SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / The Investments & Wealth Institute (the Institute)-the premier professional association, education provider, and standards body for financial advisors-presented two awards recognizing outstanding contributions to the investment and wealth management body of knowledge during a special awards ceremony at the Institute's flagship conference, Experience 2026.

Investment Consulting Impact Award

The Investment Consulting Impact Award honors individuals who have made an outstanding contribution and demonstrated commitment to the field of investment consulting, including contributions to industry-specific technology or advances in the advisor skill set.

The 2026 honoree is Mark J. P. Anson. Anson is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chief Investment Officer (CIO) of Commonfund. Previously, he was the President and CIO of the Bass Family Office, President and Global Head of Investment Management at Nuveen Investments, CEO and CIO of the British Telecom Pension Scheme (BTPS), CEO of Hermes Pensions Management, and CIO of the California Public Employees' Retirement System.

Wealth Management Impact Award

The Wealth Management Impact Award honors individuals who have contributed exceptional advancements in the field of private wealth management, embodied by the Institute's Certified Private Wealth Advisor (CPWA) program. The award recognizes key innovations and thought leadership in any of the following CPWA knowledge domains: human dynamics, wealth management strategies, client specialization, and legacy planning.

The 2026 honoree is Edythe "Dede" Pahl, a distinguished leader whose contributions have helped shape the professionalism, credibility, and recognition of financial services certifications. From 2006 to 2010, Pahl served as Executive Director of the Investment Management Consultants Association (IMCA), now the Investments & Wealth Institute. During her tenure, she played a pivotal role in elevating the Certified Investment Management Analyst (CIMA) certification, helping it become the first financial services certification in the United States to achieve accreditation under ANSI's internationally recognized standards. She was also instrumental in the creation and launch of the CPWA certification, expanding opportunities for advanced professional education and recognition in wealth management.

Previously, Pahl served for more than a decade in various roles, including Chief Operating Officer of the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, where she helped establish the CFP certification as a widely recognized benchmark of excellence in financial planning.

Today, Pahl continues to advance the field through her independent consulting work in professional certification. Her career reflects an enduring commitment to rigorous standards, professional competency, and public trust.

Learn more about the Institute's awards at https://investmentsandwealth.org/about/awards.

Media Contacts:

Investments & Wealth Institute

Carly Augeri, Director of Marketing Communications, Investments & Wealth Institute

+1 707-681-1243

caugeri@i-w.org

ABOUT THE INVESTMENTS & WEALTH INSTITUTE

Founded in 1985, the Investments & Wealth Institute is the premier professional association, education provider, and standards body for financial advisors. Through its award-winning events, publications, courses, and acclaimed certifications-Certified Investment Management Analyst (CIMA), Certified Private Wealth Advisor (CPWA), and Retirement Management Advisor (RMA) certifications-the Institute delivers world-class quality, highly practical education to more than 30,000 practitioners annually in over 40 countries. Members of the Institute include the industry's most successful investment consultants, advanced financial planners, and private wealth managers who embrace excellence and ethics in applying a broad set of knowledge and skills in their daily work with clients. Learn more at www.investmentsandwealth.org.

SOURCE: Investments & Wealth Institute

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