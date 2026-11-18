SteriLance Medical Launches BGM Partnership Initiative Featuring NanoSense Lancing System

New initiative invites blood glucose monitoring brands to explore starter-kit integration and dedicated lancet refill opportunities.

SUZHOU, China, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SteriLance Medical (Suzhou) Inc., a medical device manufacturer and the developer of the NanoSense brand, today announced an initiative to expand collaboration with blood glucose monitoring (BGM) brands through an integrated lancing solution designed to enhance everyday testing.

While BGM innovation often focuses on meter accuracy, connectivity and test strip performance, the lancing process is also an important part of the user experience. Every glucose test begins with a finger prick, making the ease of preparing and using a lancing device relevant to daily testing.

NanoSense combines a dedicated lancing device with proprietary disposable lancets. Its design simplifies routine preparation from nine steps to five, including loading a lancet without removing the device cap. The needle remains concealed during loading and use. NanoSense also features TPC motion-control technology, designed to control lancet movement and reduce vibration associated with end-of-stroke impact, alongside nine adjustable depth settings. The product received a 2022 Red Dot Design Award.

For BGM brands, integrating NanoSense into a glucose meter starter kit offers a way to differentiate the overall testing experience from the first use. Its dedicated lancets also create a potential refill opportunity through existing pharmacy, e-commerce, distributor and retail channels, alongside glucose test strips.

Through this initiative, SteriLance Medical is inviting BGM manufacturers and brand owners to explore NanoSense integration in future meter kits and dedicated lancet refill programs. Cooperation models may include branded product integration, OEM and customized programs, subject to partner requirements and applicable market regulations.

"Improving the blood glucose monitoring experience does not always require developing another glucose meter. The lancing process is an important part of everyday testing, and we aim to work with BGM brands to make it simpler through better product integration," said a SteriLance Medical representative.

About SteriLance Medical

SteriLance Medical (Suzhou) Inc. develops and manufactures lancing devices, disposable and safety lancets, insulin pen needles and surgical blades for global healthcare markets. The company serves customers through OEM, ODM and branded product cooperation. NanoSense is its lancing system brand, combining a dedicated device with proprietary disposable lancets.

For more information, visit https://en.sterilance.com/

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