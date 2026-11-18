Hansol Bio Expands Its Global Footprint with K-Beauty Manufacturing Expertise

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansol Bio, a South Korean cosmetics OEM/ODM manufacturer, is expanding its presence in global cosmetics markets, backed by strong R&D capabilities and world-class production facilities. The company offers end-to-end services covering product planning, R&D, manufacturing, quality control and packaging, helping global beauty brands develop products and enter new markets.

Founded in 2012, Hansol Bio provides custom OEM/ODM solutions tailored to each client's brand concept and target market, drawing on its expertise in cosmetics R&D and manufacturing. Through its in-house research center, the company develops differentiated ingredients and formulations. It has the technical capabilities to serve a wide range of product categories, including skincare, functional cosmetics, haircare, body care and color cosmetics.

Hansol Bio continues to expand its production capacity and global business base. With a monthly production capacity of more than 1.2 million units, the company exports its products to 71 countries across Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Latin America.

Another competitive advantage is the company's tailored partnership model for overseas clients. Hansol Bio offers step-by-step services that take into account consumer preferences and distribution environments in each country, covering everything from product planning and formulation development to design, packaging, production and delivery. The company accommodates each client's business scale and requirements, from small-batch to large-scale production. It also supports the product development and regulatory documentation needed to enter overseas markets.

Hansol Bio recently launched a new online platform (https://lab.hansolbio.com/ko) to make it easier for overseas buyers to work with the company. On the platform, users can browse a wide range of cosmetic formulations and packaging options and combine the product specifications they want to request a quote estimate. The platform also lets users request product samples and explore ready-to-launch brand concepts, so overseas clients can evaluate OEM/ODM projects more conveniently. In addition, the company has built a proprietary fragrance library spanning fine fragrance, skincare and color cosmetics, helping clients create distinctive scents that match their brand concepts.

"We will continue to strengthen our product competitiveness through ongoing R&D and advancements in our production systems," said Kim Young-rae, CEO of Hansol Bio. "At the same time, we plan to use our new online platform to expand opportunities for collaboration with overseas buyers and solidify our position as a trusted global cosmetics manufacturing partner."

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