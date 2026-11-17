Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2026) - Auro Metals Inc. (TSXV: AURO) (OTCQB: AURFF) ("Auro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results for the first batch of drillholes from the 2026 Phase II Drill Program ("Phase II") at the Santa Barbara Gold-Copper Project (the "Project") located in the Zamora-Chinchipe Province in southeastern Ecuador. This news release contains the assay results of four drillholes (DSB-76 through DSB-79) from Phase II and hole DSB-74 from the Phase I Drill Program (Figure 1 for drillhole locations).

SUMMARY OF DRILL RESULTS

Step-out holes:

Drillhole DSB-79, a discovery hole, intersected 679.9 metres ("m") grading 0.44 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") and 0.14% copper ("Cu") from 0.0m to 679.9m. Approximately 380m step-out from historical hole DSB-35. Drilled in the untested Santa Barbara Central area, hole DSB-79 expands the gold-copper porphyry system and converts what was largely waste material into mineralized gold-copper material within the pit shell as defined by the Mineral Resource Estimate update effective March 23, 2026 (Figure 2).

intersected 679.9 metres ("m") grading 0.44 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") and 0.14% copper ("Cu") from 0.0m to 679.9m.

Drillhole DSB-74, drilled in Santa Barbara South, intersected 669.14m grading 0.55 g/t Au and 0.09% Cu from 72.53m to 741.67m in the northern portion of Santa Barbara South. Approximately 70m step-out to the east of hole DSB-73, intersected much broader mineralization than up-dip holes DSB-63 and DSB-73 (Figure 3).

drilled in Santa Barbara South, intersected 669.14m grading 0.55 g/t Au and 0.09% Cu from 72.53m to 741.67m in the northern portion of Santa Barbara South.

In-fill/down-dip extension holes, Santa Barbara South:

Drillhole DSB-76 intersected 622.9m grading 0.67 g/t Au and 0.12% Cu from 299.5m to 922.4m, including 92.0m grading 1.39 g/t Au and 0.18 g/t Cu from 396.0m to 488.0m and 33.36m grading 1.45 g/t Au and 0.22% Cu from 830.31m to 863.67m. Tested the down-dip extension of holes DSB-67 and DSB-71, intersecting broader and higher-grade mineralization (Figure 4).

intersected 622.9m grading 0.67 g/t Au and 0.12% Cu from 299.5m to 922.4m, including 92.0m grading 1.39 g/t Au and 0.18 g/t Cu from 396.0m to 488.0m and 33.36m grading 1.45 g/t Au and 0.22% Cu from 830.31m to 863.67m.

Drillhole DSB-77 intersected 234.0m grading 0.62 g/t Au and 0.09% Cu from 28.0m to 262.0m, including 108.0m grading 1.03 g/t Au and 0.11% Cu from 56.0m to 164.0m (Figure 9 for section).

Drillhole DSB-78 intersected 360.5m grading 0.81 g/t Au and 0.12% Cu from 52.0m to 412.5m, including 221.9m grading 1.02 g/t Au and 0.13% Cu from 184.6m to 406.5m in the southern portion of Santa Barbara South (Figure 11 for section).

"This latest batch of drillholes expands the gold-copper system from Santa Barbara South to Central with a 380m step-out hole," said Victor Feng, CEO of Auro. "Hole DSB-79 has revealed resource expansion potential within what is currently classified as waste material inside the pit shell and could improve the economic potential of the gold-copper system. Testing this newly discovered area will be one of the areas of focus for the Phase II program."

The Phase II Drill Program is ongoing with three additional drill rigs mobilized to site, bringing the total number of drill rigs to seven. To date, a total of 7,042m has been completed in nine holes, out of the 20,000m - Phase II Program.

Assay results for the five holes are listed in Table 1. Drillhole specifications are listed in Table 2 and hole locations are shown in Figure 1.

Table 1 Summary of Drill Intercepts

Hole_ID

Depth_from Depth_to Interval_m Au_g/t Cu_% AuEq_g/t DSB-74

72.53 741.67 669.14 0.55 0.09 0.58 DSB-76

299.50 922.40 622.90 0.67 0.12 0.70

incl. 396.00 488.00 92.00 1.39 0.18 1.44

incl. 830.31 863.67 33.36 1.45 0.22 1.50 DSB-77

28.00 262.00 234.00 0.62 0.09 0.64

incl. 56.00 164.00 108.00 1.03 0.11 1.06 DSB-78

52.00 412.50 360.50 0.81 0.12 0.84

incl. 184.60 406.50 221.90 1.02 0.13 1.05 DSB-79

0.00 679.90 679.90 0.44 0.14 0.48

Notes:

Drill location, altitude, azimuth, and dip of drillholes are provided in Table 2. Drill intercept is core length, and grade is length weighted. True width of mineralization is unknown. A cut-off of 0.2 g/t Au is applied for calculation of drill intercept. Calculation of gold equivalent ("AuEq") is defined as AuEq (g/t) = Au (g/t) + Cu (%) x 0.259, based on a gold price of US$3,200/oz, and copper price of US$12,000/t metal, assuming average processing recoveries of 85.5% Au and 19.6% Cu. It is the Company's view that all elements in the metal equivalent calculations have a reasonable potential to be recovered and sold. Rounding may cause minor discrepancies in the AuEq column.

Figure 1: Plan view of drillholes

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Figure 2: Section E-E' showing drillhole DSB-79 in relation to mineralized blocks and waste material within the resource pit shell

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DESCRIPTION OF HOLES

Hole DSB-74 is a step-out about 70m east from DSB-73 testing the down-dip extension of mineralization intercepted in holes DSB-63 and DSB-73. This hole intersected 669.14m (from 72.53m to 741.67m) grading 0.55 g/t Au and 0.09% Cu (Figure 3). Partial assay results from the upper 645.0m were reported in the previous release (please refer to the Company's news release on October 7, 2026). Results from this hole demonstrate that mineralization gets wider in the down-dip direction of holes DSB-63 and DSB-73.

Figure 3: Section A-A'

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Hole DSB-76 was drilled more than 100m below hole DSB-71, testing the down-dip extension of mineralization in the central area of Santa Barbara South. This hole intersected 622.9m (from 299.5m to 922.4m) grading 0.67 g/t Au and 0.12% Cu, including 92.0m (from 396.0m to 488.0m) grading 1.39 g/t Au and 0.18% Cu (Figure 4) and 33.36m (from 830.31m to 863.67m) grading 1.45 g/t Au and 0.22% Cu. The drill results from this hole demonstrate that high grade mineralization continues at depth and the limit is not yet defined from drill data available to date.

Lithology in the first 71m from the drill collar is post mineralization conglomerate and volcanoclastic sediments from 71m to 412m. From 412m to 687.5m, lithology is dominated by dark basaltic andesite locally cut by diorite porphyry and both rock types are strongly altered and mineralized (Figure 5 and 6). From 687.5m to the end of hole at 1007.7m, lithology is dominated by diorite porphyry and hornblende diorite locally intercalated with dark basaltic andesite intervals and mineralization is well developed in andesite intervals and nearby diorite (Figure 7 and 8).

Figure 4: Section B-B'

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Figure 5: Core photo of DSB-76, Box 154, from 432.48m to 435.42m, mineralized diorite porphyry.

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Figure 6: Core photo of DSB-76, Box 224, from 627.7m to 630.4m, mineralized dark basaltic andesite cut by quartz veining, with pyrite and chalcopyrite in forms of dissemination and veinlets as well as patches of brownish secondary biotite.

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Figure 7: Core photo of DSB-76, Box 297, from 836.96m to 839.73m, mineralized dark basaltic andesite cut by quartz veining, with pyrite and chalcopyrite in forms of dissemination and veinlets.

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Figure 8: Core photo of DSB-76, Box 304, from 856.63m to 859.35m, mineralized diorite porphyry cut by quartz veining, with pyrite and chalcopyrite in forms of dissemination and veinlets.

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Hole DSB-77 is an infill hole between hole DSB-58 and DSB-34 at the north end of Santa Barbara South. This hole intersected 234.0m (from 28.0m to 262.0m) grading 0.62 g/t Au and 0.09% Cu, including 108.0m (from 56.0m to 164.0m) grading 1.03 g/t Au and 0.11% Cu (Figure 9). The upper portion until a depth of 195.8m is dominated by dark basaltic andesite and is well mineralized (Figure 10). Lithology further down until the end of the hole is mainly hornblende diorite where the intensity of mineralization decreased.

Figure 9: Section C-C'

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Figure 10: Core photo of DSB-77, Box 37, from 116.76m to 119.45m, dark basaltic andesite cut by andesite porphyry (the 2nd and the 3rd tray in the box) and both well mineralized with pyrite and chalcopyrite in forms of dissemination and veinlets.

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Hole DSB-78 is an infill hole between DSB-57, and DSB-23 and DSB-68 in the southern portion of Santa Barbara South. This hole intersected 360.5m (from 52.0m to 412.5m) grading 0.81 g/t Au and 0.12% Cu, including 221.9m (from 184.6m to 406.5m) grading 1.02 g/t Au and 0.13% Cu (Figure 11). The hole was completed to a depth of 786.0m, with lithology in the upper portion dominated by dark basaltic andesite cut by dykes of diorite porphyry, and the lower portion until the end of hole in volcano-sedimentary rock with shear zone between the two rock types. Mineralization is very strong in the upper andesite (Figure 12) but drops sharply beyond the shear structure into the lower sediments.

Figure 11: Section D-D'

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Figure 12: Core photo of DSB-78, Box 78, from 216.28m to 219.06m, mineralized dark basaltic andesite cut by quartz veining, with pyrite and chalcopyrite in forms of dissemination and veinlets.

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Hole DSB-79 demonstrates the existence of porphyry style mineralization in the Santa Barbara Central area and could expand the economic potential of the Project. Similar to holes in Santa Barbara South, the rock type in hole DSB-79 is mainly dark basaltic andesite cut by intrusive dykes of diorite porphyry and hornblende diorite, with abundant patches of secondary biotite (potassic alteration), chalcopyrite, pyrite and pyrrhotite in forms of both dissemination and veinlets (Figure 13).

Figure 13: Core photo of DSB-79, Box 113, from 335.2m to 337.84m, mineralized dark basaltic andesite cut by quartz veining, with pyrite and chalcopyrite in forms of dissemination and veinlets.

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Table 2 Summary of Drillholes of Santa Barbara Gold-Copper Project

Hole_ID Easting Northing Altitude Depth_m Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Assay Results DSB-54 765463.70 9544445.53 931.38 705.70 260 -82 complete DSB-55 765539.93 9544383.21 940.76 285.50 240 -45 complete DSB-56 765417.68 9544434.13 960.10 274.85 260 -47 complete DSB-57 765541.01 9544245.95 973.91 315.70 240 -60 complete DSB-58 765488.12 9544749.44 920.64 274.80 260 -63 complete DSB-59 765466.41 9544269.27 1030.67 706.55 60 -80 complete DSB-60 765434.27 9544155.26 1060.67 802.65 60 -60 complete DSB-61 765557.28 9544184.88 990.14 720.60 236 -77.5 complete DSB-62 765394.10 9544671.12 892.48 200.00 260 -55 complete DSB-63 765384.50 9544605.71 891.07 253.90 260 -60 complete DSB-64 765356.92 9544537.66 924.00 199.35 260 -60 complete DSB-65 765463.12 9544268.74 1030.43 379.80 240 -70 complete DSB-66 765427.24 9544493.67 909.15 312.15 260 -60 complete DSB-67 765258.71 9544399.36 1040.33 599.00 80 -52 complete DSB-68 765596.09 9544275.58 983.66 1282.00 240 -85 complete DSB-69 765556.17 9544523.38 922.05 490.05 260 -63 complete DSB-70 765402.13 9544550.79 900.61 306.60 260 -60 complete DSB-71 765258.66 9544399.40 1040.63 745.00 80 -63 complete DSB-72 765493.47 9544499.79 905.72 400.90 260 -60 complete DSB-73 765509.76 9544622.40 927.82 485.65 260 -60 complete DSB-74 765592.12 9544640.03 961.68 856.95 260 -60 complete DSB-75 765549.35 9544694.97 935.42 449.65 260 -65 complete DSB-76 765180.64 9544385.58 1014.68 1007.70 80 -66 complete DSB-77 765574.10 9544756.84 953.32 322.80 260 -63 complete DSB-78 765596.09 9544275.58 983.66 786.00 240 -70 complete DSB-79 765514.47 9544910.49 921.63 987.65 120 -50 complete DSB-80 765598.35 9544276.79 983.88 1002.90 60 -78 pending DSB-81 765671.41 9544713.25 997.57 739.70 260 -72 pending DSB-82 765331.43 9544045.85 1045.56 1156.05 60 -60 pending DSB-83 765514.80 9544910.43 921.36 578.45 120 -78 pending DSB-87 765511.08 9544912.45 921.39 461.20 300 -45 pending





Total 18089.80







N otes:

Drill collar coordinate system is PSAD56 UTM Zone 17S. Coordinate of drill collar is picked with Real Time Kinematics (RTK) GPS.

QUALITY ASSURANCE AND QUALITY CONTROL

All samples in respect of the exploration program at the Project discussed in this news release were shipped in securely-sealed bags by a chartered commercial truck, directly from the field to the sample preparation facilities of SGS in Guayaquil, Ecuador for preparation, and to SGS in Lima, Peru for geochemical analysis. SGS is a global leader in inspection, verification, testing, and certification. It is an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory independent from Auro. All samples go through fire assay (SGS code FAA313) for gold and multi-acid digestion ICP-AES multi-element assay (SGS code ICP40B) for other elements. Certified reference materials, various types of blank samples and duplicate samples are inserted into normal drill core sample sequences prior to delivery to laboratory for preparation and analysis. The overall ratio of quality control samples in sample sequences is approximately 20%.

QUALIFIED PERSON

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Alex Zhang, P. Geo., a Director of the Company, who is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). The Qualified Person has verified the information disclosed herein, including the sampling, preparation, security and analytical procedures underlying such information, and is not aware of any significant risks and uncertainties that could be expected to affect reliability or confidence in the information discussed herein.

ABOUT AURO METALS INC.

Auro Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company which holds a 100% interest in the Santa Barbara Gold-Copper Project in the Zamora Copper-Gold Belt of southeastern Ecuador. The Santa Barbara Project is a large-scale porphyry system comprising Indicated resources of 29.8 million tonnes grading 0.73 grams per tonne gold and 0.1% copper containing 697,000 ounces gold and 68 million pounds copper, and Inferred resources of 205.7 million tonnes grading 0.52 grams per tonne gold and 0.09% copper containing 3,418,000 ounces gold and 426 million pounds copper. For more detail, see the Company's Mineral Resource Estimate prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 by SRK Consulting, effective March 23, 2026 which can be found on SEDAR+ and the Company's website.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the potential of the Project; the expansion of the economics of the Project; the anticipated exploration, drilling, development, and other activities or achievements of the Company including the 20,000 m Phase II drilling program and its scope; timing of receipt of permits and regulatory approvals; timing, speed and depth of planned drilling; timing of future assay results, including the pending assays for DSB-80 to DSB-83 and DSB-87; and other future plans, objectives or expectations of the Company. Estimates of mineral reserves and mineral resources are also forward-looking information because they incorporate estimates of future developments including future mineral prices, costs and expenses and the amount of minerals that will be encountered if a property is developed. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as "expects", "is expected", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "assumes", "intends", "strategies", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "budgets", "schedules", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, assumptions, factors and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. The opinions, assumptions, factors and estimates which may prove to be incorrect, include, but are not limited to: the ability of drilling and other exploration activities to accurately predict mineralization; possible variations in mineralization, grade or recovery rates; fluctuations in commodity prices; actual results of current exploration activities; that the Company will be able to obtain and maintain governmental approvals, permits and licenses in connection with its current and planned operations, development and exploration activities, including at the Project; and other exploration, development, operating, financial market and regulatory factors; environmental risks; community and consultation risks; adverse weather conditions; ability to exploit successful discoveries; risks related to contractors and service providers; the current and future social, economic and political conditions in Ecuador.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this news release, except as otherwise required by law.

Additional information in relation to the Company, including the Company's most recent management discussion & analysis, can be obtained under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.aurometals.ca.

CAUTIONARY NOTE TO US INVESTORS

The technical and scientific information contained herein has been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, which differs from the standards adopted by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Accordingly, the technical and scientific information contained herein, including any estimates of mineral reserves and mineral resources, may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by U.S. companies subject to the disclosure requirements of the SEC.

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