Brighton College (Singapore) Announces Founding Sixth Form Pupil Leaders to Mentor and Inspire Younger Pupils

As the College opens its Sixth Form Centre, its founding Year 12 cohort takes on leadership and mentoring roles, supporting younger pupils' confidence, emotional wellbeing and sense of belonging

Opportunities for older boys to mentor younger boys will provide male role models, helping pupils navigate friendships and develop healthy relationships

SINGAPORE, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brighton College (Singapore) has announced its founding Sixth Form pupil leadership team, with pupils taking on responsibilities to mentor younger children, build confidence and shape a supportive school community.

Central to the initiative is a commitment to pupil wellbeing, recognising the importance of positive peer relationships and trusted role models in young people's emotional development.

The announcement follows the official opening of its Sixth Form Centre on 12 November, completing the College's educational pathway for pupils aged 18 months to 18 years.

Leading the team are Head Pupils Shaylan Pathak and Isabelle Bennett, alongside Deputy Head Pupils Matthew Cox and Ritisha Saha. The four pupils will support House activities in Lower Prep, while House Captains, Prefects and Subject Ambassadors will contribute to academic progress, wellbeing, charitable initiatives and co-curricular activities.

Nick Davies, Head of College at Brighton College (Singapore), said: "The opening of our Sixth Form Centre is a defining milestone, bringing together pupils from Early Years through to A-levels. What makes this meaningful is the opportunity for our founding pupils to lead by example, pursuing their own ambitions while inspiring those who follow them. Through leadership and mentoring, we want them to support younger pupils and help shape a culture where kindness, confidence and a commitment to others are part of everyday school life."

Older pupils inspiring the next generation

Reflecting the College's values of Curiosity, Confidence and Kindness, its Peer Mentorship Programme encourages Sixth Formers to support younger pupils through four areas: reading, pastoral guidance, positive role modelling and academic mentoring.

A key focus will be creating opportunities for older boys to mentor younger boys, recognising the role positive male role models can play in supporting emotional wellbeing. The initiative aims to encourage open conversations, build confidence and help younger boys navigate friendships and growing up.

Reading mentorship is underway, with Year 12 pupils visiting Nursery and Reception classes to share stories. Other mentoring activities will be introduced progressively with training developed alongside teachers.

A new chapter for Brighton College (Singapore)

The Sixth Form Centre's opening follows the arrival of the founding Year 12 cohort in August 2026, introducing a two-year A-level programme combining academic specialisation with personalised support.

With an average A-level class size of seven pupils, the Sixth Form offers individualised attention and dedicated facilities, including The Club for socialising, The Study for independent learning, and The Global Futures Centre for university and careers guidance.

Beyond academic achievement, the founding cohort is helping establish a culture of service, belonging and mutual support, setting an example for future generations of Brighton College (Singapore) pupils.

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