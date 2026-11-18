JZ Capital Partners Limited - Interim Results for the Period Ended 31 August 2026

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 18

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-end investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 AUGUST 2026

LEI: 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 1.2)

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 WHICH FORMS PART OF UK LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018 ("MAR").

18 November 2026

JZ Capital Partners Limited, the London listed fund that has investments in US and European micro-cap companies and US real estate, announces its interim results for the period ended 31 August 2026.

JZCP has today released its Interim Report and Financial Statements for the period ended 31 August 2026. The documents will shortly be available for inspection via the Company's website (http://www.jzcp.com) and on the National Storage Mechanism website: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Financial and Operational Highlights

NAV per share of $4.15 (FYE 28/02/26: $4.14)

NAV of $250.5 million (FYE 28/02/26: $249.5 million)

Total proceeds from realised investments, refinancing proceeds, other distributions and escrows of $10.4 million (FYE 28/02/26: $14.3 million).

The US micro-cap portfolio increased in value by of four cents per share during the period, while the European portfolio was written down by five cents per share. The Company continues to work towards several realisations across both portfolios.

The Company has two remaining properties with equity value: Esperante, an office building in West Palm Beach, Florida, and 247 Bedford Avenue, a retail building with Apple as the primary tenant, in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. The real estate portfolio was written up 3 cents per share during the period.

Investment Policy and Liquidity

Since the Company adopted its current investment policy in August 2020, the Company has achieved realisations in excess of $540 million, repaid approximately $274 million of debt and returned $70 million of capital to shareholders.

As at 17 November 2026, the Company is debt free and had approximately $95 million (28 February 2026: $86 million) of cash and treasuries and a reduced but still substantial investment portfolio of approximately $156 million (28 February 2026: $163 million).

The extent of future returns of capital depend on further realisations and the resolution of a possible capital contribution towards the refinancing of a portfolio investment. Only modest activity is expected in the near term, with most portfolio value likely to be realised towards the end of the wind-down period.

In line with its investment policy and in addition to whatever is required to satisfy the requirement, if any, for a further capital contribution to support the refinancing described above, the Company has set aside reserves to support portfolio investments requiring further capital and time to maximise value, of which approximately $45 million remains unspent.

David Macfarlane, Chairman of JZCP, said: "The Board and the Investment Adviser look forward to providing further updates as plans to realise the Company's remaining investment portfolio progress, and to continuing to make distributions to shareholders, building on the approximately $70 million of capital already returned to date."

Market Abuse Regulation:

The information contained within this announcement is inside information as stipulated under MAR. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. The person responsible for arranging the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company is David Macfarlane, Chairman.

For further information:

Kit Dunford +44 (0)7717 417 038

FTI Consulting

David Zalaznick +1 212 485 9410

Jordan/Zalaznick Advisers, Inc.

Samuel Walden +44 (0) 1481 745385

Northern Trust International Fund

Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

About JZ Capital Partners

JZCP has investments in US and European micro-cap companies, as well as real estate properties in the US.

JZCP's Investment Adviser is Jordan/Zalaznick Advisers, Inc. ("JZAI") which was founded by David Zalaznick and Jay Jordan in 1986. JZAI has investment professionals in New York, London and Madrid.

In August 2020, the Company's shareholders approved changes to the Company's investment policy. Under the new policy, the Company will make no further investments except in respect of which it has existing obligations and to continue to selectively supporting the existing portfolio. The intention is to realise the maximum value of the Company's investments and, after repayment of all debt, to return capital to shareholders.

JZCP is a Guernsey domiciled closed-ended investment company authorised by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. JZCP's shares trade on the London Stock Exchange.

For more information please visit www.jzcp.com.