Eight-week pilot gives customers the opportunity to explore Ritani's jewelry collections, preview engagement rings, and receive personalized shopping assistance by appointment.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / Ritani, the New York-based diamond and fine jewelry retailer known for its commitment to price transparency, quality craftsmanship and customer education, today announced the opening of its first pop-up showroom at the company's headquarters in White Plains, New York.

Opening just ahead of the holiday season, the eight-week pilot marks an exciting milestone for Ritani as the company introduces an in-person shopping experience, creating new opportunities to connect with customers, showcase its jewelry collections and provide personalized guidance throughout the shopping journey.

Available exclusively by appointment, the showroom offers customers a dedicated opportunity to explore Ritani's selection of engagement rings, wedding bands, natural and lab-grown diamonds and fine jewelry with assistance from Ritani Gemologists. Whether planning a holiday proposal, hoping to see an engagement ring in person before making a decision or searching for a meaningful gift for someone special, visitors can enjoy a more personal way to discover the Ritani collection.

Strategically timed for the holiday shopping season, the pop-up also gives customers the opportunity to take advantage of Ritani's seasonal promotions and explore its latest offerings in person. Current promotions include 30% off lab-grown diamonds, engagement rings, wedding bands and select jewelry with code BF30, as well as savings of up to 5% on natural diamonds. Ritani is also featuring rotating Blockbuster Deals, with special offers changing throughout the holiday season.

"The opening of our pop-up showroom is an exciting step for Ritani as we continue to evolve the ways we connect with our customers," said Maria Sadova, Director of Client Development at Ritani. "We know that purchasing a diamond or fine jewelry piece can be a meaningful and personal decision. This experience gives customers another way to explore our collections, ask questions, see pieces in person and receive personalized support from our team."

The showroom is located at Ritani's headquarters in White Plains, NY, and will operate for an initial eight-week period. Appointments are available Monday through Thursday from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM and Friday from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Customers interested in visiting the showroom are encouraged to call Ritani's team to schedule their personalized appointment.

Showroom Details:

Location : Ritani Headquarters, White Plains, NY

: Ritani Headquarters, White Plains, NY Availability : By appointment only

: By appointment only Hours : Monday-Thursday, 10:00 AM-6:00 PM; Friday, 10:00 AM-5:00 PM EST

: Monday-Thursday, 10:00 AM-6:00 PM; Friday, 10:00 AM-5:00 PM EST Duration : Eight-week pilot, beginning November 16, 2026

: Eight-week pilot, beginning November 16, 2026 Appointments: Call the Ritani team to schedule a visit.

Explore Ritani's collections and current holiday offers.

Contact Information:

Marisa Delatorre

E: marisad@ritani.com

T: 888-974-8264

SOURCE: Ritani

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/ritani-opens-first-pop-up-showroom-in-white-plains-ny-bringing-its-jew-1253183