Singapore's VisionX AI unveils its own hybrid AI model to uncover financial crime networks across accounts and wallets

At its core is AEGIS, a Large Graph Model built for financial crime, which will power TraceX for on-chain investigations

SINGAPORE, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VisionX AI, a standalone AI-native RegTech company within Alpha Ladder Group, has unveiled AEGIS, its proprietary Large Graph Model (LGM) for financial crime detection and investigation. It has also introduced the first product built on the model, TraceX, an AI-powered blockchain investigation platform.

AEGIS is built to understand complex financial transaction networks and forms the technological foundation of VisionX AI's approach to financial crime intelligence. VisionX AI combines this in-house model with large language models (LLMs) from established providers in a hybrid AI architecture. Together, they help financial institutions and investigators find the hidden relationships, suspicious fund-flow patterns and broader criminal networks behind individual transactions.

Ms Tin Pei Ling, Executive Chairwoman, VisionX AI, and Co-President, Alpha Ladder Group and MetaComp, said: "Financial crime operates through networks of people, entities and financial activities. To fight it, we need AI that understands the relationships between transactions. AEGIS is built to see this network. It learns how money moves between accounts and wallets, so it can spot the patterns that link activity which looks unrelated. Our ambition is to build AI-native financial crime tools that help institutions stay ahead of emerging threats."

A new approach to understanding financial crime networks

Financial crime is increasingly organised through interconnected networks of wallets, accounts, entities and transactions. In July 2026, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) warned that criminal networks exploit the borderless nature of virtual assets to commit fraud, evade sanctions and launder proceeds. It found that criminals move illicit funds through stablecoins, cross-chain bridges, decentralised exchanges and mixers, mixing them with legitimate flows and making them harder to trace and freeze.

Tools that check one transaction at a time struggle to see the network behind such activity. VisionX AI developed AEGIS to address this challenge.

AEGIS is built on a Graph Transformer architecture and pretrained on financial transaction graph data. It is designed to learn the structure and behaviour of financial networks: how wallets, accounts and entities connect, and how funds move between them. That network view gives investigators a way to see the relationships and patterns that link activity across many transactions.

The name AEGIS stands for Attention-based Entity and Graph Intelligence System. In Greek myth, the aegis was the shield carried by Zeus and lent to Athena. VisionX AI chose the name because its technology is built to protect clients and institutions from financial crime.

Within the hybrid architecture, AEGIS provides graph-native network intelligence, and the LLMs handle natural-language interaction, reasoning and AI-assisted investigative workflows.

Introducing TraceX: turning network intelligence into investigative leads

Alongside AEGIS, VisionX AI introduced TraceX, its AI-powered blockchain investigation and tracing platform.

TraceX is the first product to put the hybrid architecture to work, and is being built to help financial crime investigators and law enforcement agencies analyse complex blockchain transactions and uncover hidden connections.

TraceX is designed to help investigators:

Trace complex fund flows through interconnected blockchain addresses and transactions.

Uncover hidden relationships and criminal networks by identifying suspicious patterns and potential connections across separate investigations.

Generate actionable investigative leads through graph intelligence and AI-assisted analysis, supported by traceable evidence and human review.

Planned capabilities include reverse tracing, MegaMap network analysis, pattern recognition and case association. Together, they will help investigators connect individual cases to the larger criminal networks behind them.

Investigators will make the decisions, guided by the TraceX's recommendations, and each decision is recorded.

Ms Summer Yu, Chief Executive Officer, VisionX AI, said: "Individual cases often look unrelated, even when the same criminal network sits behind them. TraceX brings AEGIS into practical blockchain investigations, so investigators can identify patterns, connect cases and uncover those networks. AI shows investigators where to look next, and their judgement and the evidence still decide the case."

From compliance innovation to a standalone AI-native RegTech company

VisionX was originally incubated within MetaComp to address real-world compliance and financial crime risks in regulated financial operations. Its focus was the growing convergence between traditional finance and digital assets.

VisionX has since evolved into an integrated financial crime and compliance platform. It supports the compliance intelligence infrastructure of MetaComp's StableX Agentic Network, which launched as the StableX Network in November 2025.

Its broader platform includes VisionX KYT, which consolidates blockchain risk intelligence from multiple independent analytics vendors. VisionX KYT draws on their data for 1 billion wallets across 25 chains. The platform also includes Web2.5 TxM, which brings together identity, behavioural and network intelligence for transaction monitoring across traditional finance and digital assets.

Setting up VisionX AI as a standalone company marks the next stage of this evolution. It lets the company offer its technology and products to a broader market of financial institutions, digital asset businesses and public-sector organisations.

VisionX AI aims to extend its proprietary graph intelligence technology across financial crime detection, fraud and scam prevention, compliance risk management and investigation.

About VisionX AI

VisionX AI Pte Ltd is a standalone AI-native RegTech company within Alpha Ladder, headquartered in Singapore. It builds AI tools that help financial institutions, digital asset businesses and public-sector organisations detect, monitor and investigate financial crime. Its technology was first developed at MetaComp, the group's payments subsidiary.

The company's foundational technology is AEGIS, its proprietary Large Graph Model built for financial crime. Having learned how money moves through networks of wallets and accounts, AEGIS scores risk and recognises laundering patterns. VisionX AI pairs AEGIS with large language models in a hybrid AI architecture that powers all of its products. These include VisionX KYT, for blockchain risk screening, Web2.5 TxM, for transaction monitoring across traditional finance and digital assets and TraceX, which helps investigators trace illicit funds on-chain.

VisionX was recognised with the Best Compliance-First Innovation (Transaction Monitoring) award at The Digital Banker's Digital Assets Awards 2026.

About MetaComp

MetaComp is a Singapore-headquartered payments company licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore as a Major Payment Institution. Guided by "Easier Payments, Resilient by Design," MetaComp connects fiat and stablecoin rails through a compliant Web2.5 architecture, enabling institutions and businesses to move, convert and manage capital across borders.

MetaComp is advancing the next evolution of payments through the StableX Agentic Network, which has grown to more than 1,000 members reaching over 100,000 users. Through its agentic financial solution, AI agents can access MetaComp's regulated payment capabilities directly, supported by StableX KYA, launched in April 2026, for agent governance, and VisionX AI for integrated fiat and on-chain compliance intelligence.

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