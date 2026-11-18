Redseer Builds MENA CXO's Intelligence Layer; Commits $5 Million Investment to the Benchmarks Platform

Benchmarks MENA 2.0 brings together proprietary data and strategic advisory across nine markets in MENA's $200 billion digital economy.

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Redseer Strategy Consultants today announced the official launch of Benchmarks MENA 2.0, its proprietary business intelligence platform, alongside a planned investment of approximately $5 million in the platform's continued development and technology capabilities. Built on a combination of high-speed proprietary data, deep market intelligence and strategic advisory, Benchmarks 2.0 is built to power the judgment behind the most critical decisions that operators, investors, brands and policymakers take.

The investment will support the platform's technology and data infrastructure, as well as its next phase of evolution, including an advanced AI layer and a proprietary Small Language Model (SLM) for the platform.

Decisions in MENA have changed

Leaders and CEOs across the Middle East now decide in weeks, not years. Questions on assortment, pricing, market entry or an acquisition are no longer periodic exercises.

General intelligence is now available to everyone. What remains scarce is data no one else has, and a recommendation from people and institutions leaders' trust. Traditional consulting, built around long engagements and one-time reports, has struggled to meet this need on an ongoing basis.

Redseer believes MENA's digital economy at USD 200 billion is a large opportunity on track to cross $500 billion by 2030.

Anil Kumar, CEO, and Sandeep Ganediwalla, Managing Partner - Middle East, Redseer strategy consultants, said in a joint statement, "Winning in MENA requires more than understanding market size or market share; it requires knowing what is driving the market, where opportunities are emerging and how competitive positions are evolving across countries, cities and consumer segments. Benchmarks addresses this gap by combining high-speed proprietary data with Redseer's strategic advisory, giving businesses both the evidence and the judgement to make critical decisions. Built over 2 years with regional teams and client validation, the platform is backed by our planned investment of approximately $5 million to strengthen its technology and data infrastructure, with our proprietary SLM shaping its next evolution.", they further added, "We are already seeing the impact, with clients piloting Benchmarks 2.0 reporting up to 3x faster strategy decision-making and 4x faster investment turnaround."

What it covers in MENA

Benchmarks platform tracks 150+ platforms, retailers and brands across QComm and Online Retail. QComm spans nine markets, with 50+ KPIs per player. Online Retail covers the UAE, KSA, and Egypt across electronics, fashion, beauty, grocery and home, with 20+ player-level indicators.

Coverage includes city-level cuts, historical data and forecasts, with frequent tracking in fast-moving areas. Thousands of consumer surveys and expert discussions each month connect performance with consumer perceptions, explaining market shifts.

It also enables topical intelligence, as demonstrated by Redseer's Middle East Conflict Monitor, which tracks the impact of changing conditions on consumer behaviour, mobility, tourism and sector performance.

Redseer states, the client pilots have helped listed quick commerce players substantiate market-share narratives, a regional super-app size its dark-store opportunity, and a retail group pressure-test an acquisition thesis. Clients also used the platform to assess the conflict's sector impact and track developments over time. Their feedback has directly shaped the data and insights that matter most for businesses to make faster decisions.

Benchmarks MENA 2.0 is available to operators, investors, brands and policymakers. Request a demonstration at redseer.com/me/benchmarks.

About Redseer Strategy Consultants

Redseer Strategy Consultants is a strategy consulting firm that guides critical decisions in disruptive markets for brands, platforms and investors. The firm works across the Middle East, Southeast Asia and India with 200+ consultants, with its regional practice serving clients across the GCC and North Africa. Learn more: www.redseer.com

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