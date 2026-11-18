Thunes and PayerMax Deepen Strategic Collaboration to Enhance Global Payout Capabilities

The collaboration brings together PayerMax's global payment expertise and merchant network with Thunes' cross-border payment infrastructure to support businesses expanding across international markets.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunes, the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world, today announced the deepening of its alliance with PayerMax, a Singapore-headquartered global payments company which provides integrated acquiring, payout, and collection solutions to help businesses operate and expand across international markets. The alliance underscores Thunes' continued expansion into the high-growth gig and creator economy, providing vital cross-border payment infrastructure for the next generation of digital workers.

Building on their existing collaboration, PayerMax and Thunes will further strengthen their collaboration in cross-border payment services, linking their respective capabilities and global networks to enhance payout efficiency and connectivity across international markets. The alliance supports the rapid international expansion of leading gaming, live-streaming, and social entertainment platforms by enabling real-time disbursements into local bank accounts and mobile wallets across Africa, India, Latin America, and the United States.

As digital platforms scale globally, the gig workforce increasingly relies on instant cross-border payouts. However, traditional international payouts often involve multi-day settlement delays, unpredictable intermediary deductions, and opaque FX fees, eroding trust and platform momentum. With the creator economy predicted to reach $323.48 billion in 2026, a 26% year-over-year surge, real-time earnings access has become essential for platform loyalty. Through this collaboration, PayerMax and Thunes aim to further enhance cross-border payout services by leveraging their complementary strengths in global payment connectivity, local market expertise, and financial infrastructure.

The collaboration will focus on improving payment efficiency, expanding market connectivity, and supporting more seamless payout experiences for businesses operating across borders, particularly in digital entertainment and other fast-growing digital sectors.

Winnie Lau , Global Head of Commercial at PayerMax, said: "As businesses expand globally, payment needs are becoming increasingly diverse. At PayerMax, we remain focused on building reliable, localized payment capabilities to support our merchants' international growth. We value our partnership with Thunes and look forward to further complementing cross-border payout services, strengthening global payment connectivity, and helping merchants succeed across the globe."

Andrew Stewart , Chief Revenue Officer at Thunes, added: "The global gig economy is expanding rapidly, but its workforce is too often constrained by outdated, slow-moving cross-border payment infrastructure. Payment friction directly impacts earner retention and platform growth. We are thrilled to deepen our collaboration with PayerMax, reinforcing Thunes' commitment to powering real-time money movement for the global digital economy."

The two companies celebrated the deepening of their alliance at the Singapore Fintech Festival, marking the next milestone in their continued collaboration and shared growth.

About Thunes:

For more information, visit: https://www.thunes.com/

About PayerMax

For more information, please visit www.payermax.com.

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