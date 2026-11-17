MedicalVirtual.com, a specialist recruitment platform serving medical practices and clinics across the United States, has today released findings from its network of more than 400 US practices demonstrating a significant trend towards remote staffing in response to a growing shortage within local labor markets.

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2026) - MedicalVirtual.com, a specialist recruitment platform serving medical practices and clinics across the United States, has today released findings from its network of more than 400 US practices demonstrating a significant trend towards remote staffing in response to a growing shortage within local labor markets.





MedicalVirtual Remote Work Report 2026

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"What we are seeing across our clients is a huge shift towards remote-first work culture," said Krysthell Zablah, Lead Talent Specialist at Medical Virtual. "The labor shortage in healthcare is self-evident, and medical practices are adapting by looking abroad for skilled back office and support professionals.

"And since they've already adopted hybrid and remote-first policies, practices are finding it easier and easier to accommodate nearshore employees in their everyday workflows."

According to MedicalVirtual's internal data, 2026 has seen a 32% rise in demand for remote medical support professionals such as medical assistants and administrators, as practices look to counteract local skilled labor shortages with remote talent. They report the most commonly outsourced roles for 2026 include medical virtual assistants, intake specialists, receptionists, billing assistants and insurance specialists.





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The data indicates that Mexico, Brazil and Argentina are the most popular choices for remote hiring among medical practices in 2026, followed by Colombia, Peru and Chile. Participants cite strong time zone overlap and bilingual English-Spanish fluency among their highest priorities, with the latter helping practices to service the 44.9 million and growing native Spanish speakers living in the US (US Census Bureau).

When asked about why they sought to hire in Latin America more generally, respondents reported that they valued the region's high rates of C1-C2 English fluency, close cultural compatibility, shared time zones, and strong technological and educational infrastructures to support a highly skilled, remote-capable workforce.





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Read the full report at MedicalVirtual.com

About MedicalVirtual

Experienced healthcare support from Latin America, working your US clinic hours. Find HIPAA-trained medical virtual assistants for patient calls, scheduling, intake, insurance administration and documentation, with English-Spanish bilingual options. For more information, visit https://medicalvirtual.com

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