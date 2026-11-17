The business and culture publication invites pitches from founders, business leaders, innovators and creatives for coverage beginning in December 2026 and continuing into January 2027

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / Industry & Influence is accepting story pitches for earned editorial features scheduled to publish in December 2026 and January 2027. The call invites founders, executives, entrepreneurs, creatives and public relations professionals to share the people, ideas and business developments that deserve a closer look.

Industry & Influence is a business and culture publication covering influential companies, emerging brands, and the founders and creative leaders shaping their industries. Its stories explore the decisions and people behind a business, connecting individual experiences to broader changes in how people live, work and spend.

"We want to understand what someone saw, what they did about it, and why it matters to their customers, industry or community," said Liz Plummer, Arts & Business Contributor at Industry & Influence. "That story can come from a household name or a business readers are discovering for the first time. The strength of the story is what draws us in."

The stories behind the businesses

Industry & Influence's coverage brings together companies from different sectors through a focus on the ideas, leadership and customer needs driving their work. Examples include:

RoboTape: The publication examines how Innovative Automation approached a recurring manufacturing challenge through robotic tape application. The story connects a specific engineering insight with the larger business of industrial automation, while also exploring the company's ties to its Ontario community.

Cana Wedding Group: Coverage of Cana explores a wedding planning platform built around the needs of Christian and Catholic couples. The story looks at how understanding a specific community can shape a company's technology, services and approach to growth.

Tetris: A profile of Maya Rogers examines the leadership behind extending a globally recognized game into licensing, consumer products and live experiences. It considers how an established brand can reach new audiences while retaining the identity that made it recognizable.

Nylabone: The publication explores the relationship between canine behavior, product design and continued innovation at an established pet brand. The story also highlights Nylabone's recognition as a 2026 Industry Icon in Consumer Products.

Chip Motors: Coverage examines the company's proposed compact electric Life Utility Vehicle and its founders' approach to transportation for neighborhood errands and other short trips. The story considers how designing around everyday habits can create a distinct business proposition.

Recognizing achievement across industries

Alongside its editorial coverage, Industry & Influence presents recognition programs highlighting business innovation, professional achievement and community impact.

The 2026 List: Industry Icons recognizes 100 honorees across ten categories, bringing together established brands and emerging businesses. Honorees include e.l.f. Beauty, SharkNinja, Soho House, Oura and Lenovo US. The program considers areas such as innovation, leadership, customer experience, company culture, industry impact and community involvement.

State of Influence 50 is a national recognition series with one honoree selected from each state in each of its three categories:

Builder 50 : Recognizes residential builders for their work in craftsmanship, design, innovation, leadership and the communities they serve.

Recognizes residential builders for their work in craftsmanship, design, innovation, leadership and the communities they serve. Physician 50 : Recognizes physicians whose professional accomplishments, leadership, innovation and contributions to healthcare distinguish them within their states.

Recognizes physicians whose professional accomplishments, leadership, innovation and contributions to healthcare distinguish them within their states. Attorney 50: Recognizes attorneys for legal expertise, client service, professional reputation, leadership and community impact.

Submitting a story for editorial consideration

For December and January coverage, Industry & Influence welcomes pitches about meaningful business milestones, practical innovation, distinctive founder journeys, creative entrepreneurship and the shifts shaping 2027. Stories submitted through this editorial call will be considered on editorial merit, with no participation fee.

Pitches should explain the story, why it matters now, and its relevance to an industry or community. Supporting examples and access to the people behind the story are encouraged.

To submit, email sydney@industryandinfluence.com with a brief pitch, the name of the company or individual, a website or relevant links, and contact information. Public relations professionals are welcome to submit on behalf of their clients.

Readers can explore the publication at industryandinfluence.com and follow Industry & Influence on LinkedIn for the latest stories and future editorial calls.

About Industry & Influence

Industry & Influence is a business and culture publication covering influential companies, emerging brands, and the founders and creative leaders shaping their industries. Through company profiles, industry reporting and recognition programs including The 2026 List: Industry Icons and State of Influence 50, it explores innovation, entrepreneurship, consumer trends, design and leadership. Its mission is reflected in its tagline: Media for the Bold.

Media Contact

Sydney Carter

Industry & Influence

sydney@industryandinfluence.com

industryandinfluence.com

SOURCE: Industry & Influence

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/industry-and-influence-opens-call-for-earned-editorial-features-for-december-a-1253205