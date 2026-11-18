MetaComp scales its interoperable, agentic payment network to support push for integrated cross-border payments in ASEAN and beyond

One year on, MetaComp's StableX Agentic Network connects ASEAN markets with the wider region and has more than 1,000 members

SINGAPORE, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaComp Pte. Ltd. ("MetaComp"), a Singapore-headquartered Web2.5 payments solutions provider licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) as a Major Payment Institution, is scaling the StableX Agentic Network to carry more cross-border payments into and across Southeast Asia, for banks, payment service providers and businesses. The network is an interoperable, agentic payment infrastructure that spans currencies and regions, and in its first year it grew to more than 1,000 members reaching over 100,000 users.

MetaComp marked the network's first year at its industry forum, Agents Are Moving Money. Are You Ready?, held on 17 November on the eve of Singapore FinTech Festival 2026, with Mr Tan Kiat How, Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information, as Guest of Honour.

Key thought leaders from banking, payments, digital assets and academia, including Prof Hahn Jungpil, Provost's Chair Professor at the School of Computing at the National University of Singapore and representatives from Tether and PwC discussed what agentic payments must demonstrate to earn the trust of institutions and the businesses that depend on them.

Why ASEAN, why now

The forum coincided with the 49th ASEAN Summit. On 14 November, ASEAN member states signed the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA), the bloc's first standalone, legally binding digital economy agreement. DEFA sets common rules for digital trade, cross-border data flows and electronic payments, and is expected to enter into force in early 2027.

Google, Temasek and Bain & Company project that Southeast Asia's digital economy will reach US$368 billion in gross merchandise value this year, up 17%. ASEAN's merchandise trade reached US$2.1 trillion in the first half of 2025, up 16.4% year on year, according to the ASEAN Secretariat.

Yet businesses that pay across Southeast Asia still deal with different rails, currencies and rules in each market. Private networks that connect those systems, and comply with each of them, can help turn that growth into everyday trade.

Agentic payment Infrastructure for ASEAN

The StableX Agentic Network is built to connect fiat and stablecoin rails in one place and routes each payment across available pathways by rate. Its members include payment service providers whose clients are expanding into Southeast Asia, including exporters from North Asia.

If one corridor is slow or unavailable, a payment can take another. In April, MetaComp announced it would adopt Solana as a preferred blockchain for settlement within the network, adding a route alongside fiat rails. Now, the network has also gone agentic.

The network gives institutions two-way access to Southeast Asia. Over local rails and SWIFT, they can pay out in local currency in six ASEAN markets: Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, the Philippines and Thailand. They can also collect local currency in Singapore, the Philippines and Indonesia, with Vietnam to follow.

What makes the network agentic is how it handles AI agents. It is designed for payments made by agents and humans, and governance is built into how they take part.

Building on MetaComp's existing compliance controls, the StableX Know Your Agent (StableX KYA) Framework acts as the network's 'gatekeeper'. Every agent on the network must be verified, bounded and accountable. Each one is registered to a verified owner, works only within the permissions it has been given, and can be traced back to whoever is responsible for it. StableX KYA decides which agents can join the network and be active on it, and what each one is authorised to do.

Launched in April 2026, StableX KYA has since been productised and taken live. It oversees agents across their full lifecycle, and its monitoring framework sets out more than 30 measures across six governance objectives to track how agents behave over time, with results shown on a live dashboard.

Once payments are moving, VisionX, MetaComp's compliance intelligence engine, screens transactions as they happen, across fiat and on-chain activity. Together, StableX KYA and VisionX AI mean every agent on the network is governed and every transaction is screened, whichever corridor a payment takes.

As agentic and cross-border payments have evolved, VisionX has kept pace, expanding its capabilities over the past year. At the forum, VisionX AI, a standalone RegTech company within Alpha Ladder Group, unveiled AEGIS, its proprietary Large Graph Model for financial crime detection, and launched TraceX, a blockchain investigation platform.

Tin Pei Ling, Co-President of MetaComp, said: "ASEAN has set a clear ambition for integrated payments, and policy only becomes trade when payments can move between markets. We are building an interoperable agentic payment infrastructure for the region, now with more than 1,000 members on the StableX Agentic Network. As more payments are initiated by AI agents, we take AI governance and safety seriously, which is why the StableX KYA framework is a key feature of our infrastructure, so that every agent permitted into our network is verified, bounded and accountable. A payment network is only as useful as the trust behind it."

Dr Bo Bai, Executive Chairman and Co-founder of Alpha Ladder Group, parent group of MetaComp, said: "Southeast Asia is where many of our clients' businesses are growing. When we launched the StableX Network a year ago, the aim was payment infrastructure that institutions could rely on across markets, not only in Singapore. With new investment behind us, we can take it into more of the region's markets and connect businesses from North Asia and beyond to them."

The network's first year has also been recognised by industry judges. The StableX Agentic Network was named Outstanding Use of AI for Cross-Border Payments at The Digital Banker's Global AI Innovation Awards 2026, and VisionX won Best Compliance-First Innovation (Transaction Monitoring) at The Digital Banker's Digital Assets Awards 2026.

Beyond the network, MetaComp was named to the CB Insights 2026 Fintech 100 and listed among Tech in Asia and Statista's Singapore's Top Fintech Companies 2027. It is also a finalist in the Regulatory Leader category of the Singapore FinTech Festival FinTech Excellence Awards 2026.

Visitors can see the StableX Agentic Network and VisionX at the Alpha Ladder booth, 6A13, Hall 6, Singapore EXPO, from 18 to 20 November.

About MetaComp

MetaComp is a Singapore-headquartered payments company licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore as a Major Payment Institution. Guided by "Easier Payments, Resilient by Design," MetaComp connects fiat and stablecoin rails through a compliant Web2.5 architecture, enabling institutions and businesses to move, convert and manage capital across borders.

MetaComp is advancing the next evolution of payments through the StableX Agentic Network, which has grown to more than 1,000 members reaching over 100,000 users. Through its agentic financial solution, AI agents can access MetaComp's regulated payment capabilities directly, supported by StableX KYA, launched in April 2026, for agent governance, and VisionX for integrated fiat and on-chain compliance intelligence.

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