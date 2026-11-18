Woodway Assurance finds European Commission anonymization measures need to be updated to ensure Google search data has low privacy risk

BRUSSELS, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodway Assurance, the company behind EviData, announced today that Google's end-user search query data could be considered anonymized under established contextual practices, provided certain gaps in the European Commission's anonymization measures are addressed first. Those gaps include specifying explicit criteria for the performance of tools to detect direct identifiers, such as names and email addresses, in search queries, and providing further measures to protect against sensitive information being inferred about individuals. Woodway's quantitative risk assessments have an important role to play in the anonymization process, as they allow risks to be assessed and reported in a consistent, standardised and auditable way. The findings come from Woodway's independent assessment of the European Commission's approach to sharing the data.

Under the Digital Markets Act, Google must share search data with eligible competing search engines to help them develop and improve their services. The Commission's July 2026 decision specifies how the company must first anonymize the data before sharing it and what safeguards recipients must put in place when accessing and using it. Google engaged Woodway Assurance, alongside other external teams, to obtain third-party evidence on how well the EU Commission's approach would protect their users' privacy.

Woodway, working with the University of Ottawa and other collaborators, independently designed and conducted its assessment and retained sole responsibility for analyzing the data, interpreting the results and reporting the findings. The company critically analyzed the Commission's anonymization requirements and carried out an empirical motivated intruder testing- controlled attempts to re-identify individuals - using search and structured data made available by Google. Woodway conducted the testing under a protocol approved by a research ethics board, with defined safeguards for re-identification testing, access to sensitive data and reporting of findings.

"Organizations sharing data need confidence that individuals' privacy is sufficiently protected. Our methods and solutions draw on decades of pioneering research and practical application to assess privacy risks relative to established standards and precedents while maintaining data utility," said Dr. Khaled El Emam, founder and CEO of Woodway Assurance. "Our findings illustrate that the EU Commission's approach can protect personal data with appropriate safeguards, while highlighting certain gaps that deserve attention."

Motivated intruder testing, in which testers act like someone determined to identify people in the data, gives real evidence of where weaknesses remain. On its own, however, it cannot show that the risk of re-identification is low across all users and under all the ways the data might be accessed. Woodway therefore complemented the testing with quantitative risk modelling, which combines the test findings with explicit assumptions about attackers, how likely attacks are, and how well the recipients' controls work. A defensible assessment needs both kinds of evidence, with uncertainty and untested scenarios stated openly. Woodway used elements of this modelling to set the threshold against which it interpreted the results.

The main test targeted 98,501 individuals across the six countries covered by the data. Testers gathered publicly available information about named people, such as their professions, interests or activities and, often, contact details like email addresses, and used it to locate those individuals' search records. Google's team verified every match. The attacks re-identified 0.094% of the targeted individuals. Each verified match took an average of 3 hours of effort, equivalent to €105. Costs this low would not realistically deter a re-identification attack. In a quantitative model using a predefined residual risk threshold of 0.47%, the observed rate of 0.094% for identity disclosure falls below that threshold.

Report: The full report is available at this link .

The full report is available . Webinar: Woodway's findings and their implications for data sharing will be discussed in a webinar on December 2 at 11 a.m. ET / 5 p.m. CET. Speakers include Woodway Founder and CEO, Dr. Khaled El Emam; Dr.Sophie Stalla-Bourdillon, co-director of the Brussels Privacy Hub at Vrije Universiteit Brussel; Dr. Rob van Eijk, principal at Team Blaeu; and Woodway data scientist, Ghislain d'Entremont. Register here.

About Woodway Assurance: Woodway Assurance is the Canadian technology company behind EviData, an automated, AI-enabled platform that helps organizations use data for AI, analytics and data sharing by assessing privacy risk, performing privacy-preserving data transformations and generating objective evidence. Woodway is a spin-off from the Electronic Health Information Laboratory at the CHEO Research Institute, founded and directed by Woodway CEO Dr. Khaled El Emam. The company builds on 20+ years of pioneering research and privacy-enhancing technologies developed by El Emam and the EHIL team. In 2026, EHIL received the Privacy and Human Rights Award from the Global Privacy Assembly, the international forum of data protection authorities, and the human rights organization Access Now.

Media contact: Anne-Marie Hayden, ahayden@woodway-assurance.com

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