Qonto has been granted banking license, marking a historic milestone in its European development

Qonto has been granted a Credit Institution license by the French banking authority Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution (ACPR) and the European Central Bank (ECB).

The license marks a major corporate milestone. It provides the regulatory foundation for Qonto to progressively broaden the lending and savings capabilities it offers directly to European SMEs.

The company now serves more than 750,000 SMEs and freelancers across eight European markets.

PARIS, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Qonto, the finance management platform for European SMEs, today announces that it has been granted its Credit Institution license. Less than a decade after Qonto's launch, the license opens a new chapter in the company's development, enabling Qonto to progressively extend its integrated banking and finance management platform with broader lending and savings capabilities for European SMEs.

A major milestone in Qonto's development

Qonto obtained its own Payment Institution license in 2018 and has been operating on its own core banking system since 2019. Over that period, it has progressively expanded its product offering beyond business banking to include financial tools, such as invoicing, bookkeeping and expense and spend management, as well as financing solutions such as Pay Later.

The Credit Institution license now significantly expands the scope of activities Qonto is authorised to conduct and marks the next stage in its regulatory development. It follows Qonto's application in 2025 and comes as the company builds on strong regulatory, governance, operational and financial foundations, including its sustained profitability since 2023.

A stronger foundation to serve European businesses

Access to financing and cash-flow management remain challenges for many small businesses. In a Qonto survey of 1,659 solo entrepreneurs and micro-businesses in France, Germany, Italy and Spain, 28% reported missing opportunities because of a lack of financing, while nearly half cited cash-flow management as a major ongoing challenge.*

To help address these needs, Qonto will be able to broaden the lending and savings services it offers directly and connect them with its existing banking and financial tools. By bringing together financial activity, insights and access to credit within the same platform, Qonto can make it simpler for businesses to identify their needs and act on them, whether managing working capital, financing investment or putting available balances to work.

"Since day one, we have built Qonto as entrepreneurs, for entrepreneurs, around a simple belief: the people building Europe's economy deserve a financial partner with the same ambition they have," said Alexandre Prot, co-founder and CEO of Qonto."Too many European businesses still lack access to the financial support they need. This license strengthens our ability to support businesses across all aspects of their financial operations, from day-to-day management to financing their growth. But we remain true to our tech DNA, our scale-up values and our drive to excel, so that we can always deliver the very best to our customers across Europe."

The license brings Qonto within the European prudential framework applicable to banks, under ACPR supervision within the European Central Bank's Single Supervisory Mechanism. This means enhanced requirements on capital, liquidity, risk management and governance, designed to support the resilience of the bank and protect its customers.

Once the license is active, eligible deposits held with Qonto will also be covered by the French deposit guarantee scheme, the FGDR, up to €100,000 per depositor, as with any other French bank.

Qonto plans to broaden its offering with new financing and savings solutions for businesses:

November 2026



- Account remuneration extended to Germany and Portugal

- Instant capital deposit certificates for company creation in France





extended to Germany and Portugal in France First half of 2027:



- A first range of financing solutions (invoice financing, credit lines and loans) and term deposits, rolled out progressively across Qonto's markets

- Additional services tailored to local market needs

Timelines are indicative and subject to regulatory and operational readiness. Further details on eligibility, market availability and launch dates will be shared as each product is introduced.

*Survey source: Qonto external study, March-April 2026; 1,659 respondents across France, Germany, Italy and Spain, comprising solo entrepreneurs and micro businesses with up to nine employees.

About Qonto

Qonto is the finance management platform for European SMEs, serving more than 750,000 businesses across eight EU markets. Bringing together banking and finance tools, including invoicing, bookkeeping and spend management, Qonto gives them one AI-powered platform to run their business. Launched in 2017 by Alexandre Prot and Steve Anavi, Qonto has a team of more than 1,700 people across 7 European offices.

Media contact

pr@qonto.com

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