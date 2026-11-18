Canadian battery repurposer Moment Energy has announced its new second-life battery energy storage system (BESS) with Nova, a 200 kW / 500 kWh Nova stationary storage option. Nova is presented as the first repurposed battery system using EV batteries to achieve both UL 1973 and UL 9540 safety certifications, along with UL 9540A for thermal runaway. The company also said its factory in British Columbia, holds UL 1974 certification, the standard governing the sorting, grading, and repurposing of used EV batteries. The liquid-cooled unit measures 2.94 m by 1.80 m, operates between -25 C and 50 C, ...

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