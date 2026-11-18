Scalefusion Wins Platinum at 2026 MarCom Awards for its Brand Video

The award recognizes Scalefusion's creative approach to bringing its unified endpoint management, access, and security vision to life through brand storytelling.

PUNE, India, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ProMobi Technologies today announced that Scalefusion, its flagship unified management platform, has been named a Platinum Level Winner at the 2026 MarCom Awards for its brand video, 'One Platform. One Agent. We are Scalefusion.' The recognition celebrates the brand film's creative execution and its approach to communicating Scalefusion's unified platform vision.

Built around a futuristic visual narrative, the brand film takes viewers inside the Scalefusion system, bringing its core products; Endpoint Management, OneIdP, and Veltar to life. Rather than presenting individual products in isolation, the film depicts how device management, identity access, and endpoint security work together as part of a unified IT experience.

The creative concept reflects Scalefusion's broader brand vision: simplifying enterprise IT by bringing distinct capabilities together within a connected platform. Through visual storytelling, the film translates a complex technology proposition into an engaging brand experience, giving audiences a tangible sense of how the platform comes together.

Commenting on the recognition, Swapnil Shete, VP of Marketing at Scalefusion, said:

"Technology and SaaS brands alike, often find themselves explaining what their products do. We wanted to go a step further and show what they stand for. With this film, our ambition was to make the idea of unified IT feel tangible, not just technically, but creatively. Every product has its own purpose and strength, but the bigger story is how they come together to create a more connected experience. This recognition is encouraging because it acknowledges the thought and craft behind how we tell that story."

The MarCom Awards, administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), recognize excellence in marketing and communications across creative disciplines. The Platinum distinction represents the competition's highest award level, with entries evaluated by experienced industry professionals.

The award adds to Scalefusion's continued efforts to build a distinctive global brand, translating its evolving platform capabilities into a cohesive narrative for IT and security teams worldwide.

Watch the award-winning brand film:

https://youtu.be/eNDCvqEW3gU

About Scalefusion

Scalefusion provides a comprehensive suite of products engineered to simplify endpoint, user, and access management for IT teams. The powerful product lineup includes Scalefusion UEM for streamlined device management, Scalefusion OneIdP for secure zero-trust access, and Scalefusion Veltar for advanced endpoint security. With over 12,000+ businesses in 120+ countries trusting our products, Scalefusion ensures your business is always one step ahead.

For more information, please visit https://www.scalefusion.com.

Scalefusion on LinkedIn.

Contact Information:

Name: Swapnil Shete

Email: swapnil.shete@promobitech.com

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