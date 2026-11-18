CJ BIO to Showcase Next-Generation Taste & Nutrition Innovations at Fi Europe 2026, Unveiling TasteNrich Harmony KOKU

Under the banner "More of what you want, less of what you don't," CJ BIO introduces clean-label solutions delivering profound mouthfulness and lasting savory depth, alongside trend-driven condition-specific nutrition.

FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ BIO, a leading global bio-solutions provider, has announced its participation in Food Ingredients Europe (Fi Europe) 2026, taking place November 17-19 at Messe Frankfurt (Booth 42G4). Positioning its booth as "The Taste & Nutrition Lab," CJ BIO will showcase bioprocess solutions that help manufacturers deliver indulgent taste alongside cleaner, healthier profiles.

Central to the showcase is the global debut of TasteNrich Harmony KOKU, a new clean-label savory solution.

Profound Body and Lingering Finish: TasteNrich Harmony KOKU

Taste remains the decisive driver of repeat purchase, yet reducing salt, fat, or animal ingredients often leaves products with a hollow mouthfeel and unbalanced flavor.

Produced through natural fermentation without artificial additives, TasteNrich Harmony KOKU delivers:

Mouthfulness: A rich, rounded, palate-coating mouthfeel.

A rich, rounded, palate-coating mouthfeel. Savory Depth: Full, well-balanced umami without sharp edges.

Full, well-balanced umami without sharp edges. Long-lasting Finish: Savory flavor that lingers.

It suits both light, balanced formulations and hearty applications such as stews, sauces, gravies, and plant-based alternatives.

Responding to Global Shifts: Taste & Nutrition

The booth is organized into two zones reflecting key global food trends:

Taste Zone: Clean-label solutions for umami enhancement, sodium reduction, and off-note masking, in line with HFSS (high fat, sugar, salt) regulations and ultra-processed food (UPF) reduction trends.

Clean-label solutions for umami enhancement, sodium reduction, and off-note masking, in line with HFSS (high fat, sugar, salt) regulations and ultra-processed food (UPF) reduction trends. Nutrition Zone: Condition-specific wellness solutions, including support for post-GLP-1 diets, plus the debut of a new Black Ginseng-based functional ingredient.

"Modern food formulators face the difficult task of developing cleaner, healthier recipes without compromising sensory satisfaction," said a representative from CJ BIO. "Through TasteNrich Harmony KOKU and our expanded nutrition portfolio, we look forward to partnering with global CPG leaders to shape the future of food."

For sample inquiries or to schedule a meeting, visit Booth 42G4 or contact the CJ BIO team.

https://cjbio.net/fie2026_meeting

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