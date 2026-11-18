KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2026 / Yes Group Management Berhad ("Yes Group" or the "Company"), announced that its Managing Director, Angela Mak, has received the Leading Entrepreneur in Corporate Travel & MICE award at the SEBA ASEAN Awards 2025/2026, Elites Asia Edition, recognising her entrepreneurial leadership in building Yes Travel & Holidays Sdn Bhd ("Yes Travel") from a corporate event planning business into an end-to-end Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions ("MICE") solutions provider.

The recognition comes just eight days ahead of Yes Group's scheduled listing on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad on 26 November 2026, a significant milestone in the Group's journey since Angela founded Yes Travel in 2008.

Organised by Yayasan Usahawan Malaysia, the SEBA ASEAN Awards are now in their 12th edition and celebrate entrepreneurial excellence across industries in the region. Held under the theme "Beyond Boundaries. Recognising Excellence Across ASEAN", the awards recognise business leaders for their innovation, leadership and industry impact through an eight-phase judging process that includes business and governance assessments, financial evaluation and jury deliberation.

Mr. Allan Too Wai Loon, Executive Director of Yes Group Management Berhad Receiving SEBA Award, on behalf of Ms. Angela Mak Shau Kwan, Managing Director of Yes Group Management Berhad

Ms. Angela Mak, Managing Director of Yes Group Management Berhad, said, "When I founded Yes Travel in 2008, I never imagined how far this journey would take us. What began as a corporate event planning business has grown into a MICE solutions provider delivering incentive travel and event programmes for corporate clients across domestic and international destinations. This recognition is especially meaningful as we prepare to take Yes Group onto the ACE Market later this month."

"The upcoming listing marks an important new chapter for us, reflecting years of hard work by our team and the trust of our clients and partners. While we are proud of how far we have come, our focus remains on building a stronger and more sustainable business, developing our people and expanding our capabilities to create long-term value for our clients and stakeholders."

Under Angela's leadership, Yes Travel expanded into domestic incentive travel in 2010 and overseas incentive travel in 2014, building the capabilities that underpin the Group's business today. The award recognises the entrepreneurial journey that has shaped the Group over the past 18 years.

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ABOUT YES GROUP MANAGEMENT BERHAD

Yes Group Management Berhad ("Yes Group" or the "Group") is a Malaysia-based MICE solutions provider principally involved in the provision of customised incentive travel solutions, as well as event planning and management solutions. Through its operating subsidiary, Yes Travel & Holidays Sdn Bhd, the Group's business history can be traced back to 2008, beginning with corporate event planning and management before expanding into domestic incentive travel in 2010 and overseas incentive travel in 2014. Supported by its end-to-end service capabilities, ISO 9001:2015-certified operational processes, supplier network and digital travel support through the Yes Travel mobile application, the Group serves corporate customers by curating, organising and delivering customised travel and event experiences. As it continues to grow, Yes Group aims to strengthen its position in the MICE industry through the establishment of a regional office in the United Kingdom, the development of Yes Academy and the expansion of its Malaysia My Second Home ("MM2H")-related services.

For more information, visit https://yestravel.com.my/.

Triven Marketing Group, for Yes Group Management Berhad.

Jazzmin Wan

PR Manager

Triven Marketing Group

j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: Yes Group Management Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/yes-groups-angela-mak-wins-seba-entrepreneur-award-1253341