruguay (-5.0%), Italy (-3.7%), Argentina (-6.5%), and Brazil (-0.4%). Argentina, Brazil, and Italy accounted for more than 80% of total aircraft movements in October.

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2026 vs. 2025) Oct'26 Oct'25 % Var. YTD'26 YTD'25 % Var. Passenger Traffic (thousands) Argentina 4,012 4,031 -0.5% 38,636 38,965 -0.8% Italy 952 931 2.2% 9,031 8,578 5.3% Brazil 1,536 1,533 0.2% 14,467 13,743 5.3% Uruguay 198 196 0.7% 1,960 1,904 2.9% Ecuador 398 393 1.3% 4,060 3,926 3.4% Armenia 638 545 16.9% 5,551 4,881 13.7% TOTAL 7,732 7,630 1.3% 73,705 71,998 2.4%

Cargo Volume (tons) Argentina 18,434 21,216 -13.1% 174,342 170,728 2.1% Italy 932 1,189 -21.6% 8,948 10,588 -15.5% Brazil 5,027 5,540 -9.3% 51,021 52,003 -1.9% Uruguay 2,820 3,536 -20.2% 27,060 29,126 -7.1% Ecuador 2,645 2,936 -9.9% 27,509 29,537 -6.9% Armenia 3,723 4,835 -23.0% 32,756 33,918 -3.4% TOTAL 33,582 39,252 -14.4% 321,637 325,900 -1.3% Aircraft Movements Argentina 38,421 41,085 -6.5% 381,775 396,351 -3.7% Italy 8,355 8,678 -3.7% 80,027 77,649 3.1% Brazil 13,410 13,461 -0.4% 127,593 125,183 1.9% Uruguay 2,511 2,644 -5.0% 26,760 26,931 -0.6% Ecuador 6,647 6,886 -3.5% 64,600 65,247 -1.0% Armenia 4,323 3,851 12.3% 39,595 36,216 9.3% TOTAL 73,667 76,605 -3.8% 720,350 727,577 -1.0%

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 6 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2025, Corporación América Airports served 86.7 million passengers, 9.8% above the 79.0 million passengers served in 2024. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker "CAAP". For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.

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Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact

Patricio Iñaki Esnaola

Email: patricio.esnaola@caairports.com

Phone: +5411 4899-6716