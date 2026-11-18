Perform.AI Launches UCP and ACP Readiness Checker for Online Stores

A free tool that checks whether your store is ready for agentic commerce, the side of AI commerce where shopping agents find products, check out and get order updates.

SINGAPORE and BERLIN and CHICAGO, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AI shopping agents now find products and complete a checkout for shoppers. For e-commerce brands and retailers, that means selling to two customers: the person who buys and the agent that compares offers and shops for them. Today Perform.AI is launching the UCP and ACP Readiness Checker, a free tool for the e-commerce and digital teams who run online stores.

In less than a minute, it shows whether your store gives AI shopping agents what they need to find your products, check out and get order updates, so you can fix any gaps before the upcoming holiday peak season.

Two open standards define how AI shopping agents work with a store. The Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP) was introduced in January 2026, and the Agentic Commerce Protocol (ACP) in September 2025. Both set out how an agent finds products, checks out for a shopper and gets order updates after the sale. UCP also carries the carrier, tracking number and tracking link.

Perform.AI's checker is a UCP checker and an ACP checker in one. It runs 147 checks based on UCP, ACP and related web standards, and scores each store only on the protocol it uses. The result is a readiness score out of 100, built from four questions:

Can AI find you? First, the checker looks for the file that tells AI agents what a store supports. It then checks that AI crawlers are allowed in, and that agents can read prices, stock, and return and delivery policies.

First, the checker looks for the file that tells AI agents what a store supports. It then checks that AI crawlers are allowed in, and that agents can read prices, stock, and return and delivery policies. Can AI buy from you? Here the checker goes through each step of checkout, from opening a checkout to completing it, to see if the store offers each one. For UCP stores, it also checks which payment methods are listed.

Here the checker goes through each step of checkout, from opening a checkout to completing it, to see if the store offers each one. For UCP stores, it also checks which payment methods are listed. Can AI check on post-purchase? This question is about order updates. For UCP stores, the checker looks at the order system to see if an agent could find an order's status, carrier, tracking link, delivery date and any refunds or returns.

This question is about order updates. For UCP stores, the checker looks at the order system to see if an agent could find an order's status, carrier, tracking link, delivery date and any refunds or returns. Can AI work with your systems? The connection points the store lists get a test call to see if they answer. The checker also looks at whether agents can learn how to connect and sign in, and whether connections are encrypted.

To get your score, enter your store address. For the full report, add your name, company and work email. There is nothing to install, and you never give the checker access to your systems. The score follows fixed rules with no large language model or AI agent involved, so you can fix an item, run the checker again and see what changed.

"An AI agent shopping for someone reads what a store publishes before it recommends where to buy," said Dr. Arne Jeroschewski, Co-Founder and CEO of Perform.AI. "We're helping e-commerce brands get ready for agentic commerce. The checker shows a brand where its gaps are, and we work with each brand as a partner to close them."

The checker is the first step in how Perform.AI helps e-commerce brands get ready for AI shopping agents. Once your store is ready for agents, AI Commerce Visibility, which Perform.AI announced in October 2025, shows how AI assistants represent your brand and the product lines you sell. Behind both, Perform.AI runs Checkout, Post-Purchase and Returns as one connected system, with Logistics carrying the daily work of the delivery promise, so you can deliver on what you sell, whether a person or an agent placed the order.

The UCP and ACP Readiness Checker is free and available today.

ABOUT Perform.AI

Perform.AI is the AI Commerce Operating System for ambitious brands. In agentic commerce, performing is what gets a brand recommended, so Perform.AI runs the delivery promise, the post-order experience and the return as one interconnected system that acts on what needs fixing, with Logistics carrying the daily work of the delivery promise underneath. The system runs on more than 100 billion parcel updates a year for thousands of brands, with more than 1,100 carrier integrations across more than 160 countries.

Media contact

Sabine Kempe, VP Marketing

sabine.kempe@perform.ai

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