MoEngage Strengthens Agentic Marketing Capabilities: Launches Merlin Agent, Fully Integrated AI Decisioning, and More at NEXT Autumn'26

SYDNEY, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MoEngage, the agentic customer engagement platform, announced new capabilities at NEXT Autumn'26, its twice-yearly product launch. The launch includes an expanded Merlin Agent Harness, Merlin Agent, and per-user AI decisioning, now fully integrated into the MoEngage platform. These new capabilities aim to equip marketers with the tools to move beyond a segment-led approach.

"Brands have more data, channels, and AI tools than ever, yet most still plan around segments and schedules. They end up designing campaigns for an 'Average,' a blended persona no real customer holds. With the latest releases, we are helping brands to truly activate 1:1 personalization. Marketers set the guardrails and decide where to review, and agents handle decisioning and execution across the marketing stack," said Raviteja Dodda, Co-founder and CEO, MoEngage.

MoEngage at the Forefront of Agentic Customer Engagement

MoEngage has led agentic customer engagement and has invested in products and capabilities that let marketers spend more time on strategy and creativity, while agents work across the marketing workflow to drive instant actions and decisions in real time.

Merlin Custom Agents are among MoEngage's fastest-adopted products and are in production for customers across media, telecom, retail, healthcare, financial services, and banking. Loblaw, a Canadian retail company, uses Merlin Custom Agents to send personalized loyalty campaigns to 18 million customers in its PC Optimum program while reducing the build time by 60%.

MoEngage's acquisition of Aampe earlier this year was another significant step toward enabling enterprise brands to drive per-user decisioning at scale, shifting from a traditional segment-based approach to a unique one-agent-per-user model for true 1:1 personalization.

Beyond product investments, MoEngage concluded The Agentic Marketing Tour 2026, a global series of executive events that gives marketers and product owners a platform to exchange experiences and learnings and strengthen agentic adoption across industries.

New Capabilities to Further Strengthen Agentic Marketing

With these innovations, MoEngage aims to further empower enterprise brands to build individual-level customer engagement without compromising on the brand experience.

Merlin Agent Harness: Provides a shared workspace for marketers and agents - built for enterprise marketing, including a Context Hub, creative generation, and new two-way stack connectors.

Provides a shared workspace for marketers and agents - built for enterprise marketing, including a Context Hub, creative generation, and new two-way stack connectors. Merlin Agent: Serves as a single, always-on orchestrator across MoEngage, warehouses, CRMs, and analytics to spot metric changes, diagnose performance, and propose campaigns within brand guardrails.

Serves as a single, always-on orchestrator across MoEngage, warehouses, CRMs, and analytics to spot metric changes, diagnose performance, and propose campaigns within brand guardrails. AI Decisioning from Aampe: Fully integrated into the platform to learn customer-specific preferences across offers, content, channels, and timing for 1:1 individual-level campaign execution.

Information on latest product launches here.

About MoEngage

MoEngage is an Agentic Customer Engagement Platform trusted by over 1,350 global consumer brands, including Nine Entertainment, Loblaws, Kayak, SoundCloud, and Deutsche Telekom. The platform combines deep customer analytics, agentic marketing workflows through its Merlin AI Agents, and omnichannel orchestration across messaging and surfaces, helping marketing and product teams deliver personal experiences at any scale. MoEngage operates globally with 15 offices across North America, EMEA, Asia and ANZ.

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