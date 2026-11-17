VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / Alset AI Ventures Inc. (TSXV:GPUS) (the "Company" or "Alset") announces that it has received approval from the British Columbia Registrar of Companies, under section 182(4) of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), to extend the deadline for holding its 2026 annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") by six months, from November 26, 2026 to May 26, 2027.

The Company requested the extension for administrative reasons, to give the directors additional time to prepare for the AGM. The Company will announce the date of the AGM and file the meeting materials on SEDAR+ in due course.

About Alset AI Ventures Inc.

Alset AI is an AI-focused venture investment platform dedicated to sourcing, funding, and developing companies across the artificial intelligence value chain. The company seeks to provide investors with diversified exposure to emerging applications and infrastructure that enable advancements in AI technologies.

For further information, please contact:

Adam Ingrao

Director and Chief Executive Officer

Email: adam@alsetai.com

Phone: 236.312.6744

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the timing of the AGM and the filing of meeting materials. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. The Company assumes no obligation to update these statements, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Alset AI Ventures Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/alset-ai-ventures-inc.-announces-extension-of-annual-general-mee-1253150