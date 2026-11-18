Combination pairs Neovia's contract logistics expertise and operating system with LOGISTEED's transportation, forwarding, and 3PL network spanning 30 countries and regions

Neovia Logistics, a leading global provider of mission-critical, technology-enabled supply chain and contract logistics solutions, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by LOGISTEED, Ltd., a global logistics company headquartered in Tokyo. Upon completion, Neovia will become a wholly owned subsidiary of LOGISTEED, Ltd.

On a combined basis, the two companies represent more than JPY 1 trillion (~6.25 billion USD) in annual revenues. LOGISTEED's network of over 1,000 locations across 30 countries will be joined by Neovia's global operations.

The two companies bring highly complementary geographic footprints, customer bases, and services. Neovia's operations are concentrated in the Americas and Europe, while LOGISTEED is Japan's number one 3PL, with an extensive network across the wider Asia-Pacific region. Together, they create a powerful global platform, with scalable capabilities across the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

"Today marks the start of an exciting new chapter for Neovia, our customers, and our people," said Neovia CEO Mike Fahy. "LOGISTEED shares our commitment to operational excellence and to the people who deliver it every day, and we are excited to continue our journey together.

"Neovia is an innovative, extremely focused company, and that performance is what makes this partnership possible. Our leadership team will remain in place, and our priorities do not change. With the foundation of the Neovia Operating System, our culture of continuous improvement, and the expertise of our teams, we will keep doing what makes Neovia great: performing every day for our customers, supporting our people, and growing our business. For our customers, that means the same teams, the same focus, and the same commitment they count on today."

For Neovia customers, the combination adds access to LOGISTEED's transportation and international freight forwarding, along with its network across Japan and Asia-Pacific. For LOGISTEED customers, Neovia adds deep contract logistics, warehousing, technology-enabled solutions, and inventory optimization capabilities in North America and Europe. The companies' combined global footprint, expanded services, and proven expertise position Neovia to diversify and accelerate growth, including in the high-growth data center industry.

Until the transaction closes, Neovia and LOGISTEED will continue to operate as separate, independent companies. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027, subject to customary closing conditions, including required approvals and clearances under competition and foreign direct investment regulations in the United States, Europe, and other jurisdictions.

Neovia is currently owned by funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, Ares Management, and Vector Capital.

"On behalf of the Neovia ownership group, I want to thank Mike Fahy, the Neovia leadership team, and Neovia employees for what they have built together," said Zach Serebrenik and David Smolens of Oaktree's Special Situations strategy. "We are confident LOGISTEED is the right partner for Neovia's next chapter."

J.P. Morgan served as exclusive financial advisor to Neovia and Massumi Consoli LLP served as legal advisor to Neovia in connection with the transaction.

Morgan Stanley served as exclusive financial advisor to LOGISTEED Holdings and Kirkland Ellis served as lead legal advisor to LOGISTEED Holdings, together with Nishimura Asahi (Gaikokuho Kyodo Jigyo) and Simpson Thacher Bartlett LLP.

The official LOGISTEED press release is available here: https://logisteed-holdings.com/en/news/news-release/202611183925/

About Neovia Logistics

Neovia Logistics (www.neovialogistics.com) is a global provider of mission-critical, technology-enabled supply chain and contract logistics solutions, supporting more than 100 customer operations in 19 countries. With more than 6,500 employees, Neovia has partnered with customers around the world for more than 30 years to solve complex, mission-critical logistics challenges in the aerospace defense, automotive, consumer retail, energy, industrial systems equipment, technology infrastructure, and other industries.

About LOGISTEED

LOGISTEED, Ltd. is a global logistics company headquartered in Tokyo. Founded in February 1950 as the logistics subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., it launched third-party logistics services in 1986 and adopted the LOGISTEED name in April 2023 after becoming a KKR portfolio company. LOGISTEED provides 3PL, international forwarding, heavy machinery transport, and logistics engineering services through 1,020 locations in 30 countries and regions, with 56,240 group personnel (as of March 2026). It reported revenues of JPY 993.1 billion for the fiscal year ended March 2026.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261116793141/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts

Stephen Boone

Sr. Director, Communications Marketing, Neovia Logistics

stephen.boone@neovialogistics.com

LOGISTEED:

Public Relations Department

koho@logisteed.com