Envision Energy Strengthens Partnership with Vietnam's Tai Tam Group with 45 MW Wind Project and 15-Year Service to Unlock Low-Wind Potential

HANOI, Vietnam, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Energy, a global leader in green technology, has strengthened its partnership with Vietnam's Tai Tam Group through a new 45 MW Phuoc Dan wind project. Building on five years of successful cooperation, the two companies have also signed agreements extending the existing Long-Term Service Agreements (LTSAs) by 15 years, covering a combined 100 MW of operational wind assets.

Located in Khanh Hoa Province, the 45 MW Phuoc Dan project will deploy Envision's EN-182/5.X turbines from its Model X platform. With average wind speeds of approximately 6.5 m/s, the site presents medium to low wind conditions. Envision has tailored the turbine configuration to the site, optimising rotor diameter and rated power to capture more wind energy and improve power generation efficiency. The solution is designed to enhance project economics and unlock the potential of Vietnam's medium- and low-wind resources.

The extended service agreements cover the 50 MW Hoang Hai and 50 MW Tai Tam wind farms in Quang Tri Province, both operational since 2021. The agreements will provide ongoing service support to maintain reliable operations and protect asset performance throughout their operating lives.

Edward Hou, Senior Vice President and President of Asia-Pacific Region at Envision Energy, said: "The energy transition is about more than adding renewable capacity; it is about building a more sustainable energy future through innovation and long-term collaboration. With Vietnam targeting 26-38 GW of combined onshore and nearshore wind capacity by 2030 under its revised Power Development Plan VIII, our expanded collaboration with Tai Tam reflects the trust in Envision's wind technology and lifecycle service capabilities, and our commitment to supporting this ambition. By combining technological innovation with deep local expertise, we aim to turn Vietnam's abundant wind resources into lasting value and contribute to the evolution of the region's energy landscape."

Mr. Do Hoang Khai, Chief Executive Officer of Tai Tam Group, said: "As one of Vietnam's leading renewable energy developers, with a 1.5 GW wind portfolio that includes 1.4 GW of new capacity to be delivered by 2035, Tai Tam Group is committed to deploying advanced, high-performance technology that ensures optimal asset availability and sustainable returns across the full project lifecycle. Building on the proven performance of our operating wind farms in Quang Tri, and now expanding to the Phuoc Dan project in Khanh Hoa, we are confident and expect Envision to continue demonstrating technological excellence and world-class long-term service capabilities. This expanded partnership between Tai Tam and Envision reinforces our shared commitment to accelerating Vietnam's green energy transition and strengthening national energy security."

As a major player in Vietnam, Envision has built a strong presence in Vietnam's wind power market. Between 2019 and 2022, the company delivered more than 1.2 GW of onshore wind turbines in the country, achieving a leading market position. It has also established a localized delivery and service network, supported by dedicated teams and national and regional hubs for major components and spare parts. These capabilities support efficient project delivery and reliable long-term operations and maintenance, giving customers greater confidence in asset performance and investment returns.

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