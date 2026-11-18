Onward Therapeutics Closes NT$900 Million (approximately US$28 Million) Series B Financing to Advance Clinical-Stage Oncology Pipeline

First capital increase since relocating global headquarters to Taiwan; Company targets Emerging Stock Board registration by the end of 2027

TAIPEI and EPALINGES, Switzerland and PARIS, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Onward Therapeutics, Inc. ("Onward Therapeutics" or the "Company") today announced that it has closed its NT$900 million (approximately US$28 million) Series B financing. The round was raised in two closings, the second of which took place in October 2026. It is the Company's first capital increase in Taiwan since it completed its share exchange and moved its global headquarters from Switzerland to Taiwan in October 2025. Before the share exchange, the Company had raised a total of CHF 75.5 million (approximately US$90 million) in its previous rounds. Proceeds from the Series B will fund the Company's clinical programs, the manufacturing of clinical supplies, and early-stage R&D.

Existing individual and institutional shareholders, including CDIB Capital Healthcare Ventures and Hong Kong Chlitina International, continued to support the Company in this round. New institutional investors include Beiley Biofund, Everbright Biofund, Test Rite International Co., Ltd., Grand Fortune Venture Capital, Hercules Bioventure Partners, MitoBitTech Venture, and Top Taiwan Venture Capital. A number of individual investors also joined the round.

Dr. C. Grace Yeh, Chairperson and CEO of Onward Therapeutics, said, "This financing, our first since establishing our global headquarters in Taiwan, allows us to advance our clinical programs while building our R&D presence here. We are grateful for the continued support of our existing shareholders and welcome our new investors. Many patients with difficult-to-treat or relapsed cancers still have limited treatment options. We aim to bring them new options through different types of cancer therapies."

Onward Therapeutics' portfolio includes two clinical-stage programs (an innovative bispecific antibody and an allogeneic cell therapy) and two early-stage drug discovery programs.

OT-A201 is a tetravalent bispecific antibody designed to address complementary mechanisms of tumor immune evasion and potential resistance to existing therapies. In solid tumors, OT-A201 has completed monotherapy dose escalation and advanced to Phase 1b, where planned studies include indication-specific expansion cohorts and combination regimens. In hematologic malignancies, enrollment in the Phase 1a study is expected to be completed by the end of 2026. Preliminary clinical activity, including tumor responses and disease stabilization, has been observed across different cancer types with a manageable safety profile, supporting further clinical investigation.

OT-C001 is an off-the-shelf, allogeneic natural killer (NK) cell therapy derived from umbilical cord blood. It is being evaluated in combination with rituximab in a Phase 1 clinical trial in France for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) who have relapsed after, or are refractory to, prior CAR-T and T-cell engager therapies. Preliminary results indicate a favorable safety profile, and several cases of complete metabolic response have been observed. Enrollment and follow-up are ongoing.

Onward Therapeutics' early-stage pipeline includes a small-molecule project in onco-metabolism (OT-S00X) and an antibody program against tumor-associated antigens (OT-A30X) with potential first-in-class characteristics.

Dr. Armand de Gramont, one of the Company's three co-founders, was promoted from Chief Scientific Officer to President of R&D in April 2026. He oversees the Company's overall R&D strategy and clinical development. "Our priority is to translate innovative science into meaningful clinical results. By focusing on indications where our therapies have the greatest potential to overcome treatment resistance, we aim to build a differentiated oncology pipeline to deliver new treatment options for patients," said Dr. de Gramont.

Onward Therapeutics has signed a listing advisory agreement with a securities firm and begun preparing to register on the Taipei Exchange's Emerging Stock Board by the end of 2027. In addition, the Company plans to expand its team and start clinical trials in Taiwan, further strengthening its local R&D presence.

About Onward Therapeutics

Founded in November 2019, Onward Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company focused on overcoming cancer drug resistance. Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, with teams in Switzerland and France, the Company is developing a multi-modality portfolio to bring new treatment options to patients with difficult-to-treat or relapsed cancers. For more information, visit www.onward-therapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about clinical development plans, timelines, and the Company's planned registration on the Emerging Stock Board. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. Onward Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

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