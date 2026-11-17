Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2026) - Lotus Creek Exploration Inc. (TSXV: LTC) ("Lotus Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company's $100 million 2027 capital budget and production guidance and a $27.7 million bought deal equity financing led by Peters & Co. Limited (the "Equity Offering").

2027 APPROVED CAPITAL BUDGET AND PRODUCTION GUIDANCE

The Board of Directors of the Company has approved a 2027 capital budget of $100 million (the "2027 Capital Budget") focused on accelerating the development of its Wilson Creek assets.

The 2027 Capital Budget is expected to deliver annual 2027 average production of 5,500 to 6,000 boe/d and fourth quarter 2027 average production of 7,500 to 8,500 boe/d. Compared to the midpoint of the previously disclosed 2026 production guidance, the midpoint of the 2027 production guidance represents ~40% growth on an annual average basis and ~50% on a fourth quarter average basis.

Results from Lotus Creek's initial 12 gross (11.9 net) wells at Wilson Creek have reinforced confidence in its inventory of more than 100 identified drilling locations across approximately 100 net sections of land. These wells have substantially filled the Company's owned and operated production facility, commissioned in September 2025.

The 2027 Capital Budget accelerates production and cash flow growth towards the Company's production target of 10,000 boe/d through an expanded development program, additional infrastructure capacity and improved subsurface definition.

The details of the 2027 Capital Budget are as follows:

$60.0 million (60%) Development Drilling: Drill 12 gross (12.0 net) Belly River light oil wells at Wilson Creek. Development will be guided by commodity prices, expected full-cycle returns and capital efficiency, with a focus on growing production and cash flow per share.

$25.0 million (25%) Infrastructure Expansion: Construct an additional 5,000 boe/d production battery, natural gas compression and dehydration facilities, and associated gathering infrastructure. The expansion will increase oil handling capacity, address current production constraints and establish the Company's first owned and operated natural gas compression infrastructure, reducing reliance on third-party compression.

$10.0 million (10%) 3D Seismic & Land: Expand 3D seismic coverage and pursue additional land acquisitions. Improved definition of the Belly River will guide well placement, prioritize drilling locations and refine the Company's multi-year inventory to support capital allocation.

$5.0 million (5%) Other Capital: Fund field projects, recompletions, corporate capital expenditures, and continued abandonment and reclamation activities.

The majority of development drilling is expected to be weighted toward the second half of 2027 to align with commissioning of the new production battery and associated natural gas handling and compression infrastructure.

The 2027 Capital Budget is forecast to deliver the following results:

Table 1



2027 Fiscal Guidance Annual production (boe/d) 5,500 - 6,000 Q4 average production (boe/d) 7,500 - 8,500 Capital and abandonment expenditures ($ millions) 100.0 Development Wells Drilled (Gross) 12.0 Development Wells Drilled (Net) 12.0 Crude oil and NGLs weighting (%) 69 Natural gas weighting (%) 31

The 2027 Capital Budget is expected to be fully funded with net proceeds from the Equity Offering, the Company's cash flow and the Company's existing capacity under its credit facilities. The Company may accelerate a portion of the expenditures associated with the 2027 Capital Budget into the fourth quarter of 2026 subject to the availability of drilling rigs, equipment and services.

The 2027 Capital Budget was approved concurrently with the approval, and conditional on the entering into, of the bought deal letter with respect to the Equity Offering.

THE EQUITY OFFERING

Lotus Creek has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters (the "Underwriters") led by Peters & Co. Limited, as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner, pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase for resale to the public, on a bought deal basis, 7,000,000 common shares ("Common Shares") of Lotus Creek at a price of $3.95 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $27.7 million.

The Underwriters will have an option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Common Shares issued under the Equity Offering at a price of $3.95 per Common Share to cover overallotments exercisable in whole or in part at any time until 30 days after the closing of the Equity Offering. It is anticipated that certain directors, officers, and employees of the Company will subscribe for approximately $1 million of the Equity Offering.

The Common Shares offered in the Equity Offering will be offered by way of short form prospectus in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and New Brunswick. The Common Shares may also be placed privately in the United States pursuant to exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and may be distributed outside Canada and the United States on a basis which does not require the qualification or registration of any of the Company's securities under domestic or foreign securities laws. The completion of the Equity Offering is subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). Closing of the Equity Offering is expected to occur on or around December 3, 2026.

Lotus Creek will use the net proceeds of the Equity Offering to partially fund the 2027 Capital Budget.

Prior to giving effect to the Equity Offering, the Company currently has 40,374,029 Common Shares outstanding. After giving effect to the Equity Offering, the Company will have 47,374,029 Common Shares outstanding excluding the exercise of the overallotment option, and 48,424,029 Common Shares outstanding assuming the exercise of the overallotment option in full.

ABOUT LOTUS CREEK

Lotus Creek Exploration Inc. is a Canadian oil and gas exploration and production company focused on developing its light oil assets in Central Alberta. Its core Wilson Creek asset features multiple stacked oil-bearing reservoirs and more than 100 identified drilling locations. Supported by owned and operated infrastructure, Lotus Creek is building a scalable, low-cost business designed to compound shareholder value through disciplined investment in high-netback, rapid-payout projects. The Company targets growth in cash flow, production and reserves on a debt-adjusted per-share basis while maintaining financial flexibility through commodity price cycles.

This press release is not an offer of the securities for sale in the United States. The securities offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any U.S. state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an available exemption from the registration requirement of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Neither the TSXV nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends", "strategy" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, this press release contains forward-looking information and statements pertaining to the following: the expectation that the 2027 Capital Budget will deliver annual 2027 average production of 5,500 to 6,000 boe/d and fourth quarter 2027 average production of 7,500 to 8,500 boe/d; the Company's production target of 10,000 boe/d; the amount and details of the 2027 Capital Budget; the Company's drilling plans and infrastructure expansion plans and the anticipated timing and benefits therefrom; the Company's plans to expand seismic coverage and acquire additional land at Wilson Creek; the expectation that development drilling will be weighted to the second half of 2027; the Company's 2027 guidance; the expectation that the 2027 Capital Budget is to be fully funded with net proceeds from the Equity Offering, the Company's cash flow and the Company's existing capacity under its credit facilities; the expectation that the Company may accelerate a portion of the expenditures associated with the 2027 Capital Budget into the fourth quarter of 2026; the completion of the Equity Offering and the terms, timing and use of proceeds therefrom; satisfaction or waiver of the closing conditions to the Equity Offering; receipt of required regulatory approvals for the completion of the Equity Offering; and the anticipated outstanding share capital of the Company following completion of the Equity Offering.

The forward-looking information and statements contained in this press release reflect several material factors and expectations and assumptions of Lotus Creek including, without limitation: the receipt of all approvals and satisfaction of all conditions to the completion of the Equity Offering; that Lotus Creek will continue to conduct its operations in a manner consistent with past operations; the general continuance of current industry conditions the duration and impact of tariffs (or other retaliatory trade measures) imposed by Canada or the U.S. (or other countries) on exports and/or imports into and out of such countries; that there are no future amendments to 2026 United States - Mexico - Canada Agreement ("USMCA") (and no countries withdraw from USMCA) that significantly impact the ability or costs of Canadian oil and gas companies to export their products into the United States or have other negative impacts to the Canadian economy and/or the Company's business; the ability of the Company to receive all necessary regulatory approvals without significant adverse conditions; the continuance of existing (and in certain circumstances, the implementation of proposed) tax, royalty and regulatory regimes; the accuracy of the estimates of Lotus Creek's reserves and resource volumes; certain commodity price and other cost assumptions; and the continued availability of adequate debt and equity financing and funds from operations to fund its planned expenditures. For the purposes of the guidance presented herein and the expectation that the 2027 Capital Budget is to be fully funded with net proceeds from the Equity Offering, the Company's cash flow and the Company's existing capacity under its credit facilities, the Company has used a WTI oil price assumption of US$70/bbl. Lotus Creek believes the material factors, expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these factors, expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct.

To the extent that any forward-looking information contained herein may be considered a financial outlook, such information has been included to provide readers with an understanding of management's assumptions used for budgeting and developing future plans and readers are cautioned that the information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The forward-looking information and statements included in this press release are not guarantees of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon. Such information and statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information or statements including, without limitation: the risk that the Equity Offering will not close on the current expected terms or at all, the risk that the Company will not receive all necessary approvals for closing the Equity Offering, the risks and impacts of tariffs (or other retaliatory trade measures) imposed by Canada or the U.S. (or other countries) on exports and/or imports into and out of such countries; the failure to receive any regulatory approvals required for the Company's operations; the impacts of the ongoing United States, Israel and Iran war (and other Middle-East conflicts (including the recent attacks by the U.S. and Israel on Iran and Iranian retaliation), Russia-Ukraine war (and any associated sanctions) and United States interventions in Venezuela on the global economy and on the oil and gas industry in Canada and elsewhere; the impacts of any potential amendments to or withdrawals from USMCA on the ability of Canadian oil and gas companies to export their products into the United States, the Canadian economy and/or the Company's business; the impacts of inflation and supply chain issues; pandemics, political events, natural disasters and terrorism; changes in commodity prices; changes in interest rates and currency exchange rates; changes in the demand for or supply of Lotus Creek's products; unanticipated operating results or production declines; changes in tax or environmental laws, royalty rates or other regulatory matters; changes in development plans of Lotus Creek or by third party operators of Lotus Creek's properties, increased debt levels or debt service requirements; inability to obtain debt or equity financing as necessary to fund operations, capital expenditures and any potential acquisitions; any ability for Lotus Creek to repay any of its indebtedness when due; inaccurate estimation of Lotus Creek's oil and gas reserve and resource volumes; limited, unfavorable or a lack of access to capital markets; increased costs; a lack of adequate insurance coverage; the impact of competitors; and certain other risks detailed from time to time in Lotus Creek's public documents including risk factors set out in the Company's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2025, which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

This press release contains future-oriented financial information and financial outlook information (collectively, "FOFI") about Lotus Creek's prospective results of operations including, without limitation, forecast annual and fourth quarter average production and capital and abandonment expenditures, which are subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations, and qualifications as set forth above. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on FOFI. Lotus Creek's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these FOFI, or if any of them do so, what benefits Lotus Creek will derive therefrom. Lotus Creek has included the FOFI in order to provide readers with a more complete perspective on Lotus Creek's future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

The forward-looking information and statements and FOFI contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required pursuant to applicable laws. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date.

Barrels of Oil Equivalent

Disclosure provided herein in respect of BOEs may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A BOE conversion ratio of six Mcf to one Bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Additionally, given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil, as compared to natural gas, is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6:1; utilizing a conversion ratio of 6:1 may be misleading as an indication of value.

Production Forecast Product Type Disclosure

The Company anticipates that its forecast 2027 annual average production and its 2027 Q4 average production will consist of 50% light and medium crude oil, nil heavy crude oil, 19% natural gas liquids and 31% natural gas.

Drilling Locations

This press release discloses booked and unbooked drilling location inventory. Of the 100+ (gross) Wilson Creek locations referenced herein, 8 gross (6.8 net) proved undeveloped locations and 13 gross (11.8 net) probable undeveloped locations were booked in the Lotus Creek year end 2025 reserves report as evaluated by Sproule ERCE. The remaining locations were unbooked as at December 31, 2025. Unbooked locations are internal estimates based on Lotus Creek's prospective acreage and an assumption as to the number of wells that can be drilled per section based on industry practice and internal review. Unbooked locations do not have attributed reserves or resources and have been identified by management of Lotus Creek as an estimation of Lotus Creek's multi-year drilling activities based on evaluation of applicable geologic, seismic, engineering, production and reserves information. There is no certainty that Lotus Creek will drill all unbooked drilling locations and if drilled there is no certainty that such locations will result in additional oil and gas reserves, resources or production. The drilling locations on which Lotus Creek actually drills wells will ultimately depend upon the availability of capital, regulatory approvals, seasonal restrictions, oil and natural gas prices, costs, actual drilling results, additional reservoir information that is obtained and other factors. While certain of the unbooked drilling locations have been de-risked by Lotus Creek previously drilling existing wells in relative close proximity to such unbooked drilling locations, other unbooked drilling locations are farther away from existing wells where management has less information about the characteristics of the reservoir and therefore there is more uncertainty whether wells will be drilled in such locations and if drilled there is more uncertainty that such wells will result in additional oil and gas reserves, resources or production.

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