New Zealand's electricity market regulator, the Electricity Authority Te Mana Hiko, said it has corrected the effective date of a battery market rule to March 31, 2028, and moved consultation on market arrangements for battery-hybrid plants to early 2027. The corrected rule allows battery owners to submit offers with up to 10 price bands. Its effective date was wrong in both the decision paper and the amendment to the Electricity Industry Participation Code the regulator published in September. The consultation on wholesale market and common quality arrangements for battery-hybrid stations had ...

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