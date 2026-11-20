VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2026 / Alset AI Ventures Inc. (TSXV:GPUS)(OTCQB:GPUSF)(FSE:1R61) (WKN:A428RQ) ("Alset AI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering"), issuing an aggregate of 3,257,500 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a purchase price of $0.20 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $651,500.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.30 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from the issuance date.

The Units were issued pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"), together with the exemptions provided under Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 - Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (collectively, the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption"). The offering document prepared in the form prescribed by Form 45-106F19 under Canadian securities laws in connection with the Offering (the "Offering Document") is available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.alsetai.com. The Units were offered to purchasers resident in Canada, except Québec, and other qualifying jurisdictions in accordance with the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption and applicable regulatory requirements. Subject to the rules and policies of the TSXV, the securities issued in the Offering pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption are not subject to a hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering, together with its existing working capital, to provide follow-on funding to existing portfolio companies for operating and commercialization activities, fund corporate operations and portfolio oversight, pursue selective new investments consistent with its investment mandate, and maintain an unallocated working capital reserve, as detailed in the Offering Document.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid cash finder's fees of $14,000 to two finders. The Offering is subject to final acceptance by the TSXV.

The Common Shares, Warrants and Warrant Shares have not and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the "United States" or "U.S. persons" (as such terms are defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act and all applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the Common Shares, Warrants and Warrant Shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Marketing Agreement

The Company has entered into a marketing services agreement dated November 19, 2026 with Outside The Box Capital Inc. ("OTB"), pursuant to which OTB will provide strategic marketing and distribution services designed to increase awareness of the Company and investor engagement. The services will include campaign planning and ongoing strategic advice, social-media and community outreach, distribution of Company-approved materials through Reddit, Discord, Telegram, X (formerly Twitter) and StockTwits, featuring the Company in influencer-based videos, and occasional Q&A or news-highlight videos. Marketing materials will be subject to the Company's review and approval before dissemination.

The services will be provided for an initial two-month term commencing November 26, 2026 and ending January 26, 2027, unless terminated earlier in accordance with the agreement. In consideration for the services, the Company will pay OTB an aggregate cash fee of C$200,000, plus applicable taxes, consisting of C$50,000 due on November 26, 2026 and two payments of C$75,000 each, due at the end of Month 1 and Month 2 of the term, respectively. No securities will be issued as compensation under the agreement.

OTB is located at 2202 Green Orchard Place, Oakville, Ontario, L6H 4V4, and is headed by Jason Coles, Chief Executive Officer. The agreement is subject to the policies and acceptance of the TSXV.

OTB and its principals are at arm's length to the Company and, to the Company's knowledge, do not own any securities of the Company.

About Alset AI Ventures Inc.

Alset AI is an AI-focused venture investment platform dedicated to sourcing, funding, and developing companies across the artificial intelligence value chain. The company seeks to provide investors with diversified exposure to emerging applications and infrastructure that enable advancements in AI technologies.

For further information about Alset AI Ventures Inc., please contact:

Investor Relations

Adam Ingrao

Chief Executive Officer

T: 236.312.6744

E: ir@alsetai.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange or its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") regarding the Company, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the Offering, the ability of the Company to obtain all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including any approval required from the TSXV; the Company's anticipated use of proceeds from the Offering and the ability for the proceeds to allow the Company to execute on its near-term milestones and positions; whether the proceeds of the Offering will be sufficient for the purposes of the Company moving forward; the expected commencement, duration and scope of OTB's marketing services and their anticipated effect on Company awareness and investor engagement; and the strategic direction and business plans of the Company, including its ability to provide investors with diversified exposure to emerging applications and infrastructure that enable advancements in AI technologies. Forward-looking statements normally contain words like "will", "intend", "anticipate", "could", "should", "may", "might", "expect", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential", "project", "assume", "contemplate", "believe", "shall", "scheduled", and similar terms. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this press release. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions, and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable, and appropriate in the circumstances. Although management believes that the forward-looking statements herein are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Alset AI's business. Additional material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements herein include, without limitation, the impact of general economic conditions, and unforeseen events and developments. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are beyond the control of Alset AI. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as at the date hereof, and Alset AI undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in its most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure documents available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE: Alset AI Ventures Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/alset-ai-closes-non-brokered-private-placement-offering-1254612