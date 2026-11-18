TOP TARGETS INCLUDE THE EL MEZQUITE TREND, THE MAIN ZONE AND AN UNDRILLED NORTH BLOCK VEIN BELT; SEVEN OF THE THIRTEEN TARGET AREAS HAVE NEVER BEEN DRILLED

HERMOSILLO, MX / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2026 / Tocvan Ventures Corp. (the "Company" or "Tocvan") (CSE:TOC)(OTCQB:TCVNF)(WKN:TV3/A2PE64) is pleased to report an update to its project-wide review soil sampling at its 100%-owned Gran Pilar Gold-Silver Project in Sonora, Mexico, and the resulting set of priority gold target areas. The review combines 3,248 located soil samples. These comprise 2,840 Tocvan samples collected in 2024 and 2026 and analyzed for trace gold plus a multi-element suite, and 408 historic soils. It brings the 2026 North Block soil program into the dataset for the first time. The soil results were then integrated with the Company's geological mapping, surface rock sampling and its UAV (drone) magnetic survey to outline and prioritize gold targets across the property (Figures 1 to 3). Soil sampling is still ongoing for both North and South Blocks.

Highlights

Widespread high-grade gold in soil: 510 of 3,248 soils (15.7%) returned 50 ppb Au or more, 225 (6.9%) returned 100 ppb Au or more, and 12 returned 1 g/t Au or more.

510 of 3,248 soils (15.7%) returned 50 ppb Au or more, 225 (6.9%) returned 100 ppb Au or more, and 12 returned 1 g/t Au or more. 12 priority gold target areas: Integrating gold, silver, arsenic and other pathfinder elements with mapped geology, quartz veins, breccias and the UAV magnetic survey outlined 12 priority gold target areas covering about 171 hectares. Together they contain 281 soils at =50 ppb Au and 167 at =100 ppb Au.

Integrating gold, silver, arsenic and other pathfinder elements with mapped geology, quartz veins, breccias and the UAV magnetic survey outlined 12 priority gold target areas covering about 171 hectares. Together they contain 281 soils at =50 ppb Au and 167 at =100 ppb Au. Five Tier 1 targets: Tier 1 targets are the El Mezquite main trend (T1), the Main Zone (T2), the North Block NE vein belt at La Blanquita (T3), El Mezquite North (T4) and Bojorquez (T-B).

Tier 1 targets are the El Mezquite main trend (T1), the Main Zone (T2), the North Block NE vein belt at La Blanquita (T3), El Mezquite North (T4) and Bojorquez (T-B). Undrilled upside: T3 is an 18-hectare, undrilled gold-in-soil anomaly along a mapped east-west quartz-vein set with the strongest epithermal pathfinder signature on the property. Seven of the thirteen target areas, most of them in the North Block, have never been drilled. Soil sampling and mapping is ongoing to expand these targets.

T3 is an 18-hectare, undrilled gold-in-soil anomaly along a mapped east-west quartz-vein set with the strongest epithermal pathfinder signature on the property. Seven of the thirteen target areas, most of them in the North Block, have never been drilled. Soil sampling and mapping is ongoing to expand these targets. Arsenic and pathfinders track gold: Of the 284 soils in the top 10% for arsenic (=49.9 ppm), 40% also carry =50 ppb Au, 3.5 times the background rate. Gold correlates with silver, tellurium, bismuth, lead, selenium and arsenic, consistent with gold-silver system drilled at the Main Zone and El Mezquite.

Of the 284 soils in the top 10% for arsenic (=49.9 ppm), 40% also carry =50 ppb Au, 3.5 times the background rate. Gold correlates with silver, tellurium, bismuth, lead, selenium and arsenic, consistent with gold-silver system drilled at the Main Zone and El Mezquite. Soil samples pending: Approximately 494 hectares, or about 22% of the roughly 2,195-hectare claim, have soil samples pending in six areas (Figure 1).

"This is the first time we have looked at the whole soil database at once, together with our geology and drone magnetics, and it confirms that Gran Pilar is much larger than the Main Zone," said Chris Gordon, CEO of Tocvan. "More than 500 soils are above 50 parts per billion gold. The El Mezquite discovery sits on a kilometre-scale gold-arsenic trend that follows a north-south magnetic low. And in the North Block, at La Blanquita, gold lines up with a mapped vein set with the same family of elements found with the high-grade veins at the Main Zone. Half of our thirteen priority targets have never been drilled. We now have a clear, ranked list to guide the next phase of mapping, trenching and drilling."

Gold in Soil - Statistics

Table 1 summarizes gold in soil by dataset and by block. Tocvan soils were collected on north-south lines 100 metres apart at approximately 50-metre stations, giving even coverage across both blocks. Historic soils were concentrated over and around the Main Zone, so their higher proportion of anomalous results partly reflects where they were taken. Consistent with the Company's November 12, 2024 release, values above 20 ppb Au are considered anomalous and values above 100 ppb Au are considered significant.

Table 1. Gold-in-soil statistics, Gran Pilar (located field soils; counts with percent of dataset in brackets).

Dataset Samples Median Au (ppb) = 20 ppb = 50 ppb = 100 ppb = 1,000 ppb Tocvan 2024-2026 (systematic grid) 2,840 16 1,132 (39.9%) 332 (11.7%) 129 (4.5%) 4 Historic (2018, 2020)* 408 33 338 (82.8%) 178 (43.6%) 96 (23.5%) 8 All located soils 3,248 17 1,470 (45.3%) 510 (15.7%) 225 (6.9%) 12 South Block (all) 1,600 20 839 (52.4%) 358 (22.4%) 170 (10.6%) 11 North Block (all) 1,648 16 631 (38.3%) 152 (9.2%) 55 (3.3%) 1

*Historic data; analytical methods not verified by Tocvan. Excludes sample 5775 (21.2 g/t Au, previously reported November 12, 2024).

On a sample-cell basis (100 m × 50 m per Tocvan station), soils at or above 20 ppb Au cover about 545 hectares of the Tocvan grid. Soils at or above 50 ppb Au cover about 163 hectares, and soils at or above 100 ppb Au about 64 hectares. In the South Block, soils of 50 ppb Au or more connect from the Main Zone east to El Mezquite across an area of about 2.4 km by 1.5 km. That area contains 266 soils at =50 ppb Au, 140 of them at =100 ppb Au. Outside the drilled Main Zone, the El Mezquite trend and the mid-block targets account for most of the high-tenor results.

Approximately 494 hectares, or about 22% of the roughly 2,195-hectare claim, have soil samples pending (Figure 1). They comprise six discrete areas. The largest are the northern and western North Block around La Blanquita (approximately 194 hectares).

Figure 1. Gran Pilar gold-in-soil results showing areas within the claim where soil samples are pending (hatched).

NAD27 / UTM Zone 12N.

Priority Gold Target Areas

To move from soil anomalies to drill targets, the Company combined every available data set on a 25-metre grid across the soil survey: gold in soil; silver; an epithermal pathfinder index (arsenic, antimony, mercury, thallium, selenium, tellurium and silver); arsenic on its own; mapped geology, including proximity to quartz veins, hydrothermal breccia and favourable andesite-dacite host rocks; the UAV magnetic survey (tilt derivative, reduced to the pole), which highlights magnetic lows and contacts interpreted as structures and alteration; and existing rock-chip and drill results. Areas where several layers coincide were outlined as target areas and each had to contain at least one soil at =50 ppb Au. The ranking was tested by varying the emphasis given to each layer. Targets that kept their position under every test were classed as Tier 1. Tier 3 targets change order depending on the emphasis and are treated as a group.

The thirteen target areas range from about 2 to 57 hectares. They are conceptual exploration targets. They are based mainly on surface geochemistry and on geology and magnetics interpreted from Company maps, and each requires follow-up mapping, sampling, trenching and drilling (Table 2 and Figure 3).

Table 2. Gran Pilar priority gold target areas ('n' = # soils inside the target outline).

Target Name Location (from Main Zone) Approx. area n =50 ppb =100 ppb Peak Au in soil Key supporting features Status Tier 1 T1 El Mezquite main trend 1.5 km E 43 ha 89 50 27 1.20 g/t Au-As-Ag (As to 938 ppm); N-S magnetic low and contact; andesite host Drilled discovery trend; open along strike T2 Main Zone - 57 ha 234 145 95 Previously reported Highest soil gold density on property; veins; NNE magnetic lows on margins Drilled; pilot mine area T3 North Block NE belt (La Blanquita) 5.1 km NNE 18 ha 40 13 7 286 ppb Strongest epithermal pathfinder signature (Te to 3.7 ppm, Mo, Ag); E-W quartz-vein set; magnetic contact Undrilled T4 El Mezquite North 1.6 km ENE 6 ha 14 8 5 2.4 g/t (previously reported) As to 2,140 ppm; N projection of El Mezquite magnetic low Partly drilled T-B Bojorquez 2.1 km E 31 ha 63 11 3 133 Anomalous gold in soil; rock chips to 1.81 g/t Au and 16.6 g/t Ag (previously reported); quartz veins; andesite-dacite host; magnetic lows Undrilled; previously disclosed Tier 2 T5 El Mezquite East trough 2.0 km ENE 4 ha 11 5 2 498 ppb Au-As (to 586 ppm); lies mostly on a magnetic low trough Limited drilling Tier 3 T6 North Block NW 5.0 km NNE 15 ha 35 8 1 115 ppb Strong pathfinders (Mo, Te, Ag) on rhyolite-tuff; magnetic low Undrilled T7 El Pajarito breccia 3.3 km NNE 6 ha 16 11 6 228 ppb Hydrothermal breccia; magnetic contacts; Cu to 3,180 ppm Undrilled T8 El Mezquite West 1.0 km E 3 ha 6 4 3 190 ppb Veins; As to 100 ppm Limited drilling T9 Sin Nombre 4.0 km N 2 ha 6 3 1 106 ppb Andesite-vein contact; Te, As Undrilled T10 Main Zone NE trough 1.0 km NNE 8 ha 23 14 9 323 ppb NNE magnetic low trough; Pb, As, Te Limited drilling T11 El Mezquite South 1.9 km ESE 3 ha 7 5 3 605 ppb As to 539 ppm; next to El Mezquite magnetic low Undrilled T12 Central Corridor west 2.8 km N 7 ha 17 15 8 526 ppb Cu-Mo-Bi-Te; rhyolite-granite contact Undrilled

Notes: areas rounded; soil counts use located soils inside each outline (3,228 soils with verified coordinates). Peaks and pathfinder maxima are individual soil results and are not representative of grade over any area or width. Locations are target centroids measured from the Main Zone and are approximate. Target outlines are conceptual and are not mineral resources.

Tier 1 Targets

T1 - El Mezquite main trend. The largest coherent gold-arsenic-silver soil anomaly outside the Main Zone, 50 soils at =50 ppb Au over about 43 hectares, follows a north-south magnetic low within andesite. Drilling on this trend includes JES-26-155, which returned 215.0 metres of 0.6 g/t Au from 36.6 metres downhole (drilled width; news release of August 6, 2026). The soil axis and magnetic low give direction for step-out drilling along strike.

The largest coherent gold-arsenic-silver soil anomaly outside the Main Zone, 50 soils at =50 ppb Au over about 43 hectares, follows a north-south magnetic low within andesite. Drilling on this trend includes JES-26-155, which returned 215.0 metres of 0.6 g/t Au from 36.6 metres downhole (drilled width; news release of August 6, 2026). The soil axis and magnetic low give direction for step-out drilling along strike. T2 - Main Zone. The highest density of gold in soil on the property, over the drilled Main Zone and pilot mine area. Most soils here are historic and were analyzed for gold and silver only, so pathfinder support is under-measured. Re-analysis of these soils with the multi-element package is planned.

The highest density of gold in soil on the property, over the drilled Main Zone and pilot mine area. Most soils here are historic and were analyzed for gold and silver only, so pathfinder support is under-measured. Re-analysis of these soils with the multi-element package is planned. T3 - North Block NE belt (La Blanquita). An 18-hectare gold-in-soil anomaly (13 soils at =50 ppb Au, peak 286 ppb) along a mapped east-west quartz-vein set inside the La Blanquita target area. It has the strongest epithermal pathfinder signature of any target, with tellurium to 3.7 ppm and elevated molybdenum and silver and sits within a 134-hectare multi-element halo on a magnetic contact. When existing rock and drill data are left out of the analysis, T3 ranks first on the property. It has never been trenched or drilled. The zone is also coincident with elevated alteration zone identified with multi-spectral data analysis.

An 18-hectare gold-in-soil anomaly (13 soils at =50 ppb Au, peak 286 ppb) along a mapped east-west quartz-vein set inside the La Blanquita target area. It has the strongest epithermal pathfinder signature of any target, with tellurium to 3.7 ppm and elevated molybdenum and silver and sits within a 134-hectare multi-element halo on a magnetic contact. When existing rock and drill data are left out of the analysis, T3 ranks first on the property. It has never been trenched or drilled. The zone is also coincident with elevated alteration zone identified with multi-spectral data analysis. T4 - El Mezquite North. The previously reported 2.4 g/t Au soil and arsenic to 2,140 ppm lie on the northern projection of the El Mezquite magnetic low. Hole JES-26-135 returned 22.9 metres of 0.6 g/t Au from surface (drilled width; news release of April 1, 2026). Step-out drilling to the north and trenching of the high-grade soil site are recommended.

The previously reported 2.4 g/t Au soil and arsenic to 2,140 ppm lie on the northern projection of the El Mezquite magnetic low. Hole JES-26-135 returned 22.9 metres of 0.6 g/t Au from surface (drilled width; news release of April 1, 2026). Step-out drilling to the north and trenching of the high-grade soil site are recommended. T-B - Bojorquez. Immediately east of El Mezquite, Bojorquez is included as a Tier 1 target on the basis of coincident rock-chip results, anomalous gold in soil, mapped quartz veining and favourable andesite-dacite host rocks, and a magnetic signature. It is a previously disclosed advanced surface target (news releases of May 13 and August 28, 2026). Rock-chip sampling has returned values of up to 1.81 g/t Au and 16.6 g/t Ag (sample 675934; August 28, 2026) inside the Company's 31-hectare outline, and up to 1.52 g/t Au and 39.4 g/t Ag in the broader, approximately 1,200 by 700 metre target area first reported on May 13, 2026, coincident with magnetic anomalies. Anomalous gold-in-soil values are present across the outline. Bojorquez has not been drilled and is a priority for follow-up mapping, trenching and drilling.

Figure 2. Gran Pilar priority gold target areas (T1-T12 and T-B) by tier, with soils =50 ppb Au, over simplified geology and UAV magnetics (tilt derivative). T-B is Bojorquez, the Company's 31-hectare 2026 outline, included in Tier 1 on integrated evidence. NAD27 / UTM Zone 12N.

Arsenic and Other Pathfinders

Arsenic was determined on all 2,840 Tocvan soils. The median is 16.3 ppm. The 90th, 95th and 98th percentiles are 49.9, 72.0 and 124.6 ppm, and the maximum is 2,440 ppm. Arsenic is closely tied to gold:

Gold-arsenic coincidence. Of 284 soils at or above 49.9 ppm As, 202 (71%) carry =20 ppb Au and 115 (40%) carry =50 ppb Au. Across the Tocvan dataset, 11.7% carry =50 ppb Au, so the arsenic-anomalous soils are about 3.5 times as likely to be strongly gold-anomalous.

Of 284 soils at or above 49.9 ppm As, 202 (71%) carry =20 ppb Au and 115 (40%) carry =50 ppb Au. Across the Tocvan dataset, 11.7% carry =50 ppb Au, so the arsenic-anomalous soils are about 3.5 times as likely to be strongly gold-anomalous. High-grade gold carries arsenic. Nearly half (62 of 129) of Tocvan soils at =100 ppb Au are also in the top 10% for arsenic.

Nearly half (62 of 129) of Tocvan soils at =100 ppb Au are also in the top 10% for arsenic. El Mezquite. The strongest arsenic anomaly comprises 78 soils at or above 49.9 ppm As. It extends about 1.7 km north-south by 0.8 km along the El Mezquite trend, with arsenic to 2,140 ppm. Fifty-two of those soils also carry =50 ppb Au. This geochemical relationship is also observed in available drilling samples.

The strongest arsenic anomaly comprises 78 soils at or above 49.9 ppm As. It extends about 1.7 km north-south by 0.8 km along the El Mezquite trend, with arsenic to 2,140 ppm. Fifty-two of those soils also carry =50 ppb Au. This geochemical relationship is also observed in available drilling samples. Eastern arsenic trend. A second, 1.3 km north-south arsenic trend (68 soils =49.9 ppm As, up to 799 ppm) runs along the eastern edge of the South Block near Bojorquez. Only six of those soils carry =50 ppb Au. Arsenic-rich, gold-poor soils of this kind can mark the upper or outer parts of epithermal systems. The trend has not been mapped in detail, trenched or drilled.

A second, 1.3 km north-south arsenic trend (68 soils =49.9 ppm As, up to 799 ppm) runs along the eastern edge of the South Block near Bojorquez. Only six of those soils carry =50 ppb Au. Arsenic-rich, gold-poor soils of this kind can mark the upper or outer parts of epithermal systems. The trend has not been mapped in detail, trenched or drilled. North Block. Smaller arsenic-gold clusters occur at the North Block anomaly (about 550 m long) and in the mid-block.

Figure 3. Arsenic in soil at Gran Pilar (Tocvan soils, AuME-TL44), classed by percentile. Historic soils were not analyzed for arsenic.

Upside and Next Steps

The integrated review shows that gold and its pathfinders extend well beyond the drilled Main Zone, across both blocks of the property, and that many of the strongest anomalies coincide with mapped veins, breccias and magnetic features. Seven of the thirteen priority target areas have never been drilled. Planned follow-up includes:

Tier 1: continued step-out drilling along the El Mezquite soil axis and magnetic low (T1 and T4), trenching of the 2.4 g/t Au soil site, and re-analysis of historic Main Zone soils for pathfinder elements (T2), follow-up mapping, rock-chip sampling, trenching and, if supported, drilling of Bojorquez (T-B).

North Block: detailed geological mapping, systematic rock-chip and channel sampling and trenching of the La Blanquita vein belt (T3), followed by drilling if results support it, and mapping and sampling of the North Block NW, El Pajarito and Sin Nombre targets.

Tier 2 and 3: review of existing drill orientations at El Mezquite East (T5), and mapping, rock-chip sampling and trenching across the remaining targets.

Pending soil assays: receipt and interpretation of results from approximately 494 hectares of claim ground in six areas where soil samples are pending, including the northern and western North Block around La Blanquita and the southwest edge of the South Block (Figure 1).

Ground follow-up of the magnetic lows and contacts that coincide with gold and arsenic in soil, to refine drill targets.

About Tocvan Ventures Corp.

Tocvan Ventures Corp. is an exploration and development company advancing gold and silver projects in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Sonora, Mexico. At its flagship Gran Pilar Gold-Silver Project, Tocvan holds a 100% interest in over 22 km² of prospective ground, with the 2023 land acquisition providing space for mine infrastructure, including a planned 50,000-tonne pilot production facility. Recent exploration results include near-surface 3.1 m at 19.4 g/t Au. Tocvan also holds the 100%-owned Picacho Gold-Silver Project, located in the Caborca Trend of Sonora. Metallurgical test work has returned up to 99% gold and 97% silver recovery. With approximately 79.5 million shares outstanding, Tocvan is focused on advancing its assets through exploration, development, and pilot-scale production.

Brodie A. Sutherland, Executive Chair for Tocvan Ventures Corp. and a qualified person ("QP") as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Tocvan soil samples (548 in 2024 and 2,292 in 2026) were collected on north-south lines spaced 100 metres apart at approximately 50-metre stations. Sample locations were recorded by handheld GPS. Samples were submitted to ALS Global in Hermosillo, Sonora, for preparation: drying at a maximum of 60 °C and screening to -180 µm. Analysis was completed at ALS in North Vancouver using method AuME-TL44, a 50-gram aqua regia digestion with ICP-MS finish for trace-level gold and a multi-element suite. Gold values greater than 1 ppm were re-assayed by method Au-AROR44 (50-gram aqua regia, overrange). The ALS Hermosillo and North Vancouver facilities are ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 17025 certified, and ALS is independent of the Company.

408 historic soils were collected by past operators in 2018 and 2020. They were analyzed for gold and silver only, by ALS for the 2020 samples according to the Company's database. The sampling and analytical methods and QA/QC for these samples have not been verified by Tocvan, and the results are included for coverage only. Soil results are surface geochemical values. They are not drilled widths and do not represent a mineral resource. The Company has not defined any mineral resources or mineral reserves at Gran Pilar.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding next steps. Such forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

These forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business. Management believes that these assumptions are reasonable. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, risks related to the speculative nature of the Company's business, the Company's formative stage of development and the Company's financial position. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please contact:

TOCVAN VENTURES CORP.

Christopher Gordon, CEO

1150, 707 - 7 Ave SW

Calgary, Alberta T2P 3H6

Email: chris@tocvan.ca

Tyler Muir, Corporate Communications

Telephone: 1 306 690 8886

Email: ir@tocvan.ca

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SOURCE: Tocvan Ventures Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/tocvan-defines-priority-gold-target-areas-at-gran-pilar-from-project-wide-soil-sa-1253334