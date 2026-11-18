VeriSilicon Introduces Low-Power, High-Performance Wearable Subsystem Solution for Next-Generation AI/AR Glasses

FLEXA Subsystem Architecture and DECNano Compression Technology Enable Efficient Computing, Data Transfer, and Memory Bandwidth Optimization

SHANGHAI, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VeriSilicon (688521.SH) announced its low-power, high-performance wearable subsystem solution for next-generation AI and augmented reality (AR) glasses. Building on its experience in the wearable market, VeriSilicon combines its broad portfolio of low-power processing IPs, including the new glasses-focused Nano-XR series, with subsystem-level architecture optimization to deliver power-efficient solutions for a wide range of glasses applications. The solution integrates a range of processing capabilities, including image and video processing, AI computing, voice and audio processing, display processing, and graphics rendering, enabling flexible and efficient system designs.

The new glasses-focused Nano-XR series extends VeriSilicon's established low-power Nano IP portfolio to address the specific requirements of AI/AR glasses. ISPNanoUltra-XR delivers smartphone-level photo and video quality with optimized power consumption and silicon area, while ISPPico-XR is designed for IR sensor applications, supporting always-on functions such as eye tracking and gesture recognition. DCNanoUltra-XR provides low-latency display processing for 3DoF/6DoF applications, featuring power-gating strategies and support for multiple high-speed display interfaces. GCNanoOptimaV-XR builds upon the widely adopted GCNanoUltraV, offering enhanced projection transformation capabilities, higher graphics performance, and a reduced memory footprint for glasses applications.

Beyond the Nano-XR series, VeriSilicon offers a comprehensive portfolio of processing IPs spanning Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) IP, Neural Network Processing Unit (NPU) IP, Video Processing Unit (VPU) IP, Digital Signal Processing (DSP) IP, Image Signal Processing (ISP) IP and Display Processing IP, with configurable options to address different power and performance requirements. Its DSP IPs support voice processing, noise reduction, audio codecs, and Cat.1/Cat.4-related applications in wearable devices, while its NPU IPs support diverse AI workloads, including low-power wake-up, image enhancement, and general-purpose AI computing. Customers can select and configure different IPs according to their specific application scenarios and computing requirements, enabling solutions ranging from basic, low-power glasses to advanced AR devices with richer computing and display capabilities. Support for RTOS, Linux, and Android further accommodates diverse application requirements.

At the subsystem level, VeriSilicon optimizes the overall processing architecture by enabling efficient data flows across different processing blocks and minimizing unnecessary data transfers and external memory accesses. Its DECNano compression technology enables visually lossless compression, reducing external PSRAM and DDR capacity and bandwidth requirements. Meanwhile, the FLEXA interface communication technology supports segment-level data exchange between processing IPs, using on-chip SRAM to buffer intermediate data and further reduce external memory accesses and end-to-end latency.

"Smart glasses are rapidly evolving to support increasingly sophisticated applications that integrate sensing, image capture, AI processing, and advanced display capabilities. Delivering these experiences requires not only power-efficient individual IPs, but also seamless integration and optimized collaboration across the entire subsystem," said Weijin Dai, Chief Strategy Officer, Executive Vice President and General Manager of the IP Division at VeriSilicon. "Building on our proven success in the wearable market with our comprehensive Nano IP portfolio, spanning camera, AI processing, graphics, and display technologies, we are taking the next step by introducing our Nano-XR IP series and integrated wearable subsystem solution. By leveraging our FLEXA subsystem architecture and DECNano compression technology, we enable efficient collaboration among IP building blocks, significantly improving data movement efficiency while reducing memory bandwidth requirements, processing latency, and power consumption. We are also actively collaborating with customers on dedicated smart glasses chip designs incorporating Nano-XR IPs to enable more advanced AI/AR applications and next-generation wearable experiences."

About VeriSilicon

VeriSilicon Microelectronics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (VeriSilicon, 688521.SH) is a leading publicly listed provider of custom silicon solutions, with a comprehensive and proprietary portfolio of semiconductor IPs, and a long-standing focus on AI ASIC custom silicon. For more information, please visit: www.verisilicon.com

Media Contact: press@verisilicon.com

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