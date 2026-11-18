Poland's Ministry of Energy has published recommendations calling on grid operators to incorporate cybersecurity requirements into grid operation rules and agreements with renewable energy producers and energy storage operators. Published on Nov. 12, the recommendations are primarily addressed to distribution system operators (DSOs) and the transmission system operator (TSO), with a focus on strengthening the security of solar and wind farms and battery energy storage systems connected to Poland's power system. The proposed measures include the use of supported hardware and software, vulnerability ...

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