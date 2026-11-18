AM Best views an investment pilot programme in China that allows for greater investment of inward cross-border reinsurance income overseas as a credit positive as it should create new growth opportunities beyond the competitive domestic non-life insurance market.

The policy document released jointly by the Office of the Financial Commission of the CPC Shanghai Municipal Committee, the Shanghai branch of the National Financial Regulatory Administration, People's Bank of China Shanghai Head Office and the Shanghai branch of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, covers four selected (re)insurers: PICC Property and Casualty, Ping An Property Insurance, China Pacific Property Insurance and China Property Casualty Reinsurance. It allows them to invest inward cross-border reinsurance revenue in overseas markets through the Shanghai International Reinsurance Centre, subject to a total dedicated USD 1 billion investment quota.

According to the Best's Commentary, "Shanghai Cross-Border Investment Pilot Unlocks Overseas Growth Potential of China Non-Life Companies," the pilot may improve an insurer's business profile from a geographical and revenue diversification standpoint, as well as enable these participating insurers the ability to better match overseas assets and liabilities by linking offshore underwriting with offshore investment, thus improving the commercial sustainability of China's cross-border reinsurance business.

"Despite China's sizeable overseas footprint, the participation of Chinese insurers remains very low, and so the Shanghai pilot provides an important new channel for Chinese insurers to support Chinese Interests Abroad and the Belt and Road Initiative-related business," said Aaron Li, financial analyst, AM Best.

According to the commentary, further expansion of the pilot should support Shanghai's development as an international reinsurance hub. Officially launched around three years ago, the Shanghai International Reinsurance Centre remains in an early stage of development. Overseas institutions account for more than one-third of the institutions based at the Shanghai International Reinsurance Centre, behind other markets such as London or Singapore, where approximately 70% of premiums come from overseas, or Hong Kong, which derives approximately 45% of its premiums overseas. Further development of the platform could help accelerate the inflow of global risks into Shanghai.

"The USD 1 billion initial quota in the pilot programme is modest, making the pilot more significant as a structural policy development and controlled testing ground than as an immediate driver of premium or investment growth, but successful implementation could support a broader rollout to more insurers and/or an increase in the investment quota," said Lucie Huang, associate director, AM Best.

To access the full copy of this commentary, please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=370859.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com

Copyright 2026 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

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Contacts:

Aaron Li

Financial Analyst

+852 2827 3426

aaron.li@ambest.com



Lucie Huang

Associate Director, Analytics

+852 2827 3414

lucie.huang@ambest.com



Christopher Sharkey

Associate Director, Public Relations

+1 908 882 2310

christopher.sharkey@ambest.com



Cynthia Ang

Senior Industry Research Analyst

+65 6303 5026

cynthia.ang@ambest.com